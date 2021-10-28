FTI Consulting Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Third Quarter 2021 Revenues of $702.2 Million, Up 13% Compared to $622.2 Million in Prior Year Quarter
  • Third Quarter 2021 EPS of $1.96, Up 45% Compared to $1.35 in Prior Year Quarter; Third Quarter 2021 Adjusted EPS of $2.02, Up 31% Compared to $1.54 in Prior Year Quarter
  • Company Raises Lower End of Full Year 2021 Guidance Range for Revenues and Raises Full Year 2021 Guidance Ranges for EPS and Adjusted EPS

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today released financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third quarter 2021 revenues of $702.2 million increased $80.0 million, or 12.9%, compared to revenues of $622.2 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact from foreign currency translation ("FX"), revenues increased $70.1 million, or 11.3%, compared to the prior year quarter. Acquisition-related revenues contributed $3.7 million in the quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact of FX and acquisition-related revenues, revenues increased $66.4 million, or 10.7%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was due to higher demand across all business segments. Net income of $69.5 million compared to $50.2 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in net income was primarily due to higher revenues and FX remeasurement gains, which was partially offset by higher compensation expenses, which includes the impact of a 6.9% increase in billable headcount, and higher selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $100.3 million, or 14.3% of revenues, compared to $90.9 million, or 14.6% of revenues, in the prior year quarter.

Third quarter 2021 diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.96 compared to $1.35 in the prior year quarter. Third quarter 2021 EPS included $2.4 million of non-cash interest expense related to the Company's 2.0% convertible senior notes due 2023 ("2023 Convertible Notes"), which decreased EPS by $0.06. Third quarter 2020 EPS included a $7.1 million special charge, which reduced EPS by $0.14, and $2.3 million of non-cash interest expense, which reduced EPS by $0.05. Third quarter 2021 Adjusted EPS of $2.02, which excludes the non-cash interest expense, compared to Adjusted EPS of $1.54 in the prior year quarter.

Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, commented, "These powerful results reflect our multi-year commitment to invest behind our leading positions and expand into new adjacencies by developing, attracting and supporting the best professionals. That commitment, in turn, has allowed us to grow our capacity and capabilities and increasingly deliver for our clients when they are facing their most significant challenges and opportunities."

Cash Position and Capital Allocation
Net cash provided by operating activities of $196.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to $111.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The year-over-year increase in net cash provided by operating activities was largely due to an increase in cash collected resulting from higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation-related costs and other operating expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents of $342.5 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $304.7 million at September 30, 2020 and $256.9 million at June 30, 2021. Total debt, net of cash, of ($1.3) million at September 30, 2021 improved compared to $36.6 million at September 30, 2020 and $159.4 million at June 30, 2021. The sequential decrease in total debt, net of cash, was primarily due to an increase in cash and cash equivalents and repayment of borrowings under the Company’s senior secured bank revolving credit facility.

There were no share repurchases during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. As of September 30, 2021, approximately $167.1 million remained available for common stock repurchases under the Company’s stock repurchase authorization.

Third Quarter 2021 Segment Results

Corporate Finance & Restructuring
Revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment increased $13.7 million, or 5.8%, to $250.3 million in the quarter, compared to $236.6 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact from FX, revenues increased $10.1 million, or 4.3%, due to higher demand for transactions and business transformation services, which was partially offset by lower demand for restructuring services compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $55.6 million, or 22.2% of segment revenues, compared to $56.2 million, or 23.8% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher compensation, which includes the impact of a 6.0% increase in billable headcount, and higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Forensic and Litigation Consulting
Revenues in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment increased $26.2 million, or 22.0%, to $145.3 million in the quarter, compared to $119.1 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact from FX, revenues increased $24.9 million, or 20.9%. Acquisition-related revenues contributed $3.7 million in the quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact from FX and acquisition-related revenues, revenues increased $21.3 million, or 17.8%, primarily due to higher demand for investigations, disputes and health solutions services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $16.6 million, or 11.4% of segment revenues, compared to $13.6 million, or 11.4% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by higher compensation, which includes the impact of a 7.7% increase in billable headcount, and higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Economic Consulting
Revenues in the Economic Consulting segment increased $17.6 million, or 11.3%, to $172.5 million in the quarter, compared to $155.0 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact from FX, revenues increased $14.9 million, or 9.6%, primarily due to higher demand for non-merger and acquisition ("M&A")-related antitrust and financial economics services, which was partially offset by lower demand for M&A-related antitrust services compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $29.9 million, or 17.3% of segment revenues, compared to $25.7 million, or 16.6% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by higher compensation, which includes the impact of a 5.1% increase in billable headcount compared to the prior year quarter.

Technology
Revenues in the Technology segment increased $6.1 million, or 10.4%, to $64.7 million in the quarter, compared to $58.6 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact from FX, revenues increased $5.1 million, or 8.6%, primarily due to higher demand for litigation, investigations and information governance services, which was partially offset by a decline in M&A-related "second request" services compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $7.8 million, or 12.1% of segment revenues, compared to $11.9 million, or 20.4% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was due to higher compensation, which includes the impact of a 12.4% increase in billable headcount, and higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Strategic Communications
Revenues in the Strategic Communications segment increased $16.5 million, or 31.1%, to $69.4 million in the quarter, compared to $53.0 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact from FX, revenues increased $15.1 million, or 28.5%, primarily due to higher demand for corporate reputation and public affairs services compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $15.5 million, or 22.3% of segment revenues, compared to $8.4 million, or 15.9% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was due to higher revenues compared to the prior year quarter.

2021 Guidance
In light of record financial performance during the first nine months of 2021, the Company is raising the lower end of its previous full year 2021 guidance range for revenues of between $2.700 billion and $2.800 billion. The Company now expects revenues of between $2.750 billion and $2.800 billion. The Company is raising its previous full year 2021 guidance ranges for EPS of between $5.89 and $6.39 and Adjusted EPS of between $6.00 and $6.50 to EPS of between $6.39 and $6.64 and Adjusted EPS of between $6.50 and $6.75. The $0.11 per share variance between EPS and Adjusted EPS guidance for full year 2021 includes estimated non-cash interest expense of approximately $0.20 per share related to the Company’s 2023 Convertible Notes and the second quarter 2021 $0.09 per share gain related to the fair value remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration.

Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call
FTI Consulting will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss third quarter 2021 financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The call can be accessed live and will be available for replay over the internet for 90 days by logging onto the Company’s investor relations website here.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,600 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In the accompanying analysis of financial information, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated and segment financial information that may not be presented in our financial statements or prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Certain of these financial measures are considered not in conformity with GAAP ("non-GAAP financial measures") under the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules. Specifically, we have referred to the following non-GAAP financial measures:

  • Total Segment Operating Income
  • Adjusted EBITDA
  • Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin
  • Adjusted Net Income
  • Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share
  • Free Cash Flow

We have included the definitions of Segment Operating Income and Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which are GAAP financial measures, below in order to more fully define the components of certain non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. We define Segment Operating Income as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income. We define Total Segment Operating Income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Segment Operating Income for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We use Segment Operating Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Segment EBITDA. We define Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges and goodwill impairment charges. We use Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a basis to internally evaluate the financial performance of our segments because we believe it reflects current core operating performance and provides an indicator of the segment’s ability to generate cash.

We define Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Adjusted Segment EBITDA for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as consolidated net income before income tax provision, other non-operating income (expense), depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results, including underlying trends. In addition, EBITDA is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by many of our competitors. It is used by investors, financial analysts, rating agencies and others to value and compare the financial performance of companies in our industry. Therefore, we also believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, considered along with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with additional information for comparison of our operating results with the operating results of other companies. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.

We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as net income and EPS, respectively, excluding the impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes and the gain or loss on sale of a business. We use Adjusted Net Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted EPS. Management uses Adjusted EPS to assess total Company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with an additional understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends.

We define Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by operating activities less cash payments for purchases of property and equipment. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provides management and investors with an additional understanding of the Company’s ability to generate cash for ongoing business operations and other capital deployment.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable with other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, the information contained in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, policies and practices, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues, future results and performance, expectations, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, share repurchases and other matters, business trends, new or changes to laws and regulations, including U.S. and foreign tax laws, environmental, social and governance ("ESG")-related issues, scientific and technological developments, and other information that is not historical, including statements regarding estimates of our future financial results. When used in this press release, words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "aspires," "forecasts" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, estimates of our future financial results, are based upon our expectations at the time we make them and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, intentions, aspirations, beliefs and estimates will be achieved, and the Company's actual results may differ materially from our expectations, beliefs and estimates. Further, unaudited quarterly results are subject to normal year-end adjustments. The Company has experienced fluctuating revenues, operating income and cash flows in prior periods and expects that this will occur from time to time in the future. Other factors that could cause such differences include declines in demand for, or changes in, the mix of services and products that we offer; the mix of the geographic locations where our clients are located or where services are performed; fluctuations in the price per share of our common stock; adverse financial, real estate or other market and general economic conditions; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related events that are beyond our control, which could affect our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and adversely; and other future events, which could impact each of our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and could be outside of our control; the pace and timing of the consummation and integration of future acquisitions; the Company’s ability to realize cost savings and efficiencies; competitive and general economic conditions; retention of staff and clients; new laws and regulations or changes thereto; and other risks described under the heading "Item 1A, Risk Factors" in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 filed with the SEC on October 28, 2021 and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on February 25. 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or events and do not intend to do so.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

