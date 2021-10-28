LKQ Corporation Announces Results for Third Quarter 2021

  • Third quarter 2021 revenue of $3.3 billion (up 8.2% year-over-year)
  • Diluted EPS1 of $0.96 (up 50.0%); adjusted diluted EPS1,2 of $1.02 (up 36.0%)
  • Third quarter operating cash flow of $429 million; free cash flow2 of $384 million
  • Net leverage decreased to 1.1x EBITDA
  • Repurchased 4.3 million shares for $219 million in the quarter
  • Full year 2021 financial outlook raised
  • Announced inaugural quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq:LKQ) today reported third quarter 2021 results that reflect continued strength for the Company in a number of key metrics including total revenue, segment profitability and free cash flow.

"Our operating excellence initiatives continue to drive record results for LKQ; in the quarter, we recorded the highest third quarter EPS and Segment EBITDA2 margin in the Company's history. We are particularly pleased with the results of our Europe segment, as its third quarter margin of 11.5% is the highest in over nine years. This performance validates our confidence in the 1 LKQ Europe program, the strategic initiatives that underpin it, and the capabilities of the team driving the implementation,” noted Dominick Zarcone, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was $3.3 billion, an increase of 8.2% as compared to $3.0 billion in the third quarter of 2020, reflecting the annualization of the pandemic impact during the third quarter of 2020. For the third quarter of 2021, parts and services organic revenue increased 4.0%, while the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures increased revenue 0.5% and foreign exchange rates increased revenue 1.5%, for a total parts and services revenue increase of 6.1%. Other revenue grew 45.3% in the third quarter of 2021, driven by higher scrap steel and precious metals prices.

Net income1 for the third quarter of 2021 was $284 million as compared to $193 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of 46.8%. Diluted earnings per share1 for the third quarter was $0.96 as compared to $0.64 for the same period of 2020, an increase of 50.0%.

On an adjusted basis, net income1,2 in the third quarter was $300 million compared to $228 million in the same period of 2020, a 31.6% increase. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1,2 for the third quarter was $1.02 as compared to $0.75 for the same period of 2020, a 36.0% increase.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Cash flow from operations totaled $429 million during the third quarter of 2021, and free cash flow2 in the quarter was $384 million. Cash flow from operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $1.4 billion, and free cash flow2 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $1.2 billion.

Net repayments on borrowings totaled $23 million during the quarter and, as of September 30, 2021, net debt2 was $2.0 billion. Net leverage, as defined in our credit facility, decreased to 1.1x EBITDA.

Stock Repurchase and Dividend Programs

In the third quarter of 2021, we repurchased 4.3 million shares of common stock. Since initiating the stock repurchase plan in October 2018, 29.3 million shares have been repurchased for a total consideration of $1.05 billion through September 30, 2021.

On October 26, 2021, our Board of Directors declared the Company's first ever quarterly cash dividend. The quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share will be paid on December 2, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 11, 2021.

2021 Outlook

Varun Laroyia, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer commented, “We are increasing our full year 2021 outlook - a clear testament to our teams' ability to drive operational excellence initiatives in the midst of an operating environment that includes challenging inflationary and supply chain pressures. The announcement of our inaugural quarterly dividend reflects our confidence in our strategy and strength of our business and underscores our commitment to deliver long-term value to stockholders while continuing to allow for the repurchase of shares.”

For 2021, management is anticipating the following revised outlook:

  • Diluted EPS1 attributable to LKQ stockholders in the range of $3.48 to $3.58
  • Adjusted diluted EPS1,2 attributable to LKQ stockholders in the range of $3.78 to $3.88
  • Free cash flow2 in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.30 billion
  • Full year 2021 Segment EBITDA margin targets for Europe updated to a range of 9.8% to 10.3%

Our outlook for the full year 2021 is based on current conditions and recent trends, and it assumes current U.S. federal tax legislation remains unchanged, exchange rates for the Canadian dollar, euro, and pound sterling hold near recent levels, and the price of scrap and precious metals hold near recent levels. Our outlook is also based on management’s current expectations regarding the recovery from the coronavirus outbreak. Changes in these conditions may impact our ability to achieve the estimates. Adjusted figures exclude (to the extent applicable) the impact of restructuring and acquisition related expenses; amortization expense related to acquired intangibles; excess tax benefits and deficiencies from stock-based payments; losses on debt extinguishment; impairment charges; and gains and losses related to acquisitions or divestitures (including changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains and management’s presentation on the related conference call will refer to non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Included with this release are reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OEM recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

