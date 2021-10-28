UPDATE - Noah Zatzman Joins Aurora Strategy Group

Expert PR and political strategist joins one of Canada’s fastest growing public affairs teams

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marcel Wieder, President and Chief Advocate for Aurora Strategy Group is pleased to announce the addition of Noah Zatzman as the newest Aurora team member. “We are excited to have Noah join us. Having worked at the highest levels in both federal and provincial politics, in addition to having served in prominent roles in corporate Canada, Noah is set to bring a wealth of experience to the team.”

“Aurora clients will benefit enormously from the intersection of Noah’s work in government and corporate affairs, and as leading political organizer,” Wieder added.

“I am delighted to join the Aurora team,” said Zatzman. “It was my first choice, following time in federal politics, because of its superb reputation, exceptional team members, and an established and growing global footprint.”

Immediately prior to joining Aurora, Zatzman served as a top aide to Federal Green Party Leader Annamie Paul. Prior to his work with Ms. Paul, Zatzman worked at Sun Life Financial as its global media manager with a focus on the C-suite, as well as the Canadian, U.S. and Asian insurance markets.

His extensive background in politics also includes three years working in the Wynne Government as a Senior Adviser to the Ontario Premier, with a focus on political operations and tour.

Preceding his time with Premier Wynne, Zatzman served as a Special Assistant to former Liberal MP Navdeep Bains.

Notably, Zatzman served for over four years as Discovery Channel’s Canadian publicist, working as a primary spokesperson for BCE/Bell Canada within the company’s Factual Division – including on Canadian nightly sciencecast Daily Planet and the global hit series Mighty Ships.

Zatzman has been deeply involved in the international climate movement, including campaign work with Climate Strike Canada and Fridays for Futures.

Additionally, he is a well-known advocate and activist in Canada’s Jewish and queer communities and is currently serving as the Co-Chair of UJA Federation’s new LGBTQ+ Division.

Aurora Strategy Group is a public affairs, government and public relations firm based in Toronto, with offices in Atlantic and Western Canada.

Marcel Wieder

416-907-2126

marcel@aurorastrategy.com

