Saia Reports Record Third Quarter Results

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today reported third quarter 2021 financial results. Diluted earnings per share in the quarter were $2.98 compared to $1.56 in the third quarter of 2020.



Excluding a gain on the sale of a terminal, our adjusted operating ratio for the quarter was a record 83.5 and our diluted earnings per share were $2.86. 1

Highlights from the third quarter operating results were as follows:

Third Quarter 2021 Compared to Third Quarter 2020 Results

Revenue was $616.2 million, a 28.0% increase

Operating income was $106.1 million and adjusted operating income was $101.9 million, an 84.5% increase 1

Adjusted operating ratio of 83.5 compared to 88.5 1

LTL shipments per workday increased 2.3%

LTL tonnage per workday increased 11.0%

LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 14.9%

LTL revenue per shipment rose 24.8% to $299



“After posting record quarterly results in the second quarter this year, our third quarter results were again at new record levels,” said Saia, Inc. President and CEO Fritz Holzgrefe. “Third quarter revenue, operating income, operating ratio, net income and EPS, were all records for any quarter in our Company’s rich history. Operationally we continue to perform very well and we have been able to navigate the tight labor market, as well as supply chain disruptions that have caused equipment delivery delays to provide consistent service to our valued customers,” added Holzgrefe. “We maintained our 98% on-time delivery standard in the quarter and our cargo claims ratio of 0.63% was essentially in line with the prior year, despite adding hundreds of new dock associates this year,” said Holzgrefe.

“In the third quarter we opened a new terminal in Fredericksburg, Virginia and in October we opened two additional terminals in Youngstown, Ohio and New Haven, Connecticut. We have plans to open two additional terminals by year end and our plans to open 10-15 new terminals in 2022 are well underway,” concluded Holzgrefe. Saia Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Douglas Col added, “Third quarter demand trends were strong and our results reflect the compounding positive effect of the pricing initiatives we have been working on for the past several years. Our length of haul was up 2.5% and our weight per shipment rose 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Revenue per shipment was up nearly 25%, reflecting improved pricing and mix management,” Col concluded.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total debt was $55.2 million at September 30, 2021 and inclusive of the cash on-hand, net debt to total capital was negative 6.2%. This compares to total debt of $120.9 million and net debt to total capital of 9.4% at September 30, 2020.

Net capital investments were $148.4 million in the first nine months of 2021. This compares to $197.5 million in net capital investments during the first nine months of 2020. In 2021, we anticipate net capital expenditures will be approximately $275 million.

Conference Call

FOOTNOTE

1 Non-GAAP Financial Disclosure and Reconciliation:

From time to time we supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) with certain non-GAAP financial measures. These include “adjusted” operating income and “adjusted” diluted earnings per share. The Company’s management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods. The Company’s management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company’s financial performance without the impact of items that may obscure trends in the Company’s underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

A gain from the sale of a terminal of $4.3 million was recorded during the quarter. This gain resulted in an increase operating income of $4.3 million, an increase in diluted earnings per share of $0.12 and an improvement of 70 basis points in the operating ratio for the quarter. This transaction occurred as the result of management’s efforts towards expanding door count by replacing a smaller facility with a larger facility better positioned to successfully support the Company’s overall strategy.

Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Certain GAAP and Non-GAAP Income Statement Items For the Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Third Quarter Nine Months 2021 2021 (in thousands) Operating Income (GAAP) $ 106,117 $ 237,756 Less: Operating Income impact of Gain on Real Estate Disposal (4,267 ) (4,267 ) Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 101,850 $ 233,489 Third Quarter Nine Months 2021 2021 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 2.98 $ 6.72 Less: Diluted earnings per share impact of Gain on Real Estate Disposal (0.12 ) (0.12 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 2.86 $ 6.60 Third Quarter Nine Months 2021 2021 Operating Ratio 82.8 85.8 Less: Operating Ratio impact of Gain on Real Estate Disposal 0.7 0.2 Adjusted operating ratio 83.5 86.0