LKQ CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated
Statements of Income, with Supplementary Data
(In thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended September 30,
 2021 2020    
   % of Revenue (1)   % of Revenue (1) $ Change % Change
Revenue$3,296,611   100.0% $3,047,684   100.0% $248,927   8.2%
Cost of goods sold1,953,219   59.2% 1,848,309   60.6% 104,910   5.7%
Restructuring expenses - cost of goods sold   0.0% 833   0.0% (833)  n/m
Gross margin1,343,392   40.8% 1,198,542   39.3% 144,850   12.1%
Selling, general and administrative expenses897,896   27.2% 813,893   26.7% 84,003   10.3%
Restructuring and acquisition related expenses2,525   0.1% 20,495   0.7% (17,970)  (87.7%)
Impairment of net assets held for sale and (gain) loss on disposal of businesses822   0.0% (503)  (0.0%) 1,325   n/m
Depreciation and amortization63,995   1.9% 68,655   2.3% (4,660)  (6.8%)
Operating income378,154   11.5% 296,002   9.7% 82,152   27.8%
Other expense (income):           
Interest expense, net of interest income15,427   0.5% 25,182   0.8% (9,755)  (38.7%)
Other (income) expense, net(2,888)  (0.1%) 2,492   0.1% (5,380)  n/m
Total other expense, net12,539   0.4% 27,674   0.9% (15,135)  (54.7%)
Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes365,615   11.1% 268,328   8.8% 97,287   36.3%
Provision for income taxes89,340   2.7% 78,510   2.6% 10,830   13.8%
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries7,731   0.2% 4,113   0.1% 3,618   88.0%
Income from continuing operations284,006   8.6% 193,931   6.4% 90,075   46.4%
Net loss from discontinued operations   0.0%    0.0%    n/m
Net income284,006   8.6% 193,931   6.4% 90,075   46.4%
Less: net (loss) income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest(49)  (0.0%) 448   0.0% (497)  n/m
Less: net income attributable to discontinued noncontrolling interest   0.0%    0.0%    n/m
Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders$284,055   8.6% $193,483   6.3% $90,572   46.8%
            
Basic earnings per share: (2)           
Income from continuing operations$0.97     $0.64     $0.33   51.6%
Net loss from discontinued operations             n/m
    Net income0.97     0.64     0.33   51.6%
Less: net (loss) income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest(0.00)    0.00     (0.00)  n/m
Less: net income attributable to discontinued noncontrolling interest             n/m
    Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders$0.97     $0.64     $0.33   51.6%
            
Diluted earnings per share: (2)           
Income from continuing operations$0.96     $0.64     $0.32   50.0%
Net loss from discontinued operations             n/m
    Net income0.96     0.64     0.32   50.0%
Less: net (loss) income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest(0.00)    0.00     (0.00)  n/m
Less: net income attributable to discontinued noncontrolling interest             n/m
    Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders$0.96     $0.64     $0.32   50.0%
            
Weighted average common shares outstanding:           
Basic294,026     304,271     (10,245)  (3.4%)
Diluted294,885     304,566     (9,681)  (3.2%)
            
(1) The sum of the individual percentage of revenue components may not equal the total due to rounding.
(2) The sum of the individual earnings per share amounts may not equal the total due to rounding.


LKQ CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated
Statements of Income, with Supplementary Data
(In thousands, except per share data)

 Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2021 2020    
   % of Revenue (1)   % of Revenue (1) $ Change % Change
Revenue$9,902,511   100.0% $8,674,942   100.0% $1,227,569   14.2%
Cost of goods sold5,849,859   59.1% 5,244,946   60.5% 604,913   11.5%
Restructuring expenses - cost of goods sold(163)  (0.0%) 6,574   0.1% (6,737)  n/m
Gross margin4,052,815   40.9% 3,423,422   39.5% 629,393   18.4%
Selling, general and administrative expenses2,648,128   26.7% 2,451,073   28.3% 197,055   8.0%
Restructuring and acquisition related expenses15,479   0.2% 52,415   0.6% (36,936)  (70.5%)
Impairment of net assets held for sale and loss on disposal of businesses240   0.0% 1,733   0.0% (1,493)  (86.2%)
Depreciation and amortization194,692   2.0% 199,897   2.3% (5,205)  (2.6%)
Operating income1,194,276   12.1% 718,304   8.3% 475,972   66.3%
Other expense (income):           
Interest expense, net of interest income55,778   0.6% 76,729   0.9% (20,951)  (27.3%)
Loss on debt extinguishment23,564   0.2% 12,751   0.1% 10,813   84.8%
Other (income) expense, net(13,412)  (0.1%) (9,304)  (0.1%) (4,108)  44.2%
Total other expense, net65,930   0.7% 80,176   0.9% (14,246)  (17.8%)
Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes1,128,346   11.4% 638,128   7.4% 490,218   76.8%
Provision for income taxes290,028   2.9% 180,790   2.1% 109,238   60.4%
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries17,028   0.2% 1,980   0.0% 15,048   n/m
Income from continuing operations855,346   8.6% 459,318   5.3% 396,028   86.2%
Net loss from discontinued operations   0.0% (638)  (0.0%) 638   n/m
Net income855,346   8.6% 458,680   5.3% 396,666   86.5%
Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest754   0.0% 1,166   0.0% (412)  (35.3%)
Less: net income attributable to discontinued noncontrolling interest   0.0% 103   0.0% (103)  n/m
Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders$854,592   8.6% $457,411   5.3% $397,181   86.8%
            
Basic earnings per share: (2)           
Income from continuing operations$2.86     $1.51     $1.35   89.4%
Net loss from discontinued operations     (0.00)    0.00   n/m
    Net income2.86     1.50     1.36   90.7%
Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest0.00     0.00     (0.00)  n/m
Less: net income attributable to discontinued noncontrolling interest     0.00     (0.00)  n/m
    Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders$2.86     $1.50     $1.36   90.7%
            
Diluted earnings per share: (2)           
Income from continuing operations$2.85     $1.51     $1.34   88.7%
Net loss from discontinued operations     (0.00)    0.00   n/m
    Net income2.85     1.50     1.35   90.0%
Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest0.00     0.00     (0.00)  n/m
Less: net income attributable to discontinued noncontrolling interest     0.00     (0.00)  n/m
    Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders$2.85     $1.50     $1.35   90.0%
            
Weighted average common shares outstanding:           
Basic299,184     304,837     (5,653)  (1.9%)
Diluted300,006     305,171     (5,165)  (1.7%)
            
(1) The sum of the individual percentage of revenue components may not equal the total due to rounding.
(2) The sum of the individual earnings per share amounts may not equal the total due to rounding.


LKQ CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 September 30,
2021		 December 31,
2020
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$402,703   $312,154  
Receivables, net1,185,004   1,073,389  
Inventories2,423,853   2,414,612  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets247,838   233,877  
    Total current assets4,259,398   4,034,032  
Property, plant and equipment, net1,192,357   1,248,703  
Operating lease assets, net1,341,064   1,353,124  
Intangible assets:   
Goodwill4,525,474   4,591,569  
Other intangibles, net755,426   814,219  
Equity method investments178,410   155,224  
Other noncurrent assets208,731   163,662  
Total assets$12,460,860   $12,360,533  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$1,262,976   $932,406  
Accrued expenses:   
Accrued payroll-related liabilities255,899   208,718  
Refund liability108,292   102,148  
Other accrued expenses332,046   334,890  
Other current liabilities123,105   130,021  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities203,126   221,811  
Current portion of long-term obligations36,815   58,497  
    Total current liabilities2,322,259   1,988,491  
Long-term operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion1,188,984   1,197,963  
Long-term obligations, excluding current portion2,348,448   2,812,641  
Deferred income taxes280,850   291,421  
Other noncurrent liabilities378,385   374,640  
Commitments and contingencies   
Redeemable noncontrolling interest24,077   24,077  
Stockholders’ equity:   
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 321,553,252 shares issued and 292,243,742 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021; 320,867,602 shares issued and 303,553,000 shares outstanding at December 31, 20203,215   3,208  
Additional paid-in capital1,465,346   1,444,584  
Retained earnings5,630,632   4,776,040  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(148,575)  (99,009) 
Treasury stock, at cost; 29,309,510 shares at September 30, 2021 and 17,314,602 shares at December 31, 2020(1,048,809)  (469,105) 
Total Company stockholders’ equity5,901,809   5,655,718  
Noncontrolling interest16,048   15,582  
    Total stockholders’ equity5,917,857   5,671,300  
    Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$12,460,860   $12,360,533  
    
    


LKQ CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)

 Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
 2021 2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:   
Net income$855,346   $458,680  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization212,690   220,636  
Stock-based compensation expense24,989   22,851  
Loss on debt extinguishment23,564   12,751  
Other(45,836)  (10,320) 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and dispositions:   
Receivables, net(133,767)  (28,622) 
Inventories(52,854)  535,348  
Prepaid income taxes/income taxes payable(28,680)  (22,510) 
Accounts payable378,170   (105,719) 
Other operating assets and liabilities128,406   51,546  
    Net cash provided by operating activities1,362,028   1,134,641  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:   
Purchases of property, plant and equipment(132,705)  (109,949) 
Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment16,177   12,937  
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired(66,771)  (7,107) 
Other investing activities, net(17,543)  (2,314) 
Net cash used in investing activities(200,842)  (106,433) 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:   
Early-redemption premium(16,014)  (9,498) 
Repayment of Euro Notes (2026)(883,275)    
Repayment of U.S. Notes (2023)   (600,000) 
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities4,097,517   599,485  
Repayments under revolving credit facilities(3,242,394)  (949,381) 
Repayments under term loans(323,750)  (13,125) 
Borrowings under receivables securitization facility   111,300  
Repayments under receivables securitization facility   (111,300) 
Repayments of other debt, net(18,109)  (74,822) 
Settlement of derivative instruments, net(88,743)    
Purchase of treasury stock(574,585)  (88,006) 
Other financing activities, net(16,458)  (15,436) 
Net cash used in financing activities(1,065,811)  (1,150,783) 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash(4,826)  9,100  
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash90,549   (113,475) 
Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations, beginning of period (1)312,154   528,387  
Add: Cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations, beginning of period   6,470  
Cash and cash equivalents of continuing and discontinued operations, beginning of period312,154   534,857  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$402,703   $421,382  
    
(1) The balance as of January 1, 2020 included restricted cash of $5 million.   


The following unaudited tables compare certain third party revenue categories:

 Three Months Ended  
 September 30,  
 2021 2020 $ Change % Change
 (In thousands)    
Included in Unaudited Condensed Consolidated       
Statements of Income of LKQ Corporation       
North America$1,076,599  $1,007,001  $69,598  6.9%
Europe1,519,682  1,479,174  40,508  2.7%
Specialty465,027  399,554  65,473  16.4%
Parts and services3,061,308  2,885,729  175,579  6.1%
Other235,303  161,955  73,348  45.3%
Total$3,296,611  $3,047,684  $248,927  8.2%

Revenue changes by category for the three months ended September 30, 2021 vs. 2020:

 Revenue Change Attributable to:  
 Organic (1) Acquisition and Divestiture Foreign Exchange Total Change (2)
North America5.9% 0.6% 0.4% 6.9%
Europe0.1% (0.0%) 2.6% 2.7%
Specialty13.7% 2.1% 0.6% 16.4%
Parts and services4.0% 0.5% 1.5% 6.1%
Other45.1% 0.1% 0.1% 45.3%
Total6.2% 0.5% 1.5% 8.2%

The following unaudited tables compare certain third party revenue categories:

 Nine Months Ended  
 September 30,  
 2021 2020 $ Change % Change
 (In thousands)    
Included in Unaudited Condensed Consolidated       
Statements of Income of LKQ Corporation       
North America$3,172,207  $3,007,169  $165,038  5.5%
Europe4,544,749  4,043,473  501,276  12.4%
Specialty1,454,389  1,150,962  303,427  26.4%
Parts and services9,171,345  8,201,604  969,741  11.8%
Other731,166  473,338  257,828  54.5%
Total$9,902,511  $8,674,942  $1,227,569  14.2%

Revenue changes by category for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 vs. 2020:

 Revenue Change Attributable to:  
 Organic (1) Acquisition and Divestiture Foreign Exchange Total Change (2)
North America4.7% 0.3% 0.5% 5.5%
Europe6.3% (0.7%) 6.8% 12.4%
Specialty24.6% 1.0% 0.7% 26.4%
Parts and services8.3% (0.1%) 3.6% 11.8%
Other54.1% 0.0% 0.3% 54.5%
Total10.8% (0.1%) 3.5% 14.2%

(1) We define organic revenue growth as total revenue growth from continuing operations excluding the effects of acquisitions and divestitures (i.e., revenue generated from the date of acquisition to the first anniversary of that acquisition, net of reduced revenue due to the disposal of businesses) and foreign currency movements (i.e., impact of translating revenue at prior period exchange rates). Organic revenue growth includes incremental sales from both existing and new (i.e., opened within the last twelve months) locations and is derived from expanding business with existing customers, securing new customers and offering additional products and services. We believe that organic revenue growth is a key performance indicator as this statistic measures our ability to serve and grow our customer base successfully.

(2) The sum of the individual revenue change components may not equal the total percentage change due to rounding.


The following unaudited table reconciles revenue growth for parts & services to constant currency revenue growth for the same measure:

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2021
 Consolidated Europe Consolidated Europe
Parts & Services       
Revenue growth as reported6.1% 2.7% 11.8% 12.4%
Less: Currency impact1.5% 2.6% 3.6% 6.8%
Revenue growth at constant currency4.6% 0.1% 8.2% 5.6%

We have presented the growth of our revenue on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency revenue information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our growth, consistent with how we evaluate our performance, as this statistic removes the translation impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which are outside of our control and do not reflect our operational performance. Constant currency revenue results are calculated by translating prior year revenue in local currency using the current year's currency conversion rate. This non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Our use of this term may vary from the use of similarly-named measures by other issuers due to the potential inconsistencies in the method of calculation and differences due to items subject to interpretation. In addition, not all companies that report revenue growth on a constant currency basis calculate such measure in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculations are not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for performance relative to other companies.



The following unaudited table compares revenue and Segment EBITDA by reportable segment:

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30,  September 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
(In thousands) % of
Revenue		  % of
Revenue		  % of
Revenue		  % of
Revenue
Revenue           
North America$1,306,965    $1,164,241    $3,884,352    $3,465,831   
Europe1,525,274    1,484,099    4,565,388    4,058,878   
Specialty465,842    400,429    1,457,060    1,153,885   
Eliminations(1,470)   (1,085)   (4,289)   (3,652)  
Total revenue$3,296,611    $3,047,684    $9,902,511    $8,674,942   
Segment EBITDA           
North America$225,582  17.3% $204,957  17.6% $750,935  19.3% $565,949  16.3%
Europe175,093  11.5% 136,165  9.2% 484,157  10.6% 303,814  7.5%
Specialty51,644  11.1% 48,340  12.1% 192,525  13.2% 132,805  11.5%
Total Segment EBITDA$452,319  13.7% $389,462  12.8% $1,427,617  14.4% $1,002,568  11.6%

We have presented Segment EBITDA solely as a supplemental disclosure that offers investors, securities analysts and other interested parties useful information to evaluate our segment profit and loss and underlying trends in our ongoing operations. We calculate Segment EBITDA as EBITDA excluding restructuring and acquisition related expenses (which includes restructuring expenses recorded in Cost of goods sold); change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities; other gains and losses related to acquisitions, equity method investments or divestitures; equity in losses and earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries; equity investment mark to market adjustments; and impairment charges. EBITDA, which is the basis for Segment EBITDA, is calculated as net income attributable to LKQ stockholders excluding discontinued operations and discontinued noncontrolling interest, depreciation, amortization, interest (which includes gains and losses on debt extinguishment) and income tax expense. Our chief operating decision maker, who is our Chief Executive Officer, uses Segment EBITDA as the key measure of our segment profit or loss. We use Segment EBITDA to compare profitability among our segments and evaluate business strategies. This financial measure is included in the metrics used to determine incentive compensation for our senior management. We also consider Segment EBITDA to be a useful financial measure in evaluating our operating performance, as it provides investors, securities analysts and other interested parties with supplemental information regarding the underlying trends in our ongoing operations. Segment EBITDA includes revenue and expenses that are controllable by the segment. Corporate general and administrative expenses are allocated to the segments based on usage, with shared expenses apportioned based on the segment's percentage of consolidated revenue. Refer to the table on the following page for a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Segment EBITDA.


The following unaudited table reconciles Net Income to EBITDA and Segment EBITDA:

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
(In thousands)       
Net income$284,006   $193,931   $855,346   $458,680  
Less: net (loss) income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest(49)  448   754   1,166  
Less: net income attributable to discontinued noncontrolling interest         103  
Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders284,055   193,483   854,592   457,411  
Subtract:       
Net loss from discontinued operations         (638) 
Net income attributable to discontinued noncontrolling interest         (103) 
Net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders284,055   193,483   854,592   458,152  
Add:       
Depreciation and amortization63,995   68,655   194,692   199,897  
Depreciation and amortization - cost of goods sold5,947   7,067   17,211   16,162  
Depreciation and amortization - restructuring expenses (1)408   605   787   4,577  
Interest expense, net of interest income15,427   25,182   55,778   76,729  
Loss on debt extinguishment      23,564   12,751  
Provision for income taxes89,340   78,510   290,028   180,790  
EBITDA459,172   373,502   1,436,652   949,058  
Subtract:       
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries7,731   4,113   17,028   1,980  
Equity investment mark to market adjustments2,445      8,245     
Add:       
Restructuring and acquisition related expenses (1)2,117   19,890   14,692   47,838  
Restructuring expenses - cost of goods sold   833   (163)  6,494  
Impairment of net assets held for sale and (gain) loss on disposal of businesses822   (503)  240   1,733  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities384   (147)  1,469   (575) 
Segment EBITDA$452,319   $389,462   $1,427,617   $1,002,568  
        
Net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders as a percentage of revenue8.6 % 6.3 % 8.6 % 5.3 %
        
EBITDA as a percentage of revenue13.9 % 12.3 % 14.5 % 10.9 %
        
Segment EBITDA as a percentage of revenue13.7 % 12.8 % 14.4 % 11.6 %
        
(1) The sum of these two captions represents the total amount that is reported in Restructuring and acquisition related expenses in our Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

We have presented EBITDA solely as a supplemental disclosure that offers investors, securities analysts and other interested parties useful information to evaluate our operating performance and the value of our business. We calculate EBITDA as net income attributable to LKQ stockholders excluding discontinued operations and discontinued noncontrolling interest, depreciation, amortization, interest (which includes gains and losses on debt extinguishment) and income tax expense. We believe EBITDA provides insight into our profitability trends and allows management and investors to analyze our operating results with the impact of continuing noncontrolling interest and without the impact of discontinued noncontrolling interest, discontinued operations, depreciation, amortization, interest (which includes gains and losses on debt extinguishment) and income tax expense. We believe EBITDA is used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the operating performance and the value of other companies, many of which present EBITDA when reporting their results.

We have presented Segment EBITDA solely as a supplemental disclosure that offers investors, securities analysts and other interested parties useful information to evaluate our segment profit and loss and underlying trends in our ongoing operations. We calculate Segment EBITDA as EBITDA excluding restructuring and acquisition related expenses (which includes restructuring expenses recorded in Cost of goods sold); change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities; other gains and losses related to acquisitions, equity method investments or divestitures; equity in losses and earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries; equity investment mark to market adjustments; and impairment charges. Our chief operating decision maker, who is our Chief Executive Officer, uses Segment EBITDA as the key measure of our segment profit or loss. We use Segment EBITDA to compare profitability among our segments and evaluate business strategies. This financial measure is included in the metrics used to determine incentive compensation for our senior management. Segment EBITDA includes revenue and expenses that are controllable by the segment. Corporate general and administrative expenses are allocated to the segments based on usage, with shared expenses apportioned based on the segment's percentage of consolidated revenue.

EBITDA and Segment EBITDA should not be construed as alternatives to operating income, net income or net cash provided by operating activities, as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, not all companies that report EBITDA or Segment EBITDA information calculate EBITDA or Segment EBITDA in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculations are not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for performance relative to other companies.


The following unaudited table reconciles Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share to Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders, respectively:

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
(In thousands, except per share data)       
Net income$284,006   $193,931   $855,346   $458,680  
Less: net (loss) income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest(49)  448   754   1,166  
Less: net income attributable to discontinued noncontrolling interest         103  
Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders284,055   193,483   854,592   457,411  
Subtract:       
Net loss from discontinued operations         (638) 
Net income attributable to discontinued noncontrolling interest         (103) 
Net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders284,055   193,483   854,592   458,152  
Adjustments - continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders:       
Amortization of acquired intangibles19,067   24,916   59,153   73,238  
Restructuring and acquisition related expenses2,525   20,495   15,479   52,415  
Restructuring expenses - cost of goods sold   833   (163)  6,574  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities384   (147)  1,469   (575) 
Loss on debt extinguishment      23,564   12,751  
Impairment of net assets held for sale and (gain) loss on disposal of businesses822   (503)  240   1,733  
Excess tax (benefit) expense from stock-based payments(1,272)  428   (2,132)  (273) 
Tax effect of adjustments(5,236)  (11,360)  (25,739)  (38,320) 
Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders$300,345   $228,145   $926,463   $565,695  
        
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding294,885   304,566   300,006   305,171  
        
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders       
Reported$0.96   $0.64   $2.85   $1.50  
        
Adjusted$1.02   $0.75   $3.09   $1.85  

We have presented Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders as we believe these measures are useful for evaluating the core operating performance of our continuing business across reporting periods and in analyzing our historical operating results. We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders as Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share adjusted to eliminate the impact of continuing and discontinued noncontrolling interest, discontinued operations, restructuring and acquisition related expenses, amortization expense related to all acquired intangible assets, gains and losses on debt extinguishment, the change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, other gains and losses related to acquisitions, equity method investments or divestitures, impairment charges, excess tax benefits and deficiencies from stock-based payments and any tax effect of these adjustments. The tax effect of these adjustments is calculated using the effective tax rate for the applicable period or for certain discrete items the specific tax expense or benefit for the adjustment. Given the variability and volatility of the amount and frequency of costs related to acquisitions, management believes that these costs are not normal operating expenses and should be adjusted in our calculation of Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders. Our adjustment of the amortization of all acquisition-related intangible assets does not exclude the amortization of other assets, which represents expense that is directly attributable to ongoing operations. Management believes that the adjustment relating to amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets supplements the GAAP information with a measure that can be used to assess the comparability of operating performance. The acquired intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of intangible assets that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Any future acquisitions may result in the amortization of additional intangible assets. These financial measures are used by management in its decision making and overall evaluation of our operating performance and are included in the metrics used to determine incentive compensation for our senior management. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders should not be construed as alternatives to Net Income or Diluted Earnings per Share as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, not all companies that report measures similar to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders calculate such measures in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculations are not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for performance relative to other companies.


The following unaudited table reconciles Forecasted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders to Forecasted Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders, respectively:

 Forecasted
 Fiscal Year 2021
 Minimum Outlook Maximum Outlook
(In millions, except per share data)   
Net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders$1,038   $1,068  
Adjustments:   
Amortization of acquired intangibles77   77  
Restructuring expenses19   19  
Loss on debt extinguishment24   24  
Other adjustments(1)  (1) 
Tax effect of adjustments(31)  (31) 
Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders$1,126   $1,156  
    
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding298   298  
    
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders:   
U.S. GAAP$3.48   $3.58  
Non-GAAP (Adjusted)$3.78   $3.88  

We have presented forecasted Adjusted Net Income and forecasted Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders in our financial outlook. Refer to the discussion of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders for details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures. In the calculation of forecasted Adjusted Net Income and forecasted Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders, we included estimates of income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders, amortization of acquired intangibles for the full fiscal year 2021, restructuring expenses under previously announced plans, the loss on debt extinguishment related to the April 1, 2021 redemption of the Euro Notes 2026 and the related tax effect; we included for all other components the amounts incurred through September 30, 2021.


The following unaudited table reconciles Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow:

 Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended
 September 30,  September 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
(In thousands)       
Net cash provided by operating activities$428,938  $221,589  $1,362,028  $1,134,641 
Less: purchases of property, plant and equipment44,851  32,648  132,705  109,949 
Free cash flow$384,087  $188,941  $1,229,323  $1,024,692 

We have presented free cash flow solely as a supplemental disclosure that offers investors, securities analysts and other interested parties useful information to evaluate our liquidity. We calculate free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property, plant and equipment. We believe free cash flow provides insight into our liquidity and provides useful information to management and investors concerning our cash flow available to meet future debt service obligations and working capital requirements, make strategic acquisitions and repurchase stock. We believe free cash flow is used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the liquidity of other companies, many of which present free cash flow when reporting their results. This financial measure is included in the metrics used to determine incentive compensation for our senior management. Free cash flow should not be construed as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities, as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, not all companies that report free cash flow information calculate free cash flow in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculation is not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for liquidity relative to other companies.


The following unaudited table reconciles Forecasted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Forecasted Free Cash Flow:

 Forecasted
 Fiscal Year 2021
 Minimum Outlook Maximum Outlook
(In thousands)   
Net cash provided by operating activities$1,380,000  $1,550,000 
Less: purchases of property, plant and equipment230,000  250,000 
Free cash flow$1,150,000  $1,300,000 

We have presented forecasted free cash flow in our financial outlook. Refer to the paragraph above for details on the calculation of free cash flow.


The following unaudited tables reconcile Gross Margin to Adjusted Gross Margin:

Consolidated Adjusted Gross MarginThree Months Ended  Nine Months Ended
 September 30,  September 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
(In thousands)       
Gross margin$1,343,392  $1,198,542  $4,052,815   $3,423,422 
Add: Restructuring expenses - cost of goods sold   833  (163)   6,574 
Adjusted gross margin$1,343,392  $1,199,375  $4,052,652   $3,429,996 
        
Gross margin %40.8% 39.3% 40.9 % 39.5%
        
Adjusted gross margin %40.8% 39.4% 40.9 % 39.5%


North America Adjusted Gross MarginThree Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
(In thousands)       
Gross margin$608,079  $534,357  $1,858,753   $1,599,704 
Add: Restructuring expenses - cost of goods sold  918  (163)  4,036 
Adjusted gross margin$608,079  $535,275  $1,858,590   $1,603,740 
        
Gross margin %46.5% 45.9% 47.9 % 46.2%
        
Adjusted gross margin %46.5% 46.0% 47.8 % 46.3%


Europe Adjusted Gross MarginThree Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
(In thousands)       
Gross margin$603,885  $549,975   $1,771,211  $1,502,445 
Add: Restructuring expenses - cost of goods sold  (85)    2,538 
Adjusted gross margin$603,885  $549,890   $1,771,211  $1,504,983 
        
Gross margin %39.6% 37.1 % 38.8% 37.0%
        
Adjusted gross margin %39.6% 37.1 % 38.8% 37.1%

We have presented adjusted gross margin solely as a supplemental disclosure that offers investors, securities analysts and other interested parties useful information to evaluate the operating performance of our continuing business across reporting periods and in analyzing our historical operating results. We calculate adjusted gross margin as gross margin plus restructuring expenses recorded in cost of goods sold. We believe adjusted gross margin provides insight into our operating performance and provides useful information to management and investors concerning our gross margins. We believe adjusted gross margin is used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the operating performance of other companies, many of which present adjusted gross margin when reporting their results. Adjusted gross margin should not be construed as an alternative to gross margin, as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, not all companies that report adjusted gross margin information calculate adjusted gross margin in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculation is not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for performance relative to other companies.

The following unaudited table reconciles Total Debt to Net Debt:

 September 30, 2021  December 31, 2020
(In thousands)   
Current portion of long-term obligations$36,815  $58,497 
Long-term obligations, excluding current portion2,348,448  2,812,641 
Total debt, net of debt issuance costs2,385,263  2,871,138 
Add: Debt issuance costs13,239  25,538 
Total debt2,398,502  2,896,676 
Less: Cash and cash equivalents402,703  312,154 
Net debt$1,995,799  $2,584,522 

We have presented net debt solely as a supplemental disclosure that offers investors, securities analysts and other interested parties useful information to evaluate our liquidity and financial position. We calculate net debt as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. We believe net debt provides insight into our liquidity and provides useful information to management and investors concerning our financial position. We believe net debt is used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the liquidity and financial position of other companies, many of which present net debt when reporting their results. Net debt should not be construed as an alternative to total debt, as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, not all companies that report net debt information calculate net debt in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculation is not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for performance relative to other companies.


1 References in this release to Net income and Diluted earnings per share, and the corresponding adjusted figures, reflect amounts from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders.
2 Non-GAAP measure. See the table accompanying this release that reconciles the actual or forecasted U.S. GAAP measure to the actual or forecasted adjusted measure, which is non-GAAP.