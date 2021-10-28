Stock Yards Bancorp to Participate in the 2021 Hovde Group Financial Services Conference

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in the Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today announced that Ja Hillebrand, Chairman and CEO, and T. Clay Stinnett, EVP and CFO, will participate in the 2021 Hovde Group Financial Services Conference to be held November 3rd to November 5th, and will participate in a series of meetings with institutional investors.



Management’s discussion materials to be used at this conference will be posted to the investor section of the Company’s website, www.syb.com, on or before November 3, 2021.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $6.2 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”

