The Global IoT Market is expected to grow by $ 21.72 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 13.21% during the forecast period

21% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the penetration of smart technologies and individualized customer preferences. In addition, the penetration of smart technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The IoT market in energy grid management analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The IoT market in energy grid management is segmented as below:

By Application

• Generation

• Transmission

• Substation automation

• Distribution



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the reduction of carbon emissionsas one of the prime reasons driving the iot market in energy grid management growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• IoT market in energy grid management sizing

• IoT market in energy grid management forecast

• IoT market in energy grid management industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading IoT market in energy grid management vendors that include Accenture Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Texas Instruments Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc. Also, the IoT market in energy grid management analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

