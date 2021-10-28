Acreage Increases Cultivation Output Fourfold at Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey Facility to Support Rapidly Growing Market

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage”) (CSE:ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTCQX: ACRHF, ACRDF), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator of cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., today announced the completion of an expansion at its Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey cultivation facility (the “Facility”). The expansion maximized the cultivation and manufacturing footprint of the ~85,000 square foot facility, which ultimately increased capacity output fourfold.



Acreage completed the expansion at the Facility to support increasing retail demand at Acreage’s The Botanist locations and to supply the robust and rapidly growing wholesale market in the state with its high quality indoor grown flower and products. Acreage currently operates three dispensaries in New Jersey located in Egg Harbor Township (100 Century Drive), Williamstown (2090 N Black Horse Pike) and Atlantic City (1301 Boardwalk), the maximum number allowable by state law, as well as a cultivation and processing facility.

“Our enhanced Facility provides a solid foundation to scale up operations and support growth in the attractive New Jersey market ahead of the commencement of adult-use sales,” said Peter Caldini, Chief Executive Officer, Acreage. “We are committed to expanding our capabilities in our core states and with this expansion completed, Acreage is well positioned to be one of the strongest market leaders in the State.”

Acreage is a multi-state operator of cannabis ‎cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., including the company’s national retail store ‎brand, The Botanist. With its principal address in New York City, Acreage’s wide range of national and regionally available cannabis products include the award-winning The Botanist brand, the highly recognizable Tweed brand, the Prime medical brand in Pennsylvania, the Innocent edibles brand in Illinois, craft brand Superflux in Illinois and Ohio, and others. Acreage also owns Universal Hemp, LLC, a hemp subsidiary dedicated to the distribution, marketing and sale of CBD products throughout the U.S. Since its founding in 2011, Acreage has focused on building and scaling operations to create a ‎seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience. Learn more at www.acreageholdings.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

