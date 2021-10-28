Global Wires And Cables Markets, 2021-2028: Focus on Aerospace & Defense, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, and IT & Telecommunication

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wires And Cables Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report by Voltage (Low, Medium, High, Extra High), by Installation (Overhead, Underground), by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wires and cables market size is expected to reach USD 260.16 billion by 2028 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.4%

Wires and cables are one of the essential components of infrastructure development across the world. The growing emphasis on investments and government initiatives to generate power from renewable sources has enforced the adoption of wires and cables across the globe. Increasing funds in the upgradation of infrastructure and the demand for refined power transmission and distribution systems are the key factors driving the market over the forecast period.



Infrastructure development, modernization, and upgradation of infrastructure such as railways, tunnels, tunnel-lighting and signaling; commercial, residential, and industrial buildings; and implementation of smart grid technology is expected to drive the global market.

Sectors such as defense, aerospace, and telecom are moving towards new infrastructure and construction, which increases the demand for cables and wires across the globe. Technological upgrades require various services, such as internet access and communication. Expansions and upgrades will directly increase the demand for cables such as communication cables, instrumentation cables, Ethernet cables, and others.



The government initiatives in rural electrification also play a vital role in the growth of the overall market. Rural electrification entails actions, including setting electricity infrastructure, improving communication, and providing connectivity to households. Rural electrification is anticipated to drive the demand for wires and cables in the coming years.

For instance, according to the Ministry of Power - Government of India, 26.3 million homes below the poverty line have been electrified under the Rural Electrification section of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY). Smart grids diminish the general cost incurred in traditional systems, including the operational cost encountered due to loss of power. It also lowers the pressure on energy prices and total customer bills.

The Indian government, under the "Make in India" campaign, has targeted the installation of 130 million smart meters by 2021 under Smart City Initiatives. The installation was done at the consumer base, where the monthly consumption is above 200 units by 2019. There are various steps taken by the government in other countries, such as the U.S., to encourage the smart grid implementation.



Wires And Cables Market Report Highlights

The global market accounted for USD 183.14 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The extra-high voltage segment emerged as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period.

Overhead emerged as the largest segment in 2020 and is estimated to generate revenue of over USD 165.17 billion by 2028.

The Asia Pacific market held the largest share in the market in 2020. Government initiatives such as Make in India and Smart Cities in the region are anticipated to drive the market.

Key players including Prysmian SpA, Nexans, Belden Inc., LS Cables & System Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., Sumitomo Corporation, Leoni AG, NKT A/S, among others accounted for the majority share of the overall market in 2020.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Definitions



Chapter 4 Industry Outlook

4.1 Wires and Cables Market Snapshot, 2020

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Market Drivers Analysis

4.2.1.1 Implementation of smart grid technology

4.2.1.2 Increase in renewable energy generation

4.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

4.2.2.1 Fluctuating price of raw materials

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

4.6 Key Company Analysis, 2020

4.7 PEST analysis

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5 Wires and Cables Market: Voltage Outlook

5.1 Voltage Segment Analysis, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.2 Low Voltage Trends, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.3 Medium Voltage Trends, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.4 High Voltage Trends, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.5 Extra High Voltage Trends, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6 Wires and Cables Market: Installation Outlook

6.1 Installation Segment Analysis, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.2 Overhead Segment Trends, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.3 Underground Segment Trends, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7 Wires and Cables Market: End-Use Outlook

7.1 End-use Segment Analysis, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)

7.2 Aerospace & Defense Segment Trends, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)

7.3 Building & Construction Segment Trends, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)

7.4 Oil & Gas Segment Trends, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)

7.5 Energy & Power Segment Trends, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)

7.6 IT & Telecommunication Segment Trends, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)



Chapter 8 Wires and Cables Market: Regional Outlook

8.1 Regional Analysis, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Belden Inc.

Encore Wire Corporation

Finolex Cables Ltd.

Fujikura Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

KEI Idustries Ltd.

LEONI AG

LS Cable & System Ltd.

Nexans

Prysmian S.p.A

Southwire Company LLC

