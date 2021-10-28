Outlook on the Anti-tank Missile System Global Market to 2026 - by Missile Type, Platform, End-user and Region

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-tank Missile System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global anti-tank missile system market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. The anti-tank missile system refers to a guided missile intended for obliterating tanks and other vehicles in close battle fighting. These missiles are effective against small- and medium-sized main battle tanks (MBTs) and are available in various sizes that are used in the form of man-portable, tripod mounted and shoulder-launched variants. They are remotely controlled and are usually launched on the ground or through an aircraft. They usually consist of various target guidance systems, including laser guiding, wire guiding and digital imaging systems. In comparison to the traditionally used weapons, anti-tank missiles can penetrate heavier obstructions, such as bunkers, walls and armored vehicles.



The market is primarily being driven by an alarming increase in the instances of armed conflicts, violence and terrorism across the globe. Furthermore, the escalating need for military modernization to enhance national security is also driving the market growth. With the development of next-generation weaponry systems, governments and defense organizations, especially of developing nations, are rapidly adopting novel ATMSs to support and improve the survivability of the fight troops.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of missiles with a dual-mode seeker, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These missiles are equipped with infrared and visible color channels to capture targets in low thermal contrast and fiber-optic data links to facilitate remote access to the launch platforms. Other factors, including an overall increase in the defense expenditure across the globe, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities to upgrade the existing weapon system, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the analyst expects the global anti-tank missile system market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.



Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global anti-tank missile system market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country-level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, missile type, platform, and end-user.



Breakup by Missile Type

Man-Portable

Vehicle-Mounted

Breakup by Platform

Airborne

Ground-Based

Breakup by End User

Military

Commercial

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Denel Aerostructures (Pty) Ltd. (Denel SOC Ltd.), Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, KBP Instrument Design Bureau (Rostec), Lockheed Martin Corporation, MBDA, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corporation and Saab AB.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global anti-tank missile system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global anti-tank missile system market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the missile type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the platform?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global anti-tank missile system market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

