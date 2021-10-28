WiFi 6 is Here: Next Generation Motorola AX Mesh Portfolio is Launched

The highly-anticipated Motorola AX MH7600 mesh lineup with intelligent motosync app, powered by Minim, now available on Amazon.com.

MANCHESTER, NH, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim , Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products under the globally recognized Motorola brand, today launches the Motorola WiFi 6 (“AX”) portfolio to meet the insatiable connectivity needs of today’s gamers, streamers, and remote workers. Available now on Amazon.com, the value-packed Motorola MH7600 Mesh WiFi Series comes bundled with motosync, powered by Minim.

The Motorola WiFi 6 series represents significant advancements in the intelligent networking portfolio. In less than a year since the company’s merger with Zoom Connectivity, Inc., Minim has brought four new intelligent networking products to market to meet consumer demand for optimized, safe, and ultrafast broadband connectivity.

The demand for high-speed Internet is on an unprecedented trajectory. Remote workers require uninterrupted video conference calls and unfettered collaboration; gamers want lag-free gameplay; streamers expect instant, ultra-high-definition viewing. According to a report from Parks Associates, a leading industry market research firm, consumers are placing a greater emphasis on high-quality broadband and mobile services, with 24% of US broadband households reporting plans to upgrade their home broadband by the end of the year.

Support for the next-generation WiFi 6 standard delivers the ultra-high-speed, low-latency connectivity that home WiFi users demand, in addition to enhanced support for multiple connected devices.

“We’re ensuring today’s super-connected users’ WiFi works for their individual needs by giving them both complete control over their networks and the best possible performance,” said Gray Chynoweth, CEO of Minim. “Continuing to deliver intelligent networking products is fundamental to our growth strategy and central to our vision to make home and office WiFi safe and supportive for everyone.”

According to a recent NPD Report on consumer expectations, software and hardware are increasingly intertwined as users purchase devices to leverage the services they provide. High-speed networking systems alone won’t cut it for today’s consumer; buyers will gravitate towards the devices that come bundled with intelligent network management and built-in security features.

The Motorola MH7600 series features an innovative industrial design for display on any desk or shelf, comes backed by a two-year warranty, and offers free support in addition to effortless setup with the intuitive motosync app. Users can enjoy total control over their networks, from setting up parental controls to managing guest networks, running speed tests, or tracking data usage. Peace of mind comes as standard with cloud-driven cybersecurity features, including auto firmware upgrades, malware scans, new device alerts, and ad blocking.

The Motorola MH7601 Mesh-Ready WiFi 6 router and MH7603 Mesh WiFi 6 System (3-pack) were the first of the new Motorola WiFi 6 family to hit the digital shelves in early October – and feature:

● Fast, reliable AX1800 WiFi speeds up to 1 Gigabit for over 100 devices to deliver uninterrupted streaming, gaming, and video conferencing.

● Two 1 Gigabit Ethernet ports for fast wired connections.

● Expandable mesh coverage up to 5,000 sqft. using three devices.

Availability and Pricing

The Motorola MH7601 Mesh-Ready AX1800 router is available now on Amazon.com for $129.99. The Motorola MH7603 Mesh WiFi 6 System (3-pack) is available now on Amazon.com for $239.99.

