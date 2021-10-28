Digihost Announces Over 6,000 M30 Bitcoin Miners Received or in Transit Since Mid-October

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (“Digihost” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DGHI; OTCQB: HSSHF), an innovative North American-based Bitcoin self-mining company, is pleased to announce that the Company has received 1,040 new, technologically advanced, high-performance M30 Bitcoin (“BTC”) miners (the “Miners”) anticipated to be online and fully operational by the end of next week. These new Miners are in addition to the 1,952 M30 miners received in mid-October (please refer to the Company’s October 13, 2021 press release).



Additionally, Digihost is pleased to announce that 3,040 M30 miners are currently in transit to the Company’s data center. Once received and fully operational, Digihost will have added approximately 6,000 new M30 miners since mid-October. The Company’s current hashrate of approximately 300PH, which includes the 1,952 M30 miners and the removal of old, less efficient miners, is expected to increase to approximately 500PH by the middle of November, representing an approximate increase of 150% since September of 2021.

Michel Amar, the Company’s CEO, stated: “With 2,992 new generation miners having arrived at our facility in the last two weeks and with 3,040 more M30s currently en route, the Company is significantly scaling up its operational capabilities and placing a greater hashrate online. As further deliveries of high efficiency miners arrive at our data center, the Company will build upon the momentum of last quarter’s mining results and continue to execute on our multiyear growth strategy as we head into 2022.”

About Digihost Technology Inc.

Digihost is a growth-oriented blockchain technology company primarily focused on Bitcoin mining. The Company is currently hashing at a rate of 300PH with plans to expand to a hashrate of 3.6 EH by the end of 2022.

