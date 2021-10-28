Kimble PSA Named Gold Medalist in SoftwareReviews 2021 PSA Data Quadrant Report

BOSTON, MA & LONDON, UK, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimble Applications, the leading provider of cloud-based professional services automation (PSA) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a gold medalist and leader in the 2021 Professional Services Automation Data Quadrant Report from SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group. The award is based on the collective insights of real users and placement is based on satisfaction with product features, vendor experience, capabilities, and emotional sentiment. Click here to view or download the entire 2021 PSA Quadrant report.

SoftwareReviews named Kimble a gold medalist in the segment, with a composite score of 8.8/10, representing the aggregated satisfaction score from end users. Kimble ranks ahead of other enterprise PSA solutions such as NetSuite OpenAir (8.1/10), Workday PSA (7.9/10) and FinancialForce PSA (7.8/10), none of which rank in the Leader quadrant.

Among the eleven featured vendors in the Data Quadrant, Kimble had the highest satisfaction in the following categories::

Usability and Intuitiveness

Time Management

Expense Detail Tracking

Auditability

David Piazza, President of SoftwareReviews, says:

“Selecting top software vendors is becoming an increasingly transparent and data-led process. The SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant provides a total view of the performance of a software vendor, from core features and capabilities to the important client-vendor relationship, what we call the Emotional Footprint. Vendors who have a strong Net Emotional Footprint in the category demonstrate they have been successful at building strong relationships with their customers.”

This Emotional Footprint score is a unique aspect of the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant, measuring user feelings towards the product and vendor. It is an aggregate of user response ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation. This creates a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product from the software users’ point of view.

Kimble PSA received a Net Emotional Footprint of +97/100, receiving high scores around prioritizing the client’s interests, innovative strategies, and a respectful service experience. Additional Emotional Footprint Metrics in which Kimble not only ranked highly — but actually received a perfect score — with 100% of respondents reporting:

Kimble PSA is “critical” to their professional success

The Kimble PSA service experience is respectful, efficient, and caring

The Kimble PSA product has unique, performance-enhancing features

Some of the most common terms that customers used to describe Kimble in their feedback were: “transparent, trustworthy, client-friendly, reliable and continually improving.”

Regarding the importance of PSA to professional services organizations, Mahmoud Ramin, Research Analyst, Info-Tech Research Group, reports:

“Project management is the foundation of professional services automation. However, PSA adds a lot more capabilities than a PM tool. In fact, PSA is one of the crucial solutions that professional services organizations should leverage. PSA provides project management, resource management and project accounting in a single platform. PSA solutions help make employees more productive which will positively impact project margin and business productivity. Client-facing project visibility and real-time billing information are the other important features that push PSOs to implementing a PSA solution.”

About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports

SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience. In-depth product evaluation reports are available at http://www.softwarereviews.com.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class IT research and consulting firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

About Kimble Applications

Kimble Applications helps professional service organizations run their project-based businesses better. Global leaders in consulting, software, and hi-tech such as NTT Data, Sage, and Canon use Kimble to optimize resource utilization, profitability, and business scalability. Kimble is the only leading software vendor that focuses exclusively on professional services automation (PSA), putting all its energy into innovating features and easy-to-use functionality that improve team collaboration and efficiency around the key services processes. Built to work seamlessly with CRM, Kimble drives a forward-looking focus and more timely decision making with intelligent insights and guidance.

