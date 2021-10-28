Medallion Financial Corp. to Report 2021 Third Quarter Results on Monday, November 1, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN, “Medallion Financial” or the “Company”), a finance company that originates and services loans in various consumer and commercial niche industries, announced today that it will report its 2021 third quarter results after the market closes on Monday, November 1, 2021.



CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-0789 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8562 (direct). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A link to the live webcast of the conference call will be available on Medallion Financial’s website at http://www.medallion.com/investors.html

The replay will be available following the end of the call through Tuesday, November 9, 2021, by telephone at (844) 512-2921 (toll-free) or (412) 317-6671 (direct), passcode 13723942. A webcast replay of the call will be available at http://www.medallion.com/investors.html until the next quarter’s results are announced.

INDIVIDUAL MEETING INFORMATION

In an effort to increase relations with institutional investors, management has dedicated time to hosting individual meetings with portfolio managers and analysts starting on November 3. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with management, please contact investorrelations@medallion.com or (212) 328-2176.

About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a finance company that originates and services loans in various industries, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Medallion Bank, also originates and services consumer loans. Medallion Financial Corp. has lent more than $9 billion since its initial public offering in 1996.

Company Contact:

Investor Relations

212-328-2176

InvestorRelations@medallion.com



