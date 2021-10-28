Otonomo to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investment Conferences in November

HERZLIYA, Israel and SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Otonomo) , (NASDAQ: OTMO) a leading provider of a pioneering mobility intelligence platform, today announced that Ben Volkow, CEO, Director and Co-Founder, will participate in the following conferences:

Gabelli Funds 45th Annual Auto Symposium Conference

Presentation is scheduled on Tuesday, November 2 at 10:30 am ET.

Access to the webcast and replay can be found here . Management will also be available for one-on-one virtual meetings the same day. To schedule a meeting, contact your Gabelli representative.

3rd Annual Needham Virtual Big Data & Infrastructure Software 1x1 Conference

Virtual meetings will take place on Wednesday, November 17.

To schedule a meeting, contact your Needham representative.

Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference

Presentation is scheduled on Thursday, November 18 at 8:00 am ET.

Access to the webcast and replay can be found here . Management will also be available for one-on-one virtual meetings the same day. To schedule a meeting, contact your Barclays representative.

For more information regarding these events, please visit Otonomo’s events page here .

About Otonomo

Otonomo fuels a data ecosystem of OEMs, fleets, and more than 100 service providers spanning the transportation, mobility and automotive industries. Our platform securely ingests more than 4 billion data points per day globally from over 40 million vehicles licensed on the platform and massive amounts of mobility demand data from multimodal sources, then reshapes and enriches it, to accelerate time to market for new services that improve the mobility and transportation experience. We provide deeper visibility and actionable insights to empower strategic data-driven decisions - taking the guesswork out of mobility and transportation planning, deployment and operations. Privacy by design and neutrality are at the core of our platform, which enables GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy-regulation-compliant solutions using both personal and aggregate data. Use cases include emergency services, mapping, traffic management, EV management, subscription-based services, micro-mobility, parking, predictive maintenance, insurance, media, in-vehicle services, and dozens of smart city solutions. Otonomo has an R&D center in Israel and a presence in the United States and Europe.

For more information, please contact:

Jodi Joseph Asiag

Otonomo

+972 (54)-232-2082

jodija@otonomo.io

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

+1 (917)-607-8654

msegal@ms-ir.com