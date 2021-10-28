Flair Airlines grows Winnipeg service with flights to Regina and Saskatoon

Edmonton, Alberta, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flair Airlines, Canada’s only independent ultra low-cost carrier (ULCC), continues to grow its 2022 schedule with the addition of twice weekly nonstop service between Winnipeg and Regina as well as Winnipeg and Saskatoon. The new routes are part of Flair’s unprecedented growth as the airline expands its fleet to 16 aircraft and creates new affordable connections across North America.

“Low fare travel has arrived for the Prairies and we are excited to connect more families and travelers in Manitoba and Saskatchewan,” said Stephen Jones, President and CEO, Flair Airlines. “Connecting Regina and Saskatoon to Winnipeg with sustainably low fares is an important step in Flair’s growth and we know our customers will love the service.”

“We eagerly anticipate the arrival of these new Flair service offerings between Winnipeg and Regina/Saskatoon at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport,” said Barry Rempel, President and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority. “Our partnership with Flair is growing and their efforts to provide Manitobans with more convenient, low-cost domestic travel options are playing a critical role in quickly restoring the affordable, wide-ranging air services our community relies upon to sustain itself and grow.”

“Skyxe is thrilled with the continued expansion of our relationship with Flair Airlines. Winnipeg is a key domestic market for Saskatoon which will benefit from increased air service opportunities for our guests. The addition of Flair’s low cost air service option will provide residents of Saskatchewan the ability to visit friends and family in Winnipeg conveniently and more frequently,” said Stephen Maybury, President & CEO, Skyxe Saskatoon Airport.

“We are thrilled to see Flair Airlines introduce this new route between Regina and Winnipeg. Travelers in southern Saskatchewan want connections between these two cities. This is a fantastic addition from Flair to build on the other amazing Canadian cities they are already serving out of YQR,” said James Bogusz, President and CEO, Regina Airport Authority.

Flair is adding new 737 MAX aircraft to its fleet in 2022 as it strives to become Canada’s greenest and most sustainable airline. The new aircraft deliver fuel savings and reduce the airline’s CO2 emissions by 14%. Flair recently announced a 33 percent increase in its fleet and additional routes within Canada and to the US.

Fares on the new routes will start at $49 CAD one-way for both the Winnipeg-Regina and Winnipeg-Saskatoon routes, including taxes and fees. All routes and schedule details can be viewed at https://www.flyflair.com.

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada’s only independent Ultra Low-Cost Carrier (ULCC) and is on a mission to liberate the lives of Canadians by providing affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve 28 cities across Canada and the U.S. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com.

New Routes

Winnipeg – Regina (YWG-YQR) – 2x weekly starting April 14, 2022

Winnipeg – Saskatoon (YWG-YXE) – 2x weekly starting April 16, 2022

Recently Announced & Current Winnipeg, Saskatoon & Regina Routes