  September 30, December 31,
  2021 2020
  (Unaudited)  
Assets    
Current assets    
Cash and cash equivalents $342,527    $294,953   
Accounts receivable, net 809,878    711,357   
Current portion of notes receivable 32,823    35,253   
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 83,266    88,144   
Total current assets 1,268,494    1,129,707   
Property and equipment, net 132,857    101,642   
Operating lease assets 224,961    156,645   
Goodwill 1,234,023    1,234,879   
Intangible assets, net 34,504    41,550   
Notes receivable, net 59,123    61,121   
Other assets 52,962    51,819   
Total assets $3,006,924    $2,777,363   
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity    
Current liabilities    
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $157,794    $170,066   
Accrued compensation 451,549    455,933   
Billings in excess of services provided 36,279    44,172   
Total current liabilities 645,622    670,171   
Long-term debt, net 319,355    286,131   
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 232,390    161,677   
Deferred income taxes 168,232    158,342   
Other liabilities 97,022    100,861   
Total liabilities 1,462,621    1,377,182   
Stockholders' equity    
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 5,000; none
outstanding		 —    —   
Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 75,000; shares
issued and outstanding — 34,295 (2021) and 34,481 (2020)		 343    345   
Additional paid-in capital 8,490    —   
Retained earnings 1,659,947    1,506,271   
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (124,477)  (106,435) 
Total stockholders' equity 1,544,303    1,400,181   
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $3,006,924    $2,777,363   

FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended
September 30,

 
 2021 2020
 (Unaudited)
Revenues$702,228    $622,249   
Operating expenses   
Direct cost of revenues472,235    417,179   
Selling, general and administrative expenses138,600    122,102   
Special charges—    7,103   
Amortization of intangible assets2,860    2,795   
 613,695    549,179   
Operating income88,533    73,070   
Other income (expense)   
Interest income and other5,175    (3,340) 
Interest expense(5,073)  (5,151) 
 102    (8,491) 
Income before income tax provision88,635    64,579   
Income tax provision19,155    14,407   
Net income$69,480    $50,172   
Earnings per common share ― basic$2.07    $1.41   
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic33,495    35,639   
Earnings per common share ― diluted$1.96    $1.35   
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted35,362    37,086   
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0$(18,607)  $21,330   
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax(18,607)  21,330   
Comprehensive income$50,873    $71,502   

FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)

 Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 
 2021 2020
 (Unaudited)
Revenues$2,099,991   $1,834,694  
Operating expenses   
Direct cost of revenues1,431,381   1,232,437  
Selling, general and administrative expenses399,076   375,989  
Special charges   7,103  
Amortization of intangible assets8,515   7,440  
 1,838,972   1,622,969  
Operating income261,019   211,725  
Other income (expense)   
Interest income and other5,297   3,879  
Interest expense(15,164)  (15,169) 
 (9,867)  (11,290) 
Income before income tax provision251,152   200,435  
Income tax provision54,394   45,342  
Net income$196,758   $155,093  
Earnings per common share ― basic$5.88   $4.30  
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic33,478   36,073  
Earnings per common share ― diluted$5.58   $4.11  
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted35,265   37,708  
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax   
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0$(18,042)  $(204) 
Total other comprehensive loss, net of tax(18,042)  (204) 
Comprehensive income$178,716   $154,889  

FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2021 2020 2021 2020
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Net income $69,480   $50,172   $196,758   $155,093  
Add back:        
Special charges    7,103      7,103  
Tax impact of special charges    (1,847)     (1,847) 
Remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent
consideration		       (3,130)    
Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes 2,412   2,286   7,141   6,766  
Tax impact of non-cash interest expense on
convertible notes		 (627)  (595)  (1,857)  (1,760) 
Adjusted Net Income $71,265   $57,119   $198,912   $165,355  
Earnings per common share — diluted $1.96   $1.35   $5.58   $4.11  
Add back:        
Special charges    0.19      0.19  
Tax impact of special charges    (0.05)     (0.05) 
Remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration       (0.09)    
Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes 0.08   0.06   0.20   0.18  
Tax impact of non-cash interest expense on
convertible notes		 (0.02)  (0.01)  (0.05)  (0.04) 
Adjusted earnings per common share — diluted $2.02   $1.54   $5.64   $4.39  
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding ― diluted		 35,362   37,086   35,265   37,708  

FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF EPS GUIDANCE TO ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE

  Year Ended December 31, 2021
  Low High
Guidance on estimated earnings per common share diluted (GAAP) (1) $6.39   $6.64  
Remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration (0.09)  (0.09) 
Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, net of tax 0.20   0.20  
Guidance on estimated adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP) (1) $6.50   $6.75  


 

(1)      The forward-looking guidance on estimated 2021 EPS and Adjusted EPS does not reflect other gains and losses (all of which would be excluded from Adjusted EPS) related to the future impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt, or gain or loss on sale of a business as these items are dependent on future events that are uncertain and difficult to predict. The forward-looking guidance excludes any shares of common stock potentially issuable upon conversion of the 2023 Convertible Notes from the calculation of EPS.

FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
(Unaudited) 		 CorporateFinance
& Restructuring		 Forensic and
Litigation
Consulting		 Economic Consulting Technology  Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total
Net income             $69,480  
Interest income and other             (5,175) 
Interest expense             5,073  
Income tax provision             19,155  
Operating income  $52,316   $15,101  $28,455  $4,416  $14,219  $(25,974)  $88,533  
Depreciation and amortization 1,446   1,270  1,462  3,419  533  737   8,867  
Amortization of intangible assets 1,873   249      737  1   2,860  
Adjusted EBITDA $55,635   $16,620  $29,917  $7,835  $15,489  $(25,236)  $100,260  
               
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
(Unaudited)		 Corporate Finance
& Restructuring		 Forensic and
Litigation Consulting		 Economic Consulting Technology  Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total
Net income              $196,758  
Interest income and other             (5,297) 
Interest expense             15,164  
Income tax provision             54,394  
Operating income  $126,718   $59,599  $82,891  $38,315  $35,537  $(82,041)  $261,019  
Depreciation and amortization 4,016   3,808  4,304  9,636  1,630  2,237   25,631  
Amortization of intangible assets 5,644   647      2,221  3   8,515  
Remeasurement of acquisition-related
contingent consideration		 (3,130)             (3,130) 
Adjusted EBITDA  $133,248   $64,054  $87,195  $47,951  $39,388  $(79,801)  $292,035  

FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
(Unaudited) 		 Corporate Finance
& Restructuring		 Forensic and
Litigation
Consulting		 Economic
Consulting		 Technology Strategic
Communications		 Unallocated
Corporate		 Total
Net income             $50,172  
Interest income and other             3,340  
Interest expense             5,151  
Income tax provision             14,407  
Operating income (loss) $52,372  $8,729  $24,304  $8,621  $5,105  $(26,061)  $73,070  
Depreciation and amortization 1,109  1,207  1,337  3,041  542  713   7,949  
Amortization of intangible assets 1,873  171  44  1  706     2,795  
Special charges 861  3,484  35  276  2,074  373   7,103  
Adjusted EBITDA $56,215  $13,591  $25,720  $11,939  $8,427  $(24,975)  $90,917  
               
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
(Unaudited)		 Corporate
Finance&
Restructuring		 Forensic and
Litigation
Consulting		 Economic
Consulting		 Technology Strategic
Communications		 Unallocated
Corporate		 Total
Net income             $155,093  
Interest income and other             (3,879) 
Interest expense             15,169  
Income tax provision             45,342  
Operating income $172,847  $17,853  $55,916  $23,642  $21,395  $(79,928)  $211,725  
Depreciation and amortization 3,126  3,788  4,040  8,939  1,680  2,083   23,656  
Amortization of intangible assets 4,591  627  133  1  2,088     7,440  
Special charges 861  3,484  35  276  2,074  373   7,103  
Adjusted EBITDA $181,425  $25,752  $60,124  $32,858  $27,237  $(77,472)  $249,924  

FTI CONSULTING, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

 

