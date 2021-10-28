TrackX Named as Top Innovative Logistics Solutions Provider

DENVER, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrackX Holdings Inc. (TSXV:TKX), (OTC:TKXHF), (FSE:3TH) (“TrackX” or the “Company), a leading provider of real-time end-to-end asset tracing, tracking and collaboration solutions announced today that CIO Coverage Magazine has selected TrackX as one of the Top 10 Innovative Logistics Solutions Providers to Watch in 2021. Tim Harvie, CEO of TrackX, is featured on the cover of the publication’s October edition which can be accessed at https://www.ciocoverage.com/10-innovative-logistics-solution-providers-to-watch-2021-digital-magazine/.



The article distinguishes TrackX’s for its unique ability to grow supply chain sustainability, efficiency, and resiliency. First, consumers and customers are increasingly demanding sustainable practices and will pay 30% more for “green” brands. Other stakeholders, such as investors and retailers also require proof of responsible manufacturing. According to the feature article, “TrackX is one of the fastest, simplest, and most cost-effective ways for supply chains to accomplish their ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) and sustainability goals.”

Second, TrackX customers are more adaptable to the supply chain disruptions currently facing our global economy. “TrackX’s platform is set apart from other supply chain management (SCM) solutions in that it is purpose-built to solve today’s challenges,” states the magazine. TrackX cloud-based analytics platform, Keychain, acts as a Control Tower for in-house asset tracing and tracking, and as a central collaboration hub with trading partners. TrackX collects asset location, condition and movement data, securely shares relevant information with partners, and delivers earlier warnings of upstream issues so they can react and adjust to minimize disruption.

“We are honored that CIO Coverage included us in this select list,” said Tim Harvie, CEO. “For the past ten years, we have worked with leaders in various industries where supply chain efficiency, speed and quality are of utmost importance. Now we are focused on solving the issues that matter most to our customers – sustainability and ESG initiatives, and responsiveness in the face of increasingly frequent supply chain shocks and shortages. We are excited to help customers make a real and positive impact now and in the future.”

