Amalgamated Financial Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Financial Corp. (the “Company” or “Amalgamated”) (Nasdaq: AMAL), the holding company for Amalgamated Bank (the “Bank”), today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 20211.



Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net income of $14.4 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $10.4 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 and $12.5 million, or $0.40 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020.

Deposits increased $314.5 million to $6.2 billion on a linked quarter basis.

Political deposits remained strong and stable at $1.0 billion as of September 30, 2021, with $223.5 million growth on a linked quarter basis.

Cost of deposits was 0.09%, down five basis points from the third quarter of 2020.

PACE assessments grew $81.4 million to $627.2 million on a linked quarter basis, and grew $259.8 million on a year over year basis. Current quarter growth included $69.0 million of Commercial PACE assessments.

Net loans including PACE assessments grew by $31.4 million, or 0.85%, on a linked quarter basis. Excluding the impact of our residential 1-4 first mortgage portfolio runoff, the growth was $83.7 million, or 3.20%.

Net interest margin was 2.70%, compared to 2.75% for the second quarter of 2021 and 2.88% for the third quarter of 2020.

Regulatory capital remains above bank “well capitalized” standards.

Nonperforming assets improved to $67.8 million or 0.99% of total assets as of September 30, 2021, compared to $71.0 million or 1.08% of total assets on a linked quarter basis.

Announced plan to acquire Amalgamated Bank of Chicago (ABOC) in an all-cash transaction that will bring Amalgamated’s asset size to greater than $7.6 billion, building on the largest socially responsible, mission-oriented bank in the United States.

Priscilla Sims Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am pleased with our third quarter results which position us to achieve our revised full year guidance as we delivered strong results across the dimensions of revenue, profitability, credit quality, and foundational growth drivers such as PACE assessments and deposits. I am also encouraged that we can generate sustained and profitable growth as we begin the implementation of our strategic initiatives. During the third quarter, we grew PACE assessments 15% to $627 million as compared to the second quarter of 2021, resulting in net growth in our combined lending and PACE portfolio. Importantly, the headwinds that we have experienced in our loan portfolio continued to diminish through the third quarter positioning the Bank for a return to organic loan growth in the year ahead. Our deposit franchise also continued its growth trajectory, gaining 5.3% from the previous quarter while our cost of deposits declined to 9 basis points, one of the lowest in the industry. Contributing to our low cost of funds was the strong growth in political deposits which increased by almost $250 million to $1 billion on a linked quarter basis.”

Brown added, “We have very recently launched a series of growth initiatives designed to fuel our loan and trust growth while staying true to our mission and solidifying our position as America’s Socially Responsible Bank. Our initiatives are focused on four pillars including the building of our business through our mission, improving our focus on and deepening insights of our core customers, developing and expanding our product expertise to grow our lending platform and trust businesses, and improving our data and technology. Also central to our growth initiatives is a disciplined M&A strategy where our recently announced acquisition of ABOC will allow us to expand into the third largest MSA in the U.S. as we offer larger-scale loans to a client base that has historically proven a need for them, cross-market our services to ABOC’s customer base, and be able to reach new, untapped business in the greater Chicago and Midwestern markets.”

1 Effective March 1, 2021, the Company acquired all of the outstanding stock of the Bank in a reorganization effected under New York law and in accordance with the terms of a Plan of Acquisition dated September 4, 2020. In this release, unless the context indicates otherwise, references to “we,” “us,” and “our” refer to the Company and the Bank. However, if the discussion relates to a period before the effective date, the terms refer only to the Bank.



Results of Operations, Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $14.4 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $10.4 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 and $12.5 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020. The $4.0 million increase for the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $2.3 million release of provision for loan losses compared to a $1.7 million provision expense in the preceding quarter, as well as $1.4 million increase in net interest income and a $1.4 million increase in non-interest income. These increases were partially offset by a $1.6 million increase in non-interest expense and a $1.1 million increase in income tax expense.

Core net income (non-GAAP)2 for the third quarter of 2021 was $14.4 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $10.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 and $16.8 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020. Excluded from core net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $0.4 million of non-interest income gains on the sale of securities and $0.4 million of non-interest expenses related to ABOC, and for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.3 million of non-interest income gains on the sale of securities. Excluded from core net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $0.6 million of non-interest income gains on the sale of securities, $6.3 million in branch closure expenses, and other adjustments, including the tax effect of such adjustments.

