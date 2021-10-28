Motoclub Celebrates Hat-Trick of Sell Outs

Los Angeles CA, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motoclub.io (“Motoclub”), the premier marketplace for digital automotive collectibles is pleased to announce its latest SparkNFT pack drop from its Motoclub platform has sold out.



On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Collector Series “Elite” packs were released in what was a highly anticipated drop by Motoclub members.

Just 25 packs in total were minted for this “Elite” tier of SparkNFT releases, all selling out to excited Motoclub members within hours of the drop.

The “Elite” packs, priced at $200 USD each, contain a random mixture of SparkNFT collectibles based on actual Barrett-Jackson sales from their 2021 Las Vegas auction, and feature highlights of the following: 2015 McLaren P1, 1957 Mercedes Benz 300SL Roadster, 2019 Ford GT, 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split-Window Custom Coupe, and a 1970 Chevrolet Camaro Custom Coupe (aka “The Grinch”).



“Our Las Vegas auction was full of memorable and record-setting moments,” said Nick Cardinale, Chief Operating Officer for Barrett-Jackson. “We’re extremely pleased that we’ve managed to capture some of the finest auction highlights as SparkNFTs and share them with digital collectors.”

“This is the drop that Motoclub members were waiting for,” said Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks. “Highly limited pack numbers, with amazing content, to top out what has been an outstanding series of drops. I’m delighted to see such a positive response and a third successive sell-out.”



Motoclub members who missed out on the first wave of “Rare” and “Epic” packs from the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Collector Series will be able to take the opportunity to acquire the very limited number of remaining packs for their digital garages later next month. Further details will be announced shortly.



For more information on the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Series please click here .

