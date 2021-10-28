SIG Grows Its Membership Network with the Addition of 48 New Companies

Jacksonville, FL, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIG, the premier membership organization for sourcing, procurement, outsourcing and risk executives, welcomes 48 new member companies so far in 2021.

SIG's membership program is designed to meet the unique needs of sourcing professionals and enterprise organizations that want to optimize the performance of their procurement function and business. The various membership levels provide specific benefits for buy-side practitioners and sell-side solution provider companies.

SIG is pleased to announce the following new member companies:

AArete, LLC

Agiloft

Albertsons Companies

Amazon AWS

American Express

apexanalytix

Aravo Solutions

Atlassian

Bid Ops

Charles Schwab

Chubb & Son, Inc.

CoBank

Columbia Distributing

CSAA Insurance Group

Credit Union National Association (CUNA)

DATAMARK

Dun & Bradstreet

Eaton Vance

Erie Insurance

ETCH Sourcing

Fairmarkit

Focal Point Procurement

General Electric Company

Gilead Sciences

Globality

Guggenheim Partners

Impendi Analytics

Jones Day

Keelvar

LendingPoint

Marriott International

Mattress Firm

McDonald’s

Medius

Northwestern Mutual

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

PACCAR

Pinterest

Procom

Randstad

Recreational Equipment, Inc.

Reliance Industries Limited

RFP360

Terzo Technologies

Wells Fargo

WorkLLama

Zelis

Zip

“SIG offers a unique, proactive approach to thought leadership and networking for CPOs who want to learn from the successes of our member companies and develop world-class, high-performing procurement organizations,” said Dawn Tiura, President and CEO of SIG. "SIG's industry-recognized certification programs are empowering the next generation of decision-makers and procurement leaders, giving procurement teams a competitive advantage and the opportunity to stay in front of evolving industry trends.”

The membership organization is unique in that it blends practitioners, service providers and advisory firms in a non-commercial environment. SIG members have access to a variety of networking, training and content resources:

Networking Events – A SIG membership provides companies the ability to send teams and individuals to attend Global Executive and Procurement Technology Summits, regional one-day SIGnature Events, virtual forums and executive immersion programs.

Training – SIG provides executive training and leadership development through webinars and online certification programs through SIG University.

SIG Resource Center – A robust set of more than 5,000 resources including professional templates, thought leadership, process matrices and methodologies from member companies to aid members in their daily roles.

Industry Research – SIG has partnered with industry leaders to bring members additional content, research and benchmarking data that provide free access to content and/or deeply discounted access for a higher level of service.

To learn more about SIG’s membership, visit the SIG website for a comprehensive list of membership benefits for buy-side and provider companies.

About SIG

SIG, https://sig.org/ , is a membership organization that provides thought leadership and networking opportunities to executives in sourcing, procurement and outsourcing from Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies and the advisors who serve them. SIG is widely known as a forum for sharing “next” practices and thought leadership through live networking events, virtual forums and a comprehensive online SIG resource center (SRC), which was developed by and for professionals in sourcing and outsourcing. The organization is unique in that it blends practitioners, service providers and advisory firms in a non-commercial environment. SIG is also the parent organization for SIG University, a one-of-a-kind certification and training program for professionals and executives seeking deep expertise in sourcing and governance for themselves or their teams, as well as Future of Sourcing, which provides unrivaled digital content for the opinion-formers and decision-makers at the heart of the outsourcing space.

