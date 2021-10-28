Honey Badger Silver Appoints Silver Expert John H. Hill to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSX-V: TUF) (“Honey Badger Silver” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John H. Hill, M.Sc, CFA, to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

A Chartered Financial Analyst and graduate in Mineral Economics from the Colorado School of Mines, Mr. Hill’s mining and commodity expertise has been at the pinnacle of the industry as follows: Fund Management - as Partner and Research Director at Cambrian Capital L.P., a resource fund active across the mining, energy and industrial sectors; Equity Research - as Director, Metals & Mining for Citigroup Investment Research; and Mining Operations - as Director, Business Development for Echo Bay Mines, and Manager, INCO Ltd. exploration & technical services. Mr. Hill has worked on mining projects in over 15 countries, has testified to US Congress on mineral policy issues, and served as Chairman of the Denver Gold Group.

As Principal of Rexerro Capital Ltd., a natural resource investment firm based in San Francisco, his perspectives on commodities are widely cited in asset valuations and portfolio reviews:

“We see silver as the most essential precious metal, central to green energy and the low-carbon transition. With constrained mine supply and strong investment offtake, fair value is roughly US$30 per ounce, and $50 likely in the next phase of the precious metals bull market. Now is an excellent time to accumulate silver assets.”

Chad Williams, Executive Chairman of Honey Badger Silver commented, “John personifies excellence and has a stellar reputation in many categories of mining and capital markets. He will certainly contribute towards increasing the value of our silver asset portfolio.”

Options Issuance

The Company announces that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company for the purchase of up to 750,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.065 per share. The grant is pursuant and subject to the terms and conditions of the Company’s existing stock option plan for a period of five years from the date of grant and is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and all regulatory approvals.

About Honey Badger Silver Inc.

Honey Badger Silver is a Canadian Silver company based in Toronto, Ontario focused on the acquisition, development, and integration of accretive transactions of silver ounces. The company is led by a highly experienced leadership team with a track record of value creation backed by a skilled technical team. With a dominant land position in Ontario’s historic Thunder Bay Silver District and advanced projects in the southeast and south-central Yukon, Honey Badger Silver is positioning to be a top tier silver company. The Company’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “TUF”.

