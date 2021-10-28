Seattle-Based Developer Henbart Delivers Its Second Building Featuring View Smart Windows

SEATTLE and MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIEW) (“View”), the leader in smart building technologies, today announced the installation of its smart windows at Parque Kirkland, a new mixed-use apartment residence in Kirkland, WA, scheduled to open next month. The development represents the second project for Henbart LLC and View, following the installation of View Smart Windows at Henbart’s Lake Union office building, which achieved LEED Gold certification upon its renovation.



View Smart Windows transform buildings into responsive environments that automatically adjust to control heat and glare without the need for blinds. The windows will serve as a key amenity for residents of Parque Kirkland, enabling them to enjoy continuous natural light and views of the outdoors, including Peter Kirk Park to the south and Lake Washington to the west, and improving their health and wellbeing as a result. A recent study found that residents living in buildings with View Smart Windows slept 16 minutes more and experienced 11% less anxiety and 9% less stress compared to those living in homes with traditional windows and blinds.

In addition to View Smart Windows, the installation at Parque Kirkland will also feature View Immersive Displays in the building’s rooftop cabana and entertainment center. The Displays transform smart windows into transparent, high-definition displays for interactive entertainment, internet browsing, interactive collaboration, and more.

“Partnering with View gives us the opportunity to deliver healthier, more sustainable and more engaging spaces than would otherwise be possible,” said Mark Craig, President of Henbart LLC. “Based on our positive experience with View at our Lake Union office building, expanding our use of this technology into a residential setting with Parque Kirkland was an obvious choice. We’re thrilled to offer the benefits of View Smart Windows to our residents.”

“View’s mission is to help our customers transform buildings to benefit people and our planet,” said Sri Venkat, Vice President at View. “We’re thrilled to once again partner with Henbart to support their leadership in wellness and sustainability.”

Parque Kirkland is seeking LEED Gold certification. The building includes a mix of thoughtfully designed studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom luxury apartment homes, ground-floor retail which includes a new Bartell Drug store and office space. The building offers many features that are new for apartment living in the Northwest, such as an automated lift garage, a Grotto wine cellar and lounge inspired by European design, a Peloton gym, and other notable residential amenities. Parque Kirkland is also the first residential building in Kirkland to include a rooftop terrace with panoramic views. The architect for the building is Graphite Design Group.

About View

View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically tint in response to the sun, eliminating the need for blinds and increasing access to natural light. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to improve indoor cellular coverage, enhance building security and reimagine the occupant experience. View is installed and designed into 92 million square feet of buildings including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels and multi-family residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com.

About Henbart LLC

Henbart LLC is a Seattle based real estate company that develops, owns, and manages commercial land residential properties in the Pacific Northwest with the aim to add value to a neighborhood and the greater community. The company offers a century of experience in the acquisition and development of real estate, modeling some of the region’s most highly amenitized and green buildings with features that focus on human wellness and environmental sustainability. For more information, please visit: www.henbart.com.

