EagleBank Foundation’s Fight Against Breast Cancer Raises Over $420,000

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The EagleBank Foundation announced today that its annual Fight Against Breast Cancer Golf Classic (held on October 11, 2021) has raised more than $420,000. Proceeds from the event continue to support research and outreach programs through partnerships with local hospitals and organizations including:



Holy Cross Hospital Foundation

Shady Grove Adventist Hospital Foundation

Suburban Hospital Foundation

Washington Hospital Center Cancer Institute

Primary Care Coalition of MC

The Children’s Inn at NIH

Brem Foundation

Hope Connections

Food and Friends

Driven to Cure

Virginia Hospital Center

American Brain Tumor Association

Children’s Cancer Foundation



“Our seventeenth annual golf outing was an excellent opportunity to reconvene in person and celebrate our achievements and resilience in the face of all that our community has endured in the past two years. This was a very important occasion for all of us at EagleBank, and we are so very proud of our fundraising efforts,” said Susan G. Riel, President and CEO of EagleBank. “This tournament has consistently inspired and engaged our community, and has contributed substantial funds to promote breast cancer research and quality of life advances for patients and their families in this area. We are committed to sustaining and strengthening this effort into the future,” Ms. Riel added.

Don Rogers, Chairman of the EagleBank Foundation stated, “After a hiatus of over a year due to the COVID pandemic, I am so very proud of the financial success of this year’s tournament, which sold-out in record time. A special thanks to all of our donors, sponsors (especially our title sponsor EagleBank), and those who joined us at our golf event to support our fundraising tournament – funds raised will provide much needed resources to those local organizations dedicated to win the fight against breast cancer. Lastly, special thanks to the Foundation’s committee members who give so much of their time and resources to make our annual event a great success.”

EagleBank Foundation



The EagleBank Foundation was founded in 2005 with the idea of providing much-needed funds to local hospitals and community organizations dealing with the cure, research and treatment of Breast Cancer. The Foundation has since broaden its philanthropic efforts in support of other charitable organizations addressing issues fundamental to the well-being of our community, while always staying true to its original mission.

About Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and EagleBank

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. EagleBank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking through 18 offices, located in Suburban, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. EagleBank focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

