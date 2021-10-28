Nord Security secures ISO 27001 certification

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nord Security , the cloud-based cybersecurity vendor, has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for its information security management system (ISMS). The certificate was issued by TÜV Thüringen and applies to NordLayer , NordWL , and NordPass Business .

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is the leading international standard on information security. The standard is based upon three pillars: confidentiality, integrity, and availability. The certification holders are rigorously audited to ensure they follow the needed procedures and policies to meet the highest information security management standards.

“Being a cybersecurity company — secure information management has always been our top priority, and the ISO 27001 certification is a testament to that,” said Jonas Karklys, CEO of NordPass . “The process of obtaining this certification tested our information management system to make sure we comply with the highest requirements. We successfully passed the meticulous audit process, and can now reassure our clients that their information and data are secure and managed with ultimate care.”

The benchmark certification obliges Nord Security to continue running the recommended risk assessment and internal audit at least once a year while continuously training existing employees and new hires on information security policies and best practices.

“The field of cybersecurity is constantly evolving, and fine-tuning our processes is second nature to our company. The received certification is a result of our long-standing commitment to secure information management, and we will continue building world-class cybersecurity products by introducing new features and security solutions that keep businesses and their data safe,” added Donatas Tamelis, Managing Director of NordLayer .



Nord Security group is home to NordLayer , NordWL , NordPass , NordLocker , and NordVPN .



