Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 1215 - RIKV 22 0215

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKV 21 1215RIKV 22 0215
Settlement Date 11/01/202111/01/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 30,0709,070
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.758/1.98599.356/2.201
Total Number of Bids Received 2115
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 37,67012,170
Total Number of Successful Bids 1510
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1510
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 99.758/1.98599.356/2.201
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 99.789/1.73099.444/1.899
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 99.758/1.98599.356/2.201
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 99.767/1.91199.391/2.081
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.789/1.73099.444/1.899
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.741/2.12599.315/2.342
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 99.764/1.93599.377/2.129
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.251.34