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 121,702 $ 25,308 Accounts receivable, net 295,862 216,899 Prepaid expenses and other 33,045 29,489 Total current assets 450,609 271,696 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT: Cost 2,048,419 1,901,244 Less: accumulated depreciation 846,195 765,217 Net property and equipment 1,202,224 1,136,027 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 104,989 113,715 OTHER ASSETS 31,437 27,336 Total assets $ 1,789,259 $ 1,548,774 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 140,774 $ 89,381 Wages and employees' benefits 77,538 55,392 Other current liabilities 79,967 90,184 Current portion of long-term debt 20,245 20,588 Current portion of operating lease liability 20,097 20,209 Total current liabilities 338,621 275,754 OTHER LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, less current portion 34,926 50,388 Operating lease liability, less current portion 86,979 95,321 Deferred income taxes 124,903 119,818 Claims, insurance and other 59,104 46,205 Total other liabilities 305,912 311,732 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 26 26 Additional paid-in capital 272,545 267,666 Deferred compensation trust (3,859 ) (2,944 ) Retained earnings 876,014 696,540 Total stockholders' equity 1,144,726 961,288 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,789,259 $ 1,548,774





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Quarters and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Third Quarter Nine Months 2021 2020 2021 2020 OPERATING REVENUE $ 616,216 $ 481,374 $ 1,671,623 $ 1,345,884 OPERATING EXPENSES: Salaries, wages and employees' benefits 277,087 252,092 790,310 715,014 Purchased transportation 72,193 40,053 179,705 96,518 Fuel, operating expenses and supplies 98,834 74,106 274,399 222,907 Operating taxes and licenses 14,572 14,061 43,469 42,200 Claims and insurance 15,518 11,938 44,326 40,652 Depreciation and amortization 35,742 34,224 105,773 100,478 Gain from property disposals, net (3,847 ) (316 ) (4,115 ) (1,558 ) Total operating expenses 510,099 426,158 1,433,867 1,216,211 OPERATING INCOME 106,117 55,216 237,756 129,673 NONOPERATING EXPENSES (INCOME): Interest expense 777 1,174 2,463 4,170 Other, net 14 (391 ) (547 ) (595 ) Nonoperating expenses, net 791 783 1,916 3,575 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 105,326 54,433 235,840 126,098 Income tax expense 25,617 12,894 56,366 27,994 NET INCOME $ 79,709 $ 41,539 $ 179,474 $ 98,104 Average common shares outstanding - basic 26,334 26,150 26,317 26,118 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 26,713 26,615 26,699 26,569 Basic earnings per share $ 3.03 $ 1.59 $ 6.82 $ 3.76 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.98 $ 1.56 $ 6.72 $ 3.69





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months 2021 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 267,686 $ 238,961 Net cash provided by operating activities 267,686 238,961 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment (154,884 ) (205,307 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 6,460 7,797 Other (500 ) – Net cash used in investing activities (148,924 ) (197,510 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowing (repayment) of revolving credit agreement, net – (929 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 3,678 2,878 Shares withheld for taxes (6,571 ) (3,599 ) Other financing activity (15,805 ) (14,580 ) Net cash used in financing activities (18,698 ) (16,230 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (1) 100,064 25,221 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 25,308 248 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD (1) $ 125,372 $ 25,469 (1) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period includes $3.7 million of restricted cash included in accounts receivable, net on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet ending September 30, 2021.





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Information For the Quarters Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) Third Quarter Third Quarter % Amount/Workday % 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Workdays 64 64 Operating ratio 82.8 % 88.5 % LTL tonnage (1) 1,402 1,263 11.0 21.91 19.73 11.0 LTL shipments (1) 2,004 1,959 2.3 31.31 30.61 2.3 LTL revenue/cwt. $ 21.36 $ 18.59 14.9 LTL revenue/cwt., excluding fuel surcharges $ 18.31 $ 16.61 10.2 LTL revenue/shipment $ 299.02 $ 239.60 24.8 LTL revenue/shipment, excluding fuel surcharges $ 256.23 $ 214.15 19.6 LTL pounds/shipment 1,400 1,289 8.6 LTL length of haul (2) 915 893 2.5 (1) In thousands. (2) In miles. Note: LTL operating statistics exclude transportation and logistics services where pricing is generally not determined by weight. The LTL operating statistics also exclude the adjustment required for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Company's revenue recognition policy.