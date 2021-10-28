The Global Industrial Lighting Market is expected to grow by $ 1.78 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.51% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Lighting Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04611125/?utm_source=GNW

51% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial lighting market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by strong government support and the rising need for energy-efficient LED bulbs. In addition, strong government support is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial lighting market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The industrial lighting market is segmented as below:

By Type

• LED technology

• Traditional technology



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the upcoming major events and infrastructure projectsas one of the prime reasons driving the industrial lighting market growth during the next few years.



Our report on industrial lighting market covers the following areas:

• Industrial lighting market sizing

• Industrial lighting market forecast

• Industrial lighting market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial lighting market vendors that include Eaton Corp. Plc, IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., Legrand SA, LG Innotek Co. Ltd., Nichia Corp., OSRAM Licht AG, Panasonic Corp., Savant Systems Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Signify NV. Also, the industrial lighting market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