Net interest income was $43.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $42.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $45.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. The $1.4 million increase from the preceding quarter reflected higher income on securities and lower interest expense on deposits, offset by a decrease in interest income as average loans decreased $75.2 million from the prepayment and paydowns of residential and commercial real estate loans. The $1.8 million decrease from the third quarter of 2020 was primarily attributable to a decrease in average loans of $481.6 million from the prepayment of residential and commercial loans and a 13 basis point decrease in yield due to lower yields on originations, partially offset by higher income on securities and lower interest expense on deposits.

Net interest margin was 2.70% for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of five basis points from 2.75% in the second quarter of 2021, and a decrease of 18 basis points from 2.88% in the third quarter of 2020. The accretion of the loan mark from the loans acquired in the New Resource Bank acquisition contributed one basis point to our net interest margin in the third quarter of 2021, compared to two basis points in the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020. Prepayment penalties earned in loan income contributed one basis point to our net interest margin in the third quarter of 2021, compared to three basis points in the second quarter of 2021 and seven basis points in the third quarter of 2020.

Provision for loan losses totaled a recovery of $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to an expense of $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 and an expense of $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2020, respectively. The recovery in the third quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by a decrease in allowance primarily driven by improvement in loss and qualitative factors, improved credit quality, and lower loan balances.

Non-interest income was $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $5.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $12.8 million for the third quarter in 2020. This increase of $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the preceding quarter, was primarily due to the expected decrease in equity method investment losses related to investments in solar initiatives. The decrease of $6.1 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the corresponding quarter in 2020 was primarily due to a loss of $0.5 million related to equity investments in solar initiatives in the third quarter of 2021 compared to a $4.3 million gain in the third quarter in 2020. The Company primarily recognized the benefit of the tax credits in 2020, the initial year of the equity investment. We expect minimal losses in equity method investments during the remainder of 2021. These impacts do not include any benefits of new solar equity investments that we may make in the future.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2021 was $33.0 million, an increase of $1.6 million from the second quarter of 2021 and a decrease of $4.9 million from the third quarter of 2020. The increase of $1.6 million from the preceding quarter includes $0.4 million of ABOC related costs. The remaining difference was primarily due to a $1.2 million increase to data processing related to the full impact of our Trust Department outsourced operation, a $0.5 million increase to compensation and employee benefits, and a $0.4 million increase in reserves for unused loan commitments, partially offset by a $1.2 million decrease in professional services expense, net of ABOC related deal costs. The decrease of $4.9 million from the third quarter of 2020 is due to a decrease in occupancy and depreciation expenses related to branch closures in 2020.

Our provision for income tax expense was $4.9 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2020. Our effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2021 was 25.4%, compared to 26.9% for the second quarter of 2021 and 25.4% for the third quarter of 2020.

2 Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure are set forth on the last page of the financial information accompanying this press release and may also be found on our website, www.amalgamatedbank.com.



Results of Operations, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $37.0 million, or $1.17 per average diluted share, compared to $32.4 million, or $1.04 per average diluted share, for same period in 2020. The $4.6 million increase was primarily due to a $3.9 million recovery of provision for loan loss compared to a $20.2 million provision for loan loss for the same period in 2020, as well as a $4.0 million decrease in non-interest expense. This recovery of provision was partially offset by a $14.6 million decrease in non-interest income and a $7.2 million decrease in net interest income.

Core net income (non-GAAP) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $37.6 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, compared to $36.5 million or $1.17 per diluted share, for the same period last year. Core net income for the first nine months of 2021 excludes severance costs, non-interest income gains on the sale of securities, and the tax effect of such adjustments.

Net interest income was $127.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $134.4 million for the same period in 2020. This decrease of $7.2 million was primarily attributable to a decrease in average loans of $354.2 million and lower yields earned on interest bearing assets. These impacts are partially offset by an increase in average securities of $651.8 million, and a decrease in average rates paid on deposits.

Provision for loan losses totaled a recovery of $3.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to an expense of $20.2 million for the same period in 2020. The recovery for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was primarily driven by a release of allowance for loan loss due to improvement in loss rate and other qualitative factors, improved credit quality, and lower loan balances.

Non-interest income was $16.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $30.6 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $14.6 million. This decrease is primarily due to the tax credits on equity investment projects being in a loss position compared to a gain position in the prior year, as well as a $1.4 million gain on the sale of a branch reported in other non-interest income in the prior year, and a $1.2 million decrease in Trust Department fees primarily attributed to the run-off of the ULTRA real estate fund, which ceased earning revenues in 2020.

Non-interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $97.2 million, a decrease of $4.0 million from $101.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a $9.4 million decrease in occupancy and depreciation expense due to the branch closures in the prior year and lower rent expense in the current year, offset by a $2.0 million increase in professional fees mainly related to our holding company formation and chief executive officer search, a $2.7 million increase in data processing mainly related to the modernization of our Trust Department and increased transaction processing costs post COVID-19, and a $0.9 million increase in other expenses mainly related to insurance costs, reserves for unused loan commitments, and foreclosure recoveries that were recognized in the prior year.

We had income tax expense of $12.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $11.1 million for the same period in 2020. Our effective tax rate was 25.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 25.5% for the same period in 2020.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $6.9 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $6.0 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase of $0.9 billion was driven primarily by a $651.5 million increase in cash and cash equivalents and a $646.3 million increase in investment securities, of which $81.4 million was from PACE assessments, which was partially offset by a $359.8 million decrease in loans receivable, net.

Total loans, net at September 30, 2021 were $3.1 billion, a decrease of $359.8 million, or 14.0% annualized, compared to December 31, 2020. The decline in loans was primarily driven by a $205.8 million decrease in residential loans due to increased refinancing activity by existing customers, a $146.8 million decrease in commercial real estate and multifamily loans due to refinancing activity by existing customers and payoffs, and a $48.8 million decrease in C&I loans due to payoffs. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $16.7 million in loans remaining on a payment deferral program and still accruing interest, the majority of which represent two performing commercial loans requesting additional deferrals.

Deposits at September 30, 2021 were $6.2 billion, an increase of $885.8 million, or 22.2% annualized, as compared to $5.3 billion as of December 31, 2020. Deposits held by politically active customers, such as campaigns, PACs, advocacy-based organizations, and state and national party committees were $1.0 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $411.9 million compared to $602.8 million as of December 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 52% of average deposits and 51% of ending deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, contributing to an average cost of deposits of 0.09% in the third quarter of 2021, a one basis point decrease from the preceding quarter.

Nonperforming assets totaled $67.8 million, or 0.99% of period-end total assets at September 30, 2021, a decrease of $14.4 million, compared with $82.2 million, or 1.38% of period-end total assets at December 31, 2020. The decrease in non-performing assets at September 30, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 was primarily driven by the payoff of $11.2 million of non-accruing construction loans and $3.5 million of multifamily loans, and the decrease of $1.4 million of loans 90 days past due and accruing, partially offset by an increase of $2.1 million of Troubled Debt Restructurings.

The allowance for loan losses decreased $5.7 million to $35.9 million at September 30, 2021 from $41.6 million at December 31, 2020, primarily due to decreases in loan balances. At September 30, 2021, we had $67.5 million of impaired loans for which a specific allowance of $6.5 million was made, compared to $80.5 million of impaired loans at December 31, 2020 for which a specific allowance of $6.2 million was made. The ratio of allowance to total loans was 1.15% at September 30, 2021 and 1.19% at December 31, 2020.

Capital

As of September 30, 2021, our Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.98%, Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.99%, and Tier-1 Leverage Capital Ratio was 7.85%, compared to 13.11%, 14.25% and 7.97%, respectively, as of December 31, 2020. Stockholders’ equity at September 30, 2021 was $556.4 million, compared to $535.8 million at December 31, 2020. The increase in stockholders’ equity was driven by $37.0 million of net income, partially offset by a $5.8 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income due to the mark to market on our securities portfolio and $3.1 million decrease in additional paid-in capital.

Our tangible book value per share was $17.33 as of September 30, 2021 compared to $16.66 as of December 31, 2020.

About Amalgamated Financial Corp.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. is a Delaware public benefit corporation and a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Amalgamated Bank. Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of six branches in New York City, Washington D.C., San Francisco, and Boston. Amalgamated Bank was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country's oldest labor unions. Amalgamated Bank provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Bank is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation®. As of September 30, 2021, our total assets were $6.9 billion, total net loans were $3.1 billion, and total deposits were $6.2 billion. Additionally, as of September 30, 2021, our trust business held $39.5 billion in assets under custody and $16.1 billion in assets under management.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release (and the accompanying financial information and tables) refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures including, without limitation, “Core operating revenue,” “Core non-interest expense,” “Core net income,” “Tangible common equity,” “Average tangible common equity,” “Core return on average assets,” “Core return on average tangible common equity,” and “Core efficiency ratio.”

Our management utilizes this information to compare our operating performance for September 30, 2021 versus certain periods in 2021 and 2020 and to prepare internal projections. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate making period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indications of our operating performance. In addition, because intangible assets such as goodwill and other discrete items unrelated to our core business, which are excluded, vary extensively from company to company, we believe that the presentation of this information allows investors to more easily compare our results to those of other companies.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information, however, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. We strongly encourage readers to review the GAAP financial measures included in this release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial disclosures to comparable GAAP measures found in this release are set forth in the final pages of this release and also may be viewed on our website, amalgamatedbank.com.

Terminology

Certain terms used in this release are defined as follows:

“Core operating revenue” is defined as total net interest income plus non-interest income excluding gains and losses on sales of securities and gains on the sale of owned property. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is the total of net interest income and non-interest income.

“Core non-interest expense” is defined as total non-interest expense excluding costs related to branch closures and restructuring/severance costs. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total non-interest expense.

“Core net income” is defined as net income after tax excluding gains and losses on sales of securities, gains on the sale of owned property, costs related to branch closures, restructuring/severance costs, acquisition costs, and taxes on notable pre-tax items. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income.

“Tangible common equity” and “Tangible book value” are defined as stockholders’ equity excluding, as applicable, minority interests, preferred stock, goodwill and core deposit intangibles. We believe that the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total stockholders’ equity.

“Core return on average assets” is defined as “Core net income” divided by average total assets. We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is return on average assets calculated by dividing net income by average total assets.

“Core return on average tangible common equity” is defined as “Core net income” divided by “Average tangible common equity.” We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is return on average equity calculated by dividing net income by average total stockholders’ equity.

“Core efficiency ratio” is defined as “Core non-interest expense” divided by “Core operating revenue.” We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is an efficiency ratio calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this release that are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified through the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “continue,” “in the future,” “may” and “intend,” as well as other similar words and expressions of the future, and in this release include statements about the losses in our equity method investments and our 2021 earnings guidance. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any or all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) deterioration in the financial condition of borrowers resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) continuation of the historically low short-term interest rate environment; (iii) our inability to maintain the historical growth rate of the loan portfolio; (iv) changes in loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (v) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (vi) greater than anticipated adverse conditions in the national or local economies including in our core markets, including, but not limited to, the negative impacts and disruptions resulting from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, which may continue to have an adverse impact on our business, operations and performance, and could continue to have a negative impact on our credit portfolio, share price, borrowers, and on the economy as a whole, both domestically and globally; (vii) fluctuations or unanticipated changes in interest rates on loans or deposits or that affect the yield curve; (viii) the results of regulatory examinations; (ix) potential deterioration in real estate values; (x) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action; (xi) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (xii) increased competition for experienced executives in the banking industry; and (xiii) risks related to our proposed acquisition of Amalgamated Bank of Chicago, including, among others, that the acquisition does not close when expected or at all because conditions to closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all, or that financial projections from the acquisition are not realized. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Loans $ 29,915 $ 30,156 $ 35,602 $ 91,180 $ 106,440 Securities 14,612 13,094 11,473 39,876 35,772 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 43 41 56 132 190 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 230 131 152 451 631 Total interest and dividend income 44,800 43,422 47,283 131,639 143,033 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,413 1,431 2,049 4,416 8,645 Borrowed funds — — — — 27 Total interest expense 1,413 1,431 2,049 4,416 8,672 NET INTEREST INCOME 43,387 41,991 45,234 127,223 134,361 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses (2,276 ) 1,682 3,394 (3,855 ) 20,202 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 45,663 40,309 41,840 131,078 114,159 NON-INTEREST INCOME Trust Department fees 3,353 3,292 3,622 10,471 11,688 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,466 2,296 2,130 6,941 6,391 Bank-owned life insurance 539 531 1,227 1,858 2,722 Gain (loss) on sale of securities 413 321 619 755 1,605 Gain (loss) on sale of loans, net 280 720 903 1,706 1,200 Gain (loss) on other real estate owned, net — (407 ) (176 ) (407 ) (482 ) Equity method investments (483 ) (1,555 ) 4,297 (5,720 ) 5,586 Other 134 129 154 424 1,855 Total non-interest income 6,702 5,327 12,776 16,028 30,565 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and employee benefits 17,482 16,964 17,547 52,485 52,338 Occupancy and depreciation 3,440 3,352 9,908 10,293 19,655 Professional fees 2,348 3,211 2,202 9,219 7,173 Data processing 4,521 3,322 2,916 10,848 8,157 Office maintenance and depreciation 887 820 863 2,362 2,538 Amortization of intangible assets 301 302 342 905 1,027 Advertising and promotion 1,023 628 1,172 2,248 2,511 Other 3,032 2,796 2,927 8,863 7,817 Total non-interest expense 33,034 31,395 37,877 97,223 101,216 Income before income taxes 19,331 14,241 16,739 49,883 43,508 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,915 3,833 4,259 12,870 11,109 Net income 14,416 10,408 12,480 37,013 32,399 Net income attributable to Amalgamated Financial Corp. $ 14,416 $ 10,408 $ 12,480 $ 37,013 $ 32,399 Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.46 $ 0.33 $ 0.40 $ 1.19 $ 1.04 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.33 $ 0.40 $ 1.17 $ 1.04





Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition ($ in thousands) September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets (unaudited) Cash and due from banks $ 8,488 $ 7,736 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 681,758 31,033 Total cash and cash equivalents 690,246 38,769 Securities: Available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,936,830 and $1,513,409, respectively) 1,955,502 1,539,862 Held-to-maturity (fair value of $727,161 and $502,425, respectively) 725,076 494,449 Loans held for sale 6,156 11,178 Loans receivable, net of deferred loan origination costs (fees) 3,123,329 3,488,895 Allowance for loan losses (35,863 ) (41,589 ) Loans receivable, net 3,087,466 3,447,306 Resell agreements 130,434 154,779 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 23,337 23,970 Premises and equipment, net 12,447 12,977 Bank-owned life insurance 106,736 105,888 Right-of-use lease asset 34,819 36,104 Deferred tax asset 24,672 36,079 Goodwill 12,936 12,936 Other intangible assets 4,453 5,359 Equity investments 5,614 11,735 Other assets 39,871 47,240 Total assets $ 6,859,765 $ 5,978,631 Liabilities Deposits $ 6,224,506 $ 5,338,711 Operating leases 50,416 53,173 Other liabilities 28,453 50,926 Total liabilities 6,303,375 5,442,810 Commitments and contingencies — — Stockholders’ equity Common stock, par value $.01 per share (70,000,000 shares authorized; 31,096,896 and 31,049,525 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 311 310 Additional paid-in capital 297,904 300,989 Retained earnings 246,665 217,213 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes 11,377 17,176 Total Amalgamated Financial Corp. stockholders' equity 556,257 535,688 Noncontrolling interests 133 133 Total stockholders' equity 556,390 535,821 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,859,765 $ 5,978,631





Select Financial Data As of and for the As of and for the Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (Shares in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data: Earnings Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.33 $ 0.40 1.19 1.04 Diluted 0.46 0.33 0.40 1.17 1.04 Core net income (non-GAAP) Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.33 $ 0.54 1.20 1.17 Diluted 0.46 0.32 0.54 1.19 1.17 Book value per common share (excluding minority interest) 17.89 17.64 16.82 17.89 16.82 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) 17.33 17.07 16.22 17.33 16.22 Common shares outstanding 31,097 31,074 31,050 31,097 31,050 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 31,094 31,136 31,050 31,216 31,161 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 31,462 31,572 31,075 31,584 31,240





Select Financial Data As of and for the As of and for the Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Selected Performance Metrics: Return on average assets 0.86 % 0.65 % 0.76 % 0.77 % 0.72 % Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.86 % 0.64 % 1.03 % 0.78 % 0.81 % Return on average equity 10.29 % 7.62 % 9.62 % 9.02 % 8.62 % Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 10.62 % 7.70 % 13.44 % 9.46 % 10.11 % Average equity to average assets 8.38 % 8.57 % 7.95 % 8.55 % 8.37 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.88 % 8.09 % 7.61 % 7.88 % 7.61 % Loan yield 3.84 % 3.82 % 3.97 % 3.83 % 4.02 % Securities yield 2.19 % 2.15 % 2.24 % 2.17 % 2.66 % Deposit cost 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.14 % 0.10 % 0.21 % Net interest margin 2.70 % 2.75 % 2.88 % 2.77 % 3.13 % Efficiency ratio (1) 65.95 % 66.35 % 65.29 % 67.87 % 61.37 % Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1) 65.71 % 66.80 % 54.84 % 67.19 % 57.24 % Asset Quality Ratios: Nonaccrual loans to total loans 1.46 % 1.64 % 1.41 % 1.46 % 1.41 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.99 % 1.08 % 1.22 % 0.99 % 1.22 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 78.83 % 73.20 % 94.59 % 78.83 % 94.59 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.15 % 1.20 % 1.34 % 1.15 % 1.34 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans -0.02 % 0.04 % 0.59 % 0.08 % 0.22 % Capital Ratios: Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 7.85 % 7.93 % 7.39 % 7.85 % 7.39 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.98 % 13.63 % 12.76 % 13.98 % 12.76 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.99 % 14.68 % 14.01 % 14.99 % 14.01 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.98 % 13.63 % 12.76 % 13.98 % 12.76 % (1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income





Loan and Held-to-Maturity Securities Portfolio Composition (In thousands) At September 30, 2021 At June 30, 2021 At September 30, 2020 Amount % of total

loans Amount % of total

loans Amount % of total

loans Commercial portfolio: Commercial and industrial $ 628,388 20.2 % $ 619,037 19.5 % $ 660,914 18.4 % Multifamily 826,143 26.5 % 848,651 26.8 % 974,962 27.1 % Commercial real estate 346,996 11.1 % 351,707 11.1 % 388,757 10.8 % Construction and land development 34,863 1.1 % 42,303 1.3 % 61,687 1.7 % Total commercial portfolio 1,836,390 58.9 % 1,861,698 58.7 % 2,086,320 58.0 % Retail portfolio: Residential real estate lending 1,032,947 33.1 % 1,085,791 34.3 % 1,329,021 37.0 % Consumer and other 249,050 8.0 % 222,265 7.0 % 179,507 5.0 % Total retail 1,281,997 41.1 % 1,308,056 41.3 % 1,508,528 42.0 % Total loans 3,118,387 100.0 % 3,169,754 100.0 % 3,594,848 100.0 % Net deferred loan origination costs (fees) 4,942 5,707 7,604 Allowance for loan losses (35,863 ) (38,012 ) (48,072 ) Total loans, net $ 3,087,466 $ 3,137,449 $ 3,554,380 Held-to-maturity securities portfolio: PACE assessments 627,195 86.5 % 545,795 87.4 % 367,393 83.3 % Other securities 97,881 13.5 % 79,031 12.6 % 73,556 16.7 % Total held-to-maturity securities $ 725,076 100.0 % $ 624,826 100.0 % $ 440,949 100.0 %





Net Interest Income Analysis Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 (In thousands) Average

Balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Interest earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in banks $ 632,526 $ 230 0.14 % $ 510,473 $ 131 0.10 % $ 632,268 $ 152 0.10 % Securities and FHLB stock 2,659,803 14,655 2.19 % 2,447,241 13,135 2.15 % 2,045,231 11,529 2.24 % Total loans, net (1)(2) 3,087,744 29,915 3.84 % 3,162,896 30,156 3.82 % 3,569,313 35,602 3.97 % Total interest earning assets 6,380,073 44,800 2.79 % 6,120,610 43,422 2.85 % 6,246,812 47,283 3.01 % Non-interest earning assets: Cash and due from banks 8,464 7,545 9,239 Other assets 243,969 266,613 234,248 Total assets $ 6,632,506 $ 6,394,768 $ 6,490,299 Interest bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 2,641,719 $ 1,173 0.18 % $ 2,567,396 $ 1,174 0.18 % $ 2,376,701 $ 1,427 0.24 % Time deposits 241,009 240 0.40 % 258,257 257 0.40 % 321,696 622 0.77 % Total interest bearing liabilities 2,882,728 1,413 0.19 % 2,825,653 1,431 0.20 % 2,698,397 2,049 0.30 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand and transaction deposits 3,077,231 2,909,554 3,191,858 Other liabilities 116,790 111,795 84,138 Total liabilities 6,076,749 5,847,002 5,974,393 Stockholders' equity 555,757 547,766 515,906 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,632,506 $ 6,394,768 $ 6,490,299 Net interest income / interest rate spread $ 43,387 2.60 % $ 41,991 2.65 % $ 45,234 2.71 % Net interest earning assets / net interest margin $ 3,497,345 2.70 % $ 3,294,957 2.75 % $ 3,548,415 2.88 % Total Cost of Deposits 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.14 %

(1) Amounts are net of deferred origination costs (fees) and the allowance for loan losses

(2) Includes prepayment penalty interest income in 3Q2021, 2Q2021, and 3Q2020 of $169, $504, and $1,110 respectively (in thousands)





Net Interest Income Analysis Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 (In thousands) Average

Balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Interest earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in banks $ 508,421 $ 451 0.12 % $ 395,029 $ 631 0.21 % Securities and FHLB stock 2,460,946 40,008 2.17 % 1,809,188 35,962 2.66 % Total loans, net (1)(2) 3,180,890 91,180 3.83 % 3,535,096 106,440 4.02 % Total interest earning assets 6,150,257 131,639 2.86 % 5,739,313 143,033 3.33 % Non-interest earning assets: Cash and due from banks 7,780 31,138 Other assets 263,170 227,205 Total assets $ 6,421,207 $ 5,997,656 Interest bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 2,574,463 $ 3,568 0.19 % $ 2,278,267 $ 5,919 0.35 % Time deposits 259,609 848 0.44 % 357,774 2,726 1.02 % Total deposits 2,834,072 4,416 0.21 % 2,636,041 8,645 0.44 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 165 — 0.00 % 2,117 27 1.70 % Total interest bearing liabilities 2,834,237 4,416 0.21 % 2,638,158 8,672 0.44 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand and transaction deposits 2,925,516 2,748,088 Other liabilities 112,721 109,586 Total liabilities 5,872,474 5,495,832 Stockholders' equity 548,733 501,824 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,421,207 $ 5,997,656 Net interest income / interest rate spread $ 127,223 2.65 % $ 134,361 2.89 % Net interest earning assets / net interest margin $ 3,316,020 2.77 % $ 3,101,155 3.13 % Total Cost of Deposits 0.10 % 0.21 %

(1) Amounts are net of deferred origination costs (fees) and the allowance for loan losses

(2) Includes prepayment penalty interest income in September YTD 2021 and September YTD 2020 of $1,316 and $2,111 respectively (in thousands)

Deposit Portfolio Composition (In thousands) September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts $ 3,189,155 $ 2,948,718 $ 3,357,715 NOW accounts 206,610 200,758 192,066 Money market deposit accounts 2,241,914 2,136,719 1,853,373 Savings accounts 364,568 371,047 339,516 Time deposits 222,259 252,750 278,330 Total deposits $ 6,224,506 $ 5,909,992 $ 6,021,000





Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 (In thousands) Average

Balance Average

Rate Paid Average

Balance Average

Rate Paid Average

Balance Average

Rate Paid Non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts $ 3,077,231 0.00 % $ 2,909,554 0.00 % $ 3,191,858 0.00 % NOW accounts 205,417 0.09 % 204,341 0.08 % 196,422 0.09 % Money market deposit accounts 2,066,830 0.20 % 1,993,643 0.21 % 1,839,230 0.28 % Savings accounts 369,472 0.10 % 369,412 0.10 % 341,049 0.12 % Time deposits 241,009 0.40 % 258,257 0.40 % 321,696 0.77 % Total deposits $ 5,959,959 0.09 % $ 5,735,207 0.10 % $ 5,890,255 0.14 %

Asset Quality

(In thousands) September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Loans 90 days past due and accruing $ — $ — $ 9,522 Nonaccrual loans excluding held for sale loans and restructured loans 24,960 31,437 17,515 Troubled debt restructured loans - nonaccrual 20,534 20,494 33,306 Troubled debt restructured loans - accruing 21,958 18,683 19,919 Other real estate owned 307 307 306 Impaired securities 64 59 44 Total nonperforming assets $ 67,823 $ 70,980 $ 80,612 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 13,709 $ 14,561 $ 25,785 Multifamily 6,079 10,266 — Commercial real estate 4,023 4,066 3,500 Construction and land development — — 10,688 Total commercial portfolio 23,811 28,893 39,973 Residential real estate lending 20,797 22,320 9,750 Consumer and other 886 718 1,098 Total retail portfolio 21,683 23,038 10,848 Total nonaccrual loans $ 45,494 $ 51,931 $ 50,821 Nonaccrual loans to total loans 1.46 % 1.64 % 1.41 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.99 % 1.08 % 1.22 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 78.83 % 73.20 % 94.59 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.15 % 1.20 % 1.34 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans -0.02 % 0.04 % 0.59 %





Credit Quality September 30, 2021 ($ in thousands) Pass Special Mention Substandard Doubtful Total Commercial and industrial $ 579,429 $ 22,655 $ 25,850 $ 454 $ 628,388 Multifamily 696,898 83,851 42,221 3,173 826,143 Commercial real estate 243,903 26,815 76,278 — 346,996 Construction and land development 27,387 — 7,476 — 34,863 Residential real estate lending 1,011,856 294 20,797 — 1,032,947 Consumer and other 248,164 — 886 — 249,050 Total loans $ 2,807,637 $ 133,615 $ 173,508 $ 3,627 $ 3,118,387





June 30, 2021 ($ in thousands) Pass Special Mention Substandard Doubtful Total Commercial and industrial $ 568,878 $ 17,569 $ 32,133 $ 457 $ 619,037 Multifamily 711,551 101,579 32,348 3,173 848,651 Commercial real estate 234,018 45,236 72,453 — 351,707 Construction and land development 34,414 535 7,354 — 42,303 Residential real estate lending 1,063,176 295 22,320 — 1,085,791 Consumer and other 221,835 — 430 — 222,265 Total loans $ 2,833,872 $ 165,214 $ 167,038 $ 3,630 $ 3,169,754





September 30, 2020 ($ in thousands) Pass Special Mention Substandard Doubtful Total Commercial and industrial $ 608,099 $ 17,107 $ 35,244 $ 464 $ 660,914 Multifamily 963,834 6,022 5,106 — 974,962 Commercial real estate 383,087 1,439 4,231 — 388,757 Construction and land development 40,531 10,468 10,688 — 61,687 Residential real estate lending 1,319,649 — 9,372 — 1,329,021 Consumer and other 178,409 — 1,098 — 179,507 Total loans $ 3,493,609 $ 35,036 $ 65,739 $ 464 $ 3,594,848

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information provided below presents a reconciliation of each of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

As of and for the As of and for the Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30,

2021 June 30, 2021 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Core operating revenue Net Interest income $ 43,387 $ 41,991 $ 45,234 $ 127,223 $ 134,361 Non-interest income 6,702 5,327 12,776 16,028 30,565 Less: Branch sale (gain) loss (1) — — — — (1,394 ) Less: Securities (gain) loss (413 ) (321 ) (619 ) (755 ) (1,605 ) Core operating revenue (non-GAAP) $ 49,676 $ 46,997 $ 57,391 $ 142,496 $ 161,927 Core non-interest expense Non-interest expense $ 33,034 $ 31,395 $ 37,877 $ 97,224 $ 101,216 Less: Branch closure expense (2) — — (6,279 ) — (8,330 ) Less: Severance (3) — — (125 ) (1,090 ) (201 ) Less: ABOC (392 ) — — (392 ) — Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 32,642 $ 31,395 $ 31,473 $ 95,742 $ 92,685 Core net income Net Income (GAAP) $ 14,416 $ 10,408 $ 12,480 $ 37,013 $ 32,399 Less: Branch sale (gain) loss (1) — — — — (1,394 ) Less: Securities (gain) loss (413 ) (321 ) (619 ) (755 ) (1,605 ) Add: Branch closure expense (2) — — 6,279 — 8,330 Add: Severance (3) — — 125 1,090 201 Add: ABOC 392 — — 392 — Less: Tax on notable items 5 86 (1,472 ) (188 ) (1,412 ) Core net income (non-GAAP) 14,400 10,173 16,793 37,552 36,519 Tangible common equity Stockholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 556,390 $ 548,211 $ 522,497 $ 556,390 $ 522,497 Less: Minority Interest (GAAP) (133 ) (133 ) (133 ) (133 ) (133 ) Less: Goodwill (GAAP) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) Less: Core deposit intangible (GAAP) (4,453 ) (4,755 ) (5,701 ) (4,453 ) (5,701 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 538,868 $ 530,387 $ 503,727 $ 538,868 $ 503,727 Average tangible common equity Average Stockholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 555,757 $ 547,766 $ 515,906 $ 548,733 $ 501,824 Less: Minority Interest (GAAP) (133 ) (133 ) (134 ) (133 ) (134 ) Less: Goodwill (GAAP) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) Less: Core deposit intangible (GAAP) (4,602 ) (4,903 ) (5,868 ) (4,900 ) (6,209 ) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 538,086 $ 529,794 $ 496,968 $ 530,764 $ 482,545 Core return on average assets Core net income (numerator) (non-GAAP) $ 14,400 $ 10,173 $ 16,793 $ 37,552 $ 36,519 Divided: Total average assets (denominator) (GAAP) 6,632,506 6,394,768 6,490,299 6,421,208 5,997,656 Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.86

% 0.64

% 1.03

% 0.78

% 0.81

% Core return on average tangible common equity Core net income (numerator) (non-GAAP) $ 14,400 $ 10,173 $ 16,793 $ 37,552 $ 36,519 Divided: Average tangible common equity (denominator) (GAAP) 538,086 529,794 496,968 530,764 482,545 Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 10.62 % 7.70 % 13.44 % 9.46 % 10.11 % Core efficiency ratio Core non-interest expense (numerator) (non-GAAP) $ 32,642 $ 31,395 $ 31,473 $ 95,742 $ 92,685 Core operating revenue (denominator) (non-GAAP) 49,676 46,997 57,391 142,496 161,927 Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 65.71

% 66.80

% 54.84

% 67.19

% 57.24

%

(1) Fixed Asset branch sale in March 2020

(2) Occupancy and other expense related to closure of branches during our branch rationalization

(3) Salary and COBRA reimbursement expense for positions eliminated



