CENTOGENE Enrolls First Patient in Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) Clinical Study

FTD is a rapidly progressing neurodegenerative disease; up to 30% of all cases worldwide caused by genetic mutations, including the progranulin gene mutation (FTD-GRN)

Study will enroll and genetically test over 3,000 FTD patients at multiple sites in seven countries

There are currently no FDA-approved treatments for FTD



CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on generating data-driven insights to diagnose, understand, and treat rare diseases, announced today that the first patient has been enrolled in the international EFRONT Study, an observational study to understand the prevalence of genetic mutations in patients with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Leveraging CENTOGENE’s rare disease-centric Bio/Databank and extensive network of 20,000 physicians, the study aims to enroll and complete data-rich genetic testing for more than 3,000 FTD patients at participating centers in Belgium, Germany, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and Turkey.

"This clinical study is a landmark for FTD research,” said Andrin Oswald, M.D., Chief Executive Officer at CENTOGENE. “We will significantly accelerate the understanding of FTD and drive further development of treatments. Throughout the study, we will continue working together with patients, healthcare professionals, and clinical sites to provide both initial diagnostic answers, as well as drive long-term progress for understanding this disease.”

The observational EFRONT Study is being conducted with support from Alector, Inc. Patients displaying the progranulin gene mutation (FTD-GRN) will have the option to enroll in Alector’s Phase 3 INFRONT-3 clinical trial of AL001, an investigational therapeutic candidate designed to increase progranulin levels for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia and other neurodegenerative diseases.

About Frontotemporal Dementia

Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) is a rapidly progressing and severe form of dementia found most frequently in patients under the age of 65 at the time of diagnosis. It affects approximately 110,000 patients in the European Union and more than 50,000 in the United States. Patients with a mutation in the progranulin gene represent 5% to 10% of FTD patients, with many others having a genetic cause of this disease. There are currently no approved treatment options available for FTD patients.

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases transforming real-world clinical, genetic, and multiomic data to diagnose, understand, and treat rare diseases. Our goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our extensive rare disease knowledge and data. CENTOGENE has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository with over 3.9 billion weighted data points from approximately 600,000 patients representing over 120 different countries.

The Company’s platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data that reflects a global population, as well as a biobank of patients’ blood samples and cell cultures. CENTOGENE believes this represents the only platform focused on comprehensive analysis of multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases. It allows for better identification and stratification of patients and their underlying diseases to enable and accelerate discovery, development, and access to orphan drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the Company collaborated with over 30 pharmaceutical partners.

Forward-Looking Statement

