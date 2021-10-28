Insights on the Pay TV Global Market to 2028 - Technical Advancements in Pay TV Industry are Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pay TV Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Cable TV, Satellite TV, IPTV), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pay TV market size is anticipated to reach USD 265.44 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by the publisher. Rising competition from OTT media providers is promoting pay TV operators to disrupt existing business models and strategize more efficient profit generation methodologies. Additionally, emerging players, such as MOBITV, offer customized, cost-effective, and flexible options to their customers according to their demands, thus ensuring customer satisfaction. This is expected to promote new and existing players to diversify their existing service offerings and ensure healthy competition in the market.



The IPTV segment is expected to witness significant market growth over the forecast period due to the advent of 5G technology. Increased bandwidth and enhanced ability to build virtual end-to-end networks for specific applications is a major driving factor for the industry growth. Additionally, the rapid proliferation of the 5G delivery model in emerging economies is expected to provide consumers with a high-definition 4K viewing experience. Moreover, the adoption of 5G integrated with IPTV services is expected to enable the hospitality industry to improve its service offerings. The technology is expected to facilitate more efficient data collection, analysis, and optimization; to offer a more personalized TV viewing experience to its guests.



Furthermore, Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) technology is expected to bring content and applications closer to the network edge, thus reducing latency and enable service optimization. MEC facilitates users to access content with minimum delay and increase IPTV network capacity via Software-Defined Networks (SDN), which improves the user's quality of experience, thus offering encouraging growth prospects to the market. Additionally, MEC is also expected to offer enhanced security to the network system by safeguarding viewers' information and television viewing trends, which is expected to offer an impetus to the market growth.



Rising demand amongst customers to access television viewing experience from anywhere in the world on various devices such as mobile phones and tabs is promoting service providers to adopt cloud computing methodologies. Cloud computing offers a flexible and unified platform to holistically manage content monetization and security, thus enabling service providers to simplify business practices. Furthermore, the adoption of cloud technology also enables service providers to leverage the 'as-a-service' business model, thereby helping to generate new and sustained revenue streams.



Pay TV Market Report Highlights

The IPTV segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of more than 8%, owing to augment of OTT media platforms and its high adoption rate amongst customers

Satellite TV segment will continue to witness incrementing market growth. This growth can be associated with the provision of offering customers with low-priced access to live coverage of important events

The Asia Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market due to comparatively lower internet rates and daily upgrades being made, thus ensuring easier access to consumers

Some of the key players in the market are DIRECTV, DISH Network Corporation, Carter Communications, Foxtel, and Comcast Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Introduction

3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1 Technical advancements in Pay TV industry

3.3.1.2 Improved value-added services and demand for HD and SD content delivered by pay TV providers

3.3.1.3 Growth in geographical coverage by the pay TV industry

3.3.2 Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.2.1 High subscription cost

3.3.2.2 Advent of OTT services

3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.5 Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.5.1 PEST Analysis

3.5.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.6 Key Company Ranking Analysis, 2020



Chapter 4 Technology Estimates and Trend Analysis

4.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (Revenue, USD Billion)

4.2 Technology Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

4.3 Cable TV

4.3.1 Market size estimates and forecasts by region, 2018 - 2028 (Million Subscribers; Revenue, USD Billion)

4.4 Satellite TV

4.4.1 Market size estimates and forecasts by region, 2018 - 2028 (Million Subscribers; Revenue, USD Billion)

4.5 Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)

4.5.1 Market size estimates and forecasts by region, 2018 - 2028 (Million Subscribers; Revenue, USD Billion)



Chapter 5 Regional Estimates and Trend Analysis



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Company Profiles

6.2 Airtel Digital TV

6.2.1 Company overview

6.2.2 Financial performance

6.2.3 Product benchmarking

6.2.4 Recent developments

6.3 DIRECTV

6.3.1 Company overview

6.3.2 Financial performance

6.3.3 Product benchmarking

6.3.4 Recent developments

6.4 DISH Network Corporation

6.4.1 Company overview

6.4.2 Product benchmarking

6.4.3 Recent developments

6.5 Dish TV India Limited

6.5.1 Company overview

6.5.2 Financial performance

6.5.3 Product benchmarking

6.5.4 Recent developments

6.6 Fetch TV Pty Ltd.

6.6.1 Company overview

6.6.2 Financial performance

6.6.3 Product benchmarking

6.6.4 Recent developments

6.7 Foxtel

6.7.1 Company overview

6.7.2 Financial performance

6.7.3 Product benchmarking

6.7.4 Recent developments

6.8 Rostelecom PJSC

6.8.1 Company overview

6.8.2 Product benchmarking

6.8.3 Recent developments

6.9 Spectrum

6.9.1 Company overview

6.9.2 Financial performance

6.9.3 Product benchmarking

6.9.4 Recent developments

6.10 Tata Sky Ltd

6.10.1 Company overview

6.10.2 Product benchmarking

6.10.3 Recent developments

6.11 Tricolor TV

6.11.1 Company overview

6.11.2 Product benchmarking

6.11.3 Recent developments

6.12 Videocon d2h ltd

6.12.1 Company overview

6.12.2 Financial overview

6.12.3 Product benchmarking

6.12.4 Recent developments

6.13 Xfinity

6.13.1 Company overview

6.13.2 Financial overview

6.13.3 Product benchmarking

6.13.4 Recent developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2cgtd7