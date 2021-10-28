The Global Laboratory Analytical Instruments and Consumables Market is expected to grow by $ 13.01 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.08% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laboratory Analytical Instruments and Consumables Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05312300/?utm_source=GNW

The market is projected to grow during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.08% during the forecast period. Our report on laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emergence of precision proteomics to develop personalized medicine and therapies and the increased number of FDA-approved manufacturing facilities in developing nations. In addition, the emergence of precision proteomics to develop personalized medicine and therapies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Element analysis

• Separation analysis

• Molecular analysis



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increasing investments in drug discoveryas one of the prime reasons driving the laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market covers the following areas:

• Laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market sizing

• Laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market forecast

• Laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Hitachi Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp. Also, the laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

