Thryv announces Connect21 small business conference closing keynote speaker, Host of Magnolia Network's "Self-Employed" Jonathan Morris

Dallas, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv® software, the end-to-end customer experience platform built for growing small businesses and emerging franchises, announced today it will welcome Jonathan Morris, the host of Magnolia Network’s “Self-Employed”, as Connect21’s closing keynote speaker.

The star of Chip and Joanna Gaines' new TV network, Magnolia Network, will close the 2-day virtual event, designed to bring small business owners together to network, learn and celebrate their entrepreneurial spirit, held on November 10 and 11.

Participants will hear from the inspiring Fort Worth-based TV star and business owner about his rise from local entrepreneur to host of Magnolia Network's "Self-Employed," which follows Morris as he travels the country to share inspirational stories and new challenges of fellow small business owners and their journeys to building their dream jobs. Morris is also the co-founder of Memo Hospitality Group.

“We’re honored to have Jonathan Morris join us at Connect21. He’s been referred to as the ‘entrepreneur’s entrepreneur’ – he’s relatable to so many aspiring business owners and his personal journey is inspiring,” said Grant Freeman, Chief Customer Officer of Thryv. “Attendees won’t want to miss Jonathan’s stories of ambition and resilience.”

During his closing presentation, Morris will share personal stories about opening Fort Worth Barber Shop, which grew into a community gathering space and one of the city's premier men’s grooming establishments, and Hotel Dryce, a 21-room craft hotel in Fort Worth’s Cultural District.

"I love speaking with fellow entrepreneurs and business owners," said Morris. "Investing in the lives of others is always good business. I want to inspire people to build their own businesses that in turn support their communities."

Space is limited so interested entrepreneurs and small business owners are urged to reserve their seats by registering today before space runs out! For more on Connect21’s upcoming excitement, watch this teaser video.

About Connect21

Connect21 will focus on the latest tips and proven strategies that help small business owners build and grow their businesses in today’s digital environment. From established businesses to aspiring business owners, attendees will take away key insights from the conference’s fast-paced agenda full of lively interactive discussions with top speakers.

Connect21 attendees will:

Hear from inspiring and successful small business experts on the art of managing their business, connecting with customers and achieving financial success.

Learn to use the technology that helps businesses thrive when customer expectations are at an all-time high.

Network with other small business owners to share experiences and successful strategies in navigating an ever-changing business landscape.

The action-packed days will feature several industry experts and small business advocates, including:

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), franchises, and agencies to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today's economy. Over 45,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end customer experience tools, which have helped businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line.

