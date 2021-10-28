Ultralife Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results

NEWARK, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) reported an operating loss of $0.8 million on revenue of $21.8 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. For the third quarter of 2020, the Company reported operating income of $0.7 million on revenue of $24.4 million.



“Supply chain bottlenecks intensified during the third quarter which extended both our own and our customers’ product manufacturing schedules and delayed shipments, thereby impacting third quarter revenue and earnings. The 11% year-over-year decrease in revenue, primarily related to the government/defense sector, masked a 5% increase in commercial sales led by a continued rebound in oil & gas revenue and our new ER and thin cell products. Medical sales grew 11% sequentially over the second quarter reflecting the continued solid demand for our products,” said Michael D. Popielec, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to implementing price increases in response to higher supply chain costs, we are working collectively and closely with our customers and suppliers to best navigate through these increasingly complex business conditions.”

Added Mr. Popielec, “At the same time, order flow remained solid primarily in our medical and military end markets, and backlog at quarter end was substantially higher than at the end of the second quarter. We also continued to invest in new product development during the quarter and advanced our transformational projects. As we look ahead, our strong balance sheet and liquidity position, new product initiatives, and durable customer relationships anchor our view that our long-term growth drivers and strategy are sound and achievable.”

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue was $21.8 million, a decrease of $2.6 million, or 10.7%, compared to $24.4 million for the third quarter of 2020. Overall, commercial sales increased 5.1% and government/defense sales decreased 39.7% from the 2020 period. Battery & Energy Products declined 8.3% to $20.0 million, compared to $21.8 million last year, with an 89.5% increase in oil & gas market sales and an 115.8% increase in our new ER and thin cell battery sales offset by a 43.3% decrease in government/defense sales and a 28.3% decrease in medical battery sales. Communications Systems sales decreased 31.1% to $1.8 million compared to $2.5 million for the same period last year. During the 2021 third quarter, increased lead times on components from suppliers and other COVID-19 related logistics matters resulted in delays in our shipments to future periods. We estimate that the delayed shipments adversely impacted revenue for the 2021 third quarter by approximately $4.1 million, with approximately $2.5 million and $1.6 million impacting Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems, respectively. Conversely, the backlog exiting the third quarter of 2021 increased by approximately 22% over the second quarter.

Gross profit was $5.1 million, or 23.5% of revenue, compared to $6.5 million, or 26.7% of revenue, for the same quarter a year ago. Battery & Energy Products’ gross margin was 24.0%, compared to 26.0% last year, primarily due to lower factory volume and sales product mix. Communications Systems gross margin was 18.0%, compared to 32.8% last year, primarily due to lower factory volume.

Operating expenses were $5.9 million compared to $5.8 million last year, representing an increase of 1.4%, primarily relating to our continued investment in engineering resources for new product development, including resources dedicated to the Conformal Wear Battery IDIQ contract awarded in May 2021. Operating expenses were 27.1% of revenue compared to 23.8% of revenue for the year-earlier period.

Operating loss was $0.8 million compared to income of $0.7 million last year. We estimate that delayed shipments resulting from supply chain disruptions and other COVID-19 related logistics matters adversely impacted operating income for the 2021 third quarter by approximately $1.3 million.

Net loss was $0.6 million or $0.04 per diluted share using the U.S. statutory tax rate, compared to net income of $0.4 million or $0.03 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020. We estimate that delayed shipments resulting from supply chain disruptions and other COVID-19 related logistics matters adversely impacted Adjusted EPS for the 2021 third quarter by approximately $0.08.

For the third quarter of 2021, our cash-on-hand was $15.9 million, slightly above the second quarter and an increase of 48.8% over year-end 2020, and our debt was further reduced to $0.3 million.

See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for a reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to EPS and Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Current Assets: Cash $15,853 $10,653 Trade Accounts Receivable, Net 16,235 21,054 Inventories, Net 28,179 28,193 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 4,271 4,596 Total Current Assets 64,538 64,496 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 23,035 22,850 Goodwill 26,998 27,018 Other Intangible Assets, Net 8,725 9,209 Deferred Income Taxes, Net 11,700 11,836 Other Non-Current Assets 1,816 2,292 Total Assets $136,812 $137,701



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $9,206 $10,839 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt, Net 253 1,361 Accrued Compensation and Related Benefits 1,153 1,748 Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities 6,076 4,758 Total Current Liabilities 16,688 18,706 Deferred Income Taxes 475 515 Other Non-Current Liabilities 1,103 1,557 Total Liabilities 18,266 20,778 Shareholders' Equity: Common Stock 2,051 2,037 Capital in Excess of Par Value 186,360 185,464 Accumulated Deficit (46,701) (47,598) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (1,819) (1,782) Treasury Stock (21,469) (21,321) Total Ultralife Equity 118,422 116,800 Non-Controlling Interest 124 123 Total Shareholders’ Equity 118,546 116,923 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $136,812 $137,701



ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME

(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three-Month Period Ended Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Battery & Energy Products $20,008 $21,819 $64,994 $66,616 Communications Systems 1,753 2,543 9,510 12,120 Total Revenues 21,761 24,362 74,504 78,736 Cost of Products Sold: Battery & Energy Products 15,216 16,142 48,750 49,597 Communications Systems 1,437 1,709 6,401 7,331 Total Cost of Products Sold 16,653 17,851 55,151 56,928 Gross Profit 5,108 6,511 19,353 21,808 Operating Expenses: Research and Development 1,723 1,606 5,223 4,429 Selling, General and Administrative 4,164 4,198 12,866 12,893 Total Operating Expenses 5,887 5,804 18,089 17,322 Operating (Loss) Income (779) 707 1,264 4,486 Other (Income) Expense (1) 53 76 262 (Loss) Income Before Income Tax (Benefit) Provision (778) 654 1,188 4,224

Income Tax (Benefit) Provision (175) 192 290 1,010 Net (Loss) Income (603) 462 898 3,214 Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest (18) 55 1 90 Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation ($585) $407 $897 $3,124 Net (Loss) Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife Common Shareholders – Basic ($.04) $.03 $.06 $.20 Net (Loss) Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife Common Shareholders – Diluted ($.04) $.03 $.06 $.19 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Basic 16,065 15,908 16,020 15,889 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted 16,065 16,089 16,200 16,103



Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

In evaluating our business, we consider and use Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our business performance in addition to GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted EPS as net (loss) income attributable to Ultralife Corporation excluding the provision (benefit) for deferred taxes divided by our weighted average shares outstanding on both a basic and diluted basis. We believe that this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of our results by reflecting the portion of our tax provision (benefit) that we expect will be offset by our U.S. net operating loss carryforwards and other tax credits for the foreseeable future. We reconcile Adjusted EPS to EPS, the most comparable financial measure under GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on Adjusted EPS as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to EPS and net income (loss) attributable to Ultralife Corporation.



ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EPS

(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three-Month Period Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Amount Per Basic Share Per Diluted Share Amount Per Basic Share Per Diluted Share Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation ($585) ($.04) ($.04) $407 $.03 $.03 Deferred Income Tax (Benefit) Provision (218) (.01) (.01) 188 .01 .01 Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation ($803) ($.05) ($.05) $595 $.04 $.04 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 16,065 16,065 15,908 16,089





Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Amount Per Basic Share Per Diluted Share Amount Per Basic Share Per Diluted Share Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $897 $.06 $.06 $3,124 $.20 $.19 Deferred Income Tax Provision 127 - - 821 .05 .05 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $1,024 $.06 $.06 $3,945 $.25 $.24 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 16,020 16,200 15,889 16,103



Adjusted EBITDA

In evaluating our business, we consider and use Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our operating performance in addition to GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Ultralife Corporation before net interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense, plus/minus expense/income that we do not consider reflective of our ongoing continuing operations. We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) attributable to Ultralife Corporation, the most comparable financial measure under GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on Adjusted EBITDA as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.



ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three-Month Period Ended Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation ($585) $407 $897 $3,124 Adjustments: Interest and Financing Expense, Net 53 92 164 372 Income Tax (Benefit) Provision (175) 192 290 1,010 Depreciation Expense 700 582 2,160 1,743 Amortization Expense 148 161 458 480 Stock-Based Compensation Expense 142 222 512 756 Adjusted EBITDA $283 $1,656 $4,481 $7,485



