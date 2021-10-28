The Global Event Logistics Market is expected to grow by $ 9.86 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Event Logistics Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05006387/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the event logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cost reduction through event logistics service providers, growing e-commerce industry events, and rise in demand for music concerts. In addition, cost reduction through event logistics service providers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The event logistics market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The event logistics market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Entertainment

• Sports

• Trade fair

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the technological advancement in event logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the event logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for professional event logistics services and the increase in adoption of event management software will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading event logistics market vendors that include Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DFDS AS, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Schenker AG, and XPO Logistics Inc. Also, the event logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

