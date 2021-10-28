Worldwide Radar System Industry to 2026 - Featuring L3harris Technologies, Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radar System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global radar system market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026. Radar (Radio Detection and Ranging) system refers to an electromagnetic system that detects the location and distance of objects through radio waves. It determines the spread, angle and speed of the object that is under its range or radius. Continuous wave and pulse-based radars are the two major types of radar systems. They consist of a transmitter to produce electromagnetic signals, which gets reflected and received through an antenna. These systems are used for various industrial applications, such as speed monitoring, object recognition, tracking, area and distance monitoring, collision avoidance, weather monitoring, air traffic control and speed enforcement.



Radar System Market Trends

Significant growth in the aviation, space and defense industries represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the widespread utilization of radar systems for continuous weather monitoring systems is also driving the market growth. Advanced weather monitoring systems use radars to gauge atmospheric conditions to improve aviation safety and provide agricultural alerts and flood warnings. In line with this, with the growing territorial conflicts and cross-border disputes, radar systems are deployed in ocean and space surveillance, remote sensing and missile guidance equipment. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of cost-effective and miniaturized radars used in unmanned vehicles, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. They can operate in narrow spaces and are equipped with digital signal processing capabilities to extract information from high noise inputs. Other factors, including the utilization of radar in automobiles for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global radar system market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on type, component, range, application and frequency band.



Breakup by Type

Pulse Radar

Continuous Wave (CW) Radar

Breakup by Component

Antenna

Transmitter

Receiver

Others

Breakup by Range

Short Range Radars

Medium Range Radars

Long Range Radars

Breakup by Application

Air Traffic Control

Remote Sensing

Ground Traffic Control

Space Navigation and Control

Others

Breakup by Frequency Band

X-Band

S-Band

C-Band

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being BAE Systems Plc, Dassault Aviation, General Dynamics Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., L3harris Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Rockwell Collins Inc., SAAB AB and Thales Group.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global radar system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What is the impact of COVID 19 on global radar system market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the range?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the frequency band?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global radar system market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wit9do