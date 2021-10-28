The Global Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit Market is expected to grow by $ 1.54 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04611070/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on intelligent remote terminal unit market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven growing need for remote monitoring and growing need for grid modernization via smart grids. In addition, growing need for remote monitoring is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The intelligent remote terminal unit market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The intelligent remote terminal unit market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Oil and gas

• Power

• Chemical

• Water and wastewater

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing adoption of renewables in power generation as one of the prime reasons driving the intelligent remote terminal unit market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on intelligent remote terminal unit market covers the following areas:

• Intelligent remote terminal unit market sizing

• Intelligent remote terminal unit market forecast

• Intelligent remote terminal unit market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading intelligent remote terminal unit market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Also, the intelligent remote terminal unit market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

