|Series
|RIKV 21 1215
|RIKV 22 0215
|Settlement Date
|11/01/2021
|11/01/2021
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|30,070
|9,070
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|99.758
|/
|1.985
|99.356
|/
|2.201
|Total Number of Bids Received
|21
|15
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|37,670
|12,170
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|15
|10
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|15
|10
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.758
|/
|1.985
|99.356
|/
|2.201
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.789
|/
|1.730
|99.444
|/
|1.899
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|99.758
|/
|1.985
|99.356
|/
|2.201
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|99.767
|/
|1.911
|99.391
|/
|2.081
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.789
|/
|1.730
|99.444
|/
|1.899
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.741
|/
|2.125
|99.315
|/
|2.342
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.764
|/
|1.935
|99.377
|/
|2.129
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.25
|1.34
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 1215 - RIKV 22 0215
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND