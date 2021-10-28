CurrencyWorks Motoclub Records Third Successive Sell Out of Barrett-Jackson NFT Packs

Los Angeles CA, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), a full service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that the latest NFT pack drop from its Motoclub platform has sold out.



On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Collector Series “Elite” packs were released in what has been a keenly anticipated NFT drop for Motoclub members.

The “Elite” packs, priced at $200 USD each, contain a random mixture of NFT assets based on Barrett-Jackson sales from their 2021 Las Vegas auction, and feature highlights involving the following collector vehicles: 2015 McLaren P1, 1957 Mercedes Benz 300SL Roadster, 2019 Ford GT, 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split-Window Custom Coupe, and a 1970 Chevrolet Camaro Custom Coupe (aka “The Grinch”).

“A premium pack drop, such as this, gives us a real insight into what customers want, and the market metrics for price and demand,” said Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks. “This data is extremely valuable as we look to scale up our Motoclub operations and look to launch the trading platform. The performance of this series has been very encouraging, and we are excited by the data.”



Members of Motoclub who missed out on the first wave of “Rare” and “Epic” packs from the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Collector Series will be able to take the opportunity to acquire these later next month when the remaining, limited, inventory is released. Further details will be announced shortly.



For more information on the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Series please click her e .

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.curren c yworks.io . For additional investor info visit www.currencyw o rks.io or www.seda r .com and www.se c .gov searching CWRK.

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information, go to http://www.motoclub.io .

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Barrett-Jackson specializes in providing products and services to astute classic and collector car owners and automotive enthusiasts around the world from its bases in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Houston, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada.