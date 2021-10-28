The Real Good Food Company Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced the initial public offering of 5,333,333 shares of its Class A common stock. In addition, the Company and a selling stockholder, who is an affiliate, intend to grant the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 800,000 shares of Class A common stock, of which 333,333 shares are intended to be offered by the selling stockholder and 466,667 shares are intended to be offered by the Company. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share. The Company has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “RGF.”



Jefferies and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are serving as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Truist Securities, Inc. and Nomura Securities International, Inc. are serving as book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from any of the following sources:

Jefferies LLC, Attention Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022; by phone at (877) 821-7388; or by e-mail at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, Illinois 60606; by phone at (800) 621-0687; or by e-mail at prospectus@williamblair.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may an offer to buy these securities be accepted prior to the time the registration statement is declared effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About The Real Good Food Company

Founded in 2016, Real Good Foods develops, markets, and manufactures comfort foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients that are sold in the health and wellness segment of the frozen food category. Its brand commitment, “Real Food You Feel Good About Eating,” represents the Company’s strong belief that, by eating its food, consumers can enjoy more of their favorite foods and, by doing so, live better lives as part of a healthier lifestyle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," which are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements relating to the number and price of shares to be sold in the offering and the timing and completion of the proposed offering and listing. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding capital markets conditions, the Company’s business and financial performance, general economic conditions, and other conditions as of the time such statements are made. Although the Company does not make forward-looking statements unless it believes it has a reasonable basis for doing so, it cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness. Forward-looking statements involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s registration statement on Form S-1. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law or the listing rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market, the Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, whether to conform such statements to actual results or changes in our expectations, or as a result of the availability of new information.

