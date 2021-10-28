The Global Household Insecticide Market is expected to grow by $ 4.95 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Household Insecticide Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166412/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the household insecticide market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases and the expansion of retail landscape. In addition, the increasing prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The household insecticide market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The household insecticide market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Sprays

• Vaporizers

• Mosquito coils

• Baits

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline distribution channel

• Online distribution channel



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increase in the number of awareness campaigns by vendors and government organizations as one of the prime reasons driving the household insecticide market growth during the next few years.



Our report on household insecticide market covers the following areas:

• Household insecticide market sizing

• Household insecticide market forecast

• Household insecticide market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading household insecticide market vendors that include Dabur India Ltd., Enesis Group, FMC Corp., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Jyothy Labs Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. Also, the household insecticide market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

