Electric Last Mile Solutions Pioneers EV Campus Program as Universities Nationwide Seek a Zero Emissions Future

ELMS EV Campus Program will provide Urban Delivery commercial electric vehicles for pilot use to help universities understand how to reach their ESG and sustainability goals

Program will also install telematics devices in existing university fleet to gather and analyze data and provide real world solutions for fleet optimization, emissions reduction, and cost savings by adopting EVs

TROY, Mich., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS; ELMSW) (“ELMS” or “the Company”), a pioneer of electric and intelligent mobility solutions for commercial vehicle customers, today announced the ELMS EV Campus Program – a unique collaboration with universities nationwide that is designed to help them meet their sustainability and ESG goals.

The EV Campus Program will allow universities to pilot an ELMS Urban Delivery commercial electric vehicle free of charge for up to four weeks. The university will utilize the vehicle within campus boundaries covering a wide range of use cases during the duration of the pilot. ELMS will also install its telematics devices in universities’ current campus fleets – including in traditional gas combustion vehicles – to analyze duty cycle data and provide universities with a report proposing customized solutions to reduce their carbon emissions, lower vehicle maintenance costs and adopt robust EV charging infrastructure.

“This groundbreaking program is uniquely designed to serve colleges and universities seeking a green future,” said Ron Feldeisen, Chief Revenue Officer, ELMS. “Not only will universities have a chance to pilot the ELMS all-electric Urban Delivery van, but they will also receive a comprehensive assessment of their current fleet so they can better understand where they can achieve cost savings and drive better business by going electric.”

At a time when schools around the country are targeting aggressive sustainability goals, ELMS is launching the EV Campus Program at a time where the nearly 1,500 U.S. colleges and universities, which are targeting aggressive sustainability goals, look to transition their facilities and operations to cleaner alternatives. This includes transforming campus fleets, which can operate at a scale of more than 1,000 vehicles for large universities and are projected to increase to 325,000 units nationwide by 2025. These vehicles are used across campuses for parcel delivery, cleaning and laundry, athletics, facilities maintenance, campus dining and security, and more.

ELMS initiated a pilot program in July with the University of Notre Dame to assess how the university could advance efficiency and sustainability actions within its operations. Using advanced vehicle data analytics from its ELMS Air telematics system, ELMS identified ways for Notre Dame to save carbon emissions, capture total annual savings in fuel and maintenance costs, and reduce total cost of ownership by converting to an EV fleet. ELMS decided to offer this program nationwide due to the successful collaboration with Notre Dame.

