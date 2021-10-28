The Global Autologous Cell Therapy Market is expected to grow by $ 4.11 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autologous Cell Therapy Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04941084/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for effective drugs for cardiac and degenerative disorders, limitations in traditional organ transplantations fueling demand for stem cell therapies, and rise in funds for autologous stem cell therapy. In addition, increasing demand for effective drugs for cardiac and degenerative disorders is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The autologous cell therapy market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The autologous cell therapy market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Autologous stem cell therapy

• Autologous cellular immunotherapies



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increasing M&A activities as one of the prime reasons driving the autologous cell therapy market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of stem cell therapies by new regions and increasing focus on development of drugs for emerging applications will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading autologous cell therapy market vendors that include Bayer AG, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Holostem Terapie Avanzate Srl, Smith and Nephew plc, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Vericel Corp. Also, the autologous cell therapy market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