Segment
Revenues		 Adjusted
EBITDA		 Adjusted
EBITDA
Margin		 Utilization   Average
Billable
Rate 		 Revenue-
Generating
Headcount
  (in thousands)        (at period end)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Unaudited)           
Corporate Finance & Restructuring$250,321  $55,635   22.2% 62% $465  1,704 
Forensic and Litigation Consulting145,264  16,620   11.4% 54% $355  1,476 
Economic Consulting172,543  29,917   17.3% 68% $539  925 
Technology (1)64,657  7,835   12.1% N/M  N/M  443 
Strategic Communications (1)69,443  15,489   22.3% N/M  N/M  817 
 $702,228  $125,496   17.9%     5,365 
Unallocated Corporate  (25,236)         
Adjusted EBITDA   $100,260   14.3%      
            
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
(Unaudited)		           
Corporate Finance & Restructuring$707,495  $133,248   18.8% 60% $457  1,704 
Forensic and Litigation Consulting446,831  64,054   14.3% 58% $350  1,476 
Economic Consulting525,122  87,195   16.6% 73% $510  925 
Technology (1)222,762  47,951   21.5% N/M  N/M  443 
Strategic Communications (1)197,781  39,388   19.9% N/M  N/M  817 
 $2,099,991  $371,836   17.7%     5,365 
Unallocated Corporate  (79,801)         
Adjusted EBITDA   $292,035   13.9%      
            
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited)           
Corporate Finance & Restructuring$236,615  $56,215   23.8% 64% $460  1,608 
Forensic and Litigation Consulting119,104  13,591   11.4% 48% $337  1,371 
Economic Consulting154,978  25,720   16.6% 66% $502  880 
Technology (1)58,585  11,939   20.4% N/M  N/M  394 
Strategic Communications (1)52,967  8,427   15.9% N/M  N/M  766 
 $622,249  $115,892   18.6%     5,019 
Unallocated Corporate  (24,975)         
Adjusted EBITDA   $90,917   14.6%      
            
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
(Unaudited)		           
Corporate Finance & Restructuring$690,375  $181,425   26.3% 68% $468  1,608 
Forensic and Litigation Consulting373,082  25,752   6.9% 50% $333  1,371 
Economic Consulting438,609  60,124   13.7% 68% $482  880 
Technology (1)164,392  32,858   20.0% N/M  N/M  394 
Strategic Communications (1)168,236  27,237   16.2% N/M  N/M  766 
 $1,834,694  $327,396   17.8%     5,019 
Unallocated Corporate  (77,472)         
Adjusted EBITDA   $249,924   13.6%      
            


 

N/M -      Not meaningful
(1)         The majority of the Technology and Strategic Communications segments' revenues are not generated based on billable hours. Accordingly, utilization and average billable rate metrics are not presented as they are not meaningful as a segment-wide metric.

FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)

 Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 
 2021 2020
 (Unaudited)
Operating activities   
Net income$196,758   $155,093  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization25,631   23,655  
Amortization and impairment of intangible assets8,515   7,440  
Acquisition-related contingent consideration(1,014)  4,652  
Provision for expected credit losses14,816   15,608  
Share-based compensation17,150   17,576  
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and other8,551   9,073  
Deferred income taxes5,128   (1,658) 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:   
Accounts receivable, billed and unbilled(115,544)  (86,491) 
Notes receivable4,392   3,346  
Prepaid expenses and other assets1,145   8,294  
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other(22,745)  7,713  
Income taxes18,025   (14,635) 
Accrued compensation2,803   (18,985) 
Billings in excess of services provided(7,691)  10,296  
Net cash provided by operating activities155,920   140,977  
Investing activities   
Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash received(9,833)  (25,271) 
Purchases of property and equipment and other(52,441)  (25,105) 
Net cash used in investing activities(62,274)  (50,376) 
Financing activities   
Borrowings under revolving line of credit377,500   149,500  
Repayments under revolving line of credit(352,500)  (124,500) 
Purchase and retirement of common stock(46,133)  (175,832) 
Share-based compensation tax withholdings and other(8,277)  (5,195) 
Payments for business acquisition liabilities(7,496)  (3,948) 
Deposits1,928   4,561  
Net cash used in financing activities(34,978)  (155,414) 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents(11,094)  98  
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents47,574   (64,715) 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period294,953   369,373  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$342,527   $304,658  

FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW
(in thousands)

 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
Net cash provided by operating activities$196,946   $111,563   $155,920   $140,977  
Purchases of property and equipment(24,745)  (11,764)  (52,470)  (25,663) 
Free Cash Flow$172,201   $99,799   $103,450   $115,314  

