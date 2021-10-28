Crypto Island Announces that +100,000 merchants around the world can accept $CISLA, this will be also available for the businesses that will open on the Island

NASSAU, Bahamas, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recent announcement, CEO and Founder of Crypto Island, Dan Bouwer, revealed that as part of its development, Crypto Island token, CISLA will now be accepted as payment for businesses around the world thanks to the integration of COINPAYMENTS. Crypto Island owners can now pay for goods and services at businesses, such as gyms, spas, restaurants, markets, grocery stores amongst others, Shopify, WooCommerce and more.



Businesses on Crypto Island will also accept CISLA as payment.

With this integration, the Crypto Island Token is set to break the boundaries between practicing decentralizing in the digital space, and adoption in the physical realm of everyday life.

Alongside CISLA being accepted as payment, Dan Bouwer also announced that the crypto company has begun to accept company applications to open their businesses on the private Island. Individuals can also apply to have their businesses on the island.

Crypto Island is essentially real-estate that will be built upon the likes of everyday people. It's a unique concept of fusing the digital and physical space to create a decentralized private island. It is a platform where many investors will invest their cryptocurrency and become co-owners of the island, free from the commotion of the materialistic world.

As the world’s first decentralized private Island, CISLA, owners earn their place as co-builders of the community, and essentially, co-owners of Crypto Island itself. With its no-nonsense tokenomics, investing means contribution to the achievement of the project. A 10% fee ensures a sustainable liquidity pool, and a reasonable cost of living on the island for its whole population. The investor-centered project is open to anyone who invests and buys CISLA.

Dan Bouwer, one of the founders and current CEO of Crypto Island, stated that he's very pleased to give this opportunity to the Crypto Island investors. “In just 2 months we have achieved incredible results, this was a necessary step in the view of the most important step which is to buy our first island with our investments. The commercial activities that will be present on our Crypto Island will accept CISLA, our official token. The other great news is that 100,000+ Merchants in the world will be able to accept CISLA. From Europe to America, passing through Asia, and Shopify ecommerce!”

Coinpayments, commented about the integration of Crypto Island: “CoinPayments is excited to bring our crypto payments platform to the Crypto Island community, while at the same time providing the ability to transact in CISLA to our current clients”.

Dan Bouwer

Crypto Island Group Inc.

info@cryptoisland.group

Twitter: @Cryptoislandinc

Cryptoisland.com