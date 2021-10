Gain Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Medical Conferences

- The Michael J. Fox Foundation’s Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Webinars -



- Society of Neuroscience 50th Anniversary Meeting –

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”, or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites never before targeted in neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage disorders, today announced members of the Company’s management team will be presenting at the following upcoming medical conferences and invites investors and the research community to attend virtually via webcast.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation’s Parkinson's Disease Therapeutics Webinars Date: Wednesday, November 10 Time: 11:00 am ET Title: Progress is the PD Pipeline: A Snapshot of MJFF’s Funded Programs Presenter: Manolo Bellotto, Ph.D., General Manager and President Webcast: Registration Link The Society of Neuroscience Annual Meeting