Daymak to Auction First Spiritus Production Car Paired With Exclusive “Beyond the Black Diamond” NFT Artwork Chronicling the Creation of World’s First Crypto-Mining Electric Vehicle

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daymak Inc., a pioneer in personal Light Electric Vehicles (LEVs), today announced the creation of several Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) that commemorate the production timeline of the world’s first-ever crypto mining electric vehicle (EV), the Daymak Spiritus. These one-of-a-kind NFTs, one of which also entitles the winning bidder to ownership of the Company’s first Spiritus production unit (Unit #0001), will be featured on the OpenSea NFT marketplace for 30 days where bids can be placed in Ethereum. This will mark the first ever instance where a car is sold on the blockchain.

As the name suggests, “Beyond the Black Diamond” is a piece of digital art documenting the struggles and the victories on the long uphill road to a green, electrified future. This NFT is one pillar of the innovative strategy Daymak is utilizing to make its mark and achieve something few have.

“It has not been a smooth journey getting here,” said Aldo Baiocchi, President of Daymak. “The completion of the Spiritus prototype is a massive milestone for us, and this NFT marks that achievement. By purchasing this NFT, someone will become part of our team, helping us use green tech to change the world, and owning a very cool piece of EV history in the process.”

With hundreds of pictures and animations spanning three years of challenges, Daymak has embodied the entire build progression of the first Spiritus prototype in this one-of-a-kind work of art. A photo-mosaic in the shape of the Spiritus EV, “Beyond the Black Diamond” documents the struggles the Company overcame to reach the final target and make its mark on the planet. The piece chronicles the creativity, passion, commitment, and out-of-the- box mentality it took to bring the first Spiritus to life.

This NFT commemorating the historic build of the world’s first crypto mining EV will also come with a document of authenticity in addition to the right to receive the first Spiritus production vehicle delivered anywhere in the world. Additionally, ownership includes the right to a lifetime of vehicle storage at Daymak facilities, if required. This ownership is a separate NFT, which will be transferred to the wallet of the winning bidder on “Beyond the Black Diamond.”

“Imagine paying for the right to receive the first-ever Ferrari, Lamborghini or Shelby Cobra,” continued Baiocchi. This gives someone the unique opportunity to own the first-ever Spiritus build in both physical and digital form: a unique NFT plus the vehicle itself, with the likelihood of both appreciating significantly over time.

“The EV and green-tech sector house some of the brightest minds on the planet, all competing with the collective goal of making this world a greener place,” said Baiocchi. “We are at the dawn of a technical and financial revolution, led by blockchain technology, and it is very exciting to see how NFTs have allowed creators to take ownership of their work and raise funds in a way that was never before possible.”

In addition to the “Beyond the Black Diamond” bundle, the following collections will also be available for purchase on OpenSea:

The Spiritus Project (10 available) – an officially licensed EV NFT collection, a mosaic featuring thousands of 64x64 photos of the world’s first crypto car, documenting over 15 years of work

Gem Mint Spiritus (4 available) – A series of iconic, officially licensed, Spiritus art pieces capturing the magic of the first EV in the world to mine crypto

The Daymak Spiritus Ultimate edition is the fastest three-wheel production car on the planet with an astonishing acceleration from 0 to 60 in 1.8 seconds. Proceeds from the sale of the NFT will go directly towards expediting manufacturing of the vehicle, with a portion of proceeds being donated to Daily Bread Food Bank in Toronto.

To pre-order Spiritus, track progress, or for more information on the Avvenire Series, please visit https://daymakavvenire.com . For more information about Daymak’s exclusive NFT offerings, visit https://daymakavvenire.com/nft/, or purchase on OpenSea.

About Daymak, Inc.

Daymak, Inc, founded in 2002 with headquarters in Toronto, is a pioneer in personal light electric vehicles (LEVs). Daymak has a world-class global distribution network including 150 dealers and big-box retailers like Walmart, Costco, and Best Buy. Daymak is the number one distributor and developer of LEVs in Canada with more than 100,000 vehicles sold, and is known for cutting-edge designs like the world's first fully wireless e-bike and Canada’s first solar-powered, off-road e-bike.

The Company’s Daymak Avvenire Series is a comprehensive line-up of ground-breaking personal mobility vehicles including everything from electric cars to electric flying vehicles, set for production starting in 2022. Daymak Ondata, Daymak’s patent-pending wireless charging technology, is a more compact, cost-effective, and scalable solution than any other wireless charging technology available on the market today.

Daymak continues to redefine powered mobility, empowering individuals to make statements, not emissions, on their way to a connected, accessible future. To explore that future please visit https://daymak.com/ .

The Daymak Avvenire series pre-order campaign is now live. To reserve your vehicle visit https://daymakavvenire.com/ .

