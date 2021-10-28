The Global Integrated Building Management Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 10 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 12.71% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Integrated Building Management Systems Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594223/?utm_source=GNW

71% during the forecast period. Our report on the integrated building management systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by greater ease in monitoring and controlling building operations and growing demand for energy efficiency and sustainability in buildings. In addition, greater ease in monitoring and controlling building operations is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The integrated building management systems market analysis includes end-user and component segments and geographic landscape.



The integrated building management systems market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Commercial

• Residential

• Government



By Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing government regulationsas one of the prime reasons driving the integrated building management systems market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on integrated building management systems market covers the following areas:

• Integrated building management systems market sizing

• Integrated building management systems market forecast

• Integrated building management systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading integrated building management systems market vendors that include Azbil Corp., Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG. Also, the integrated building management systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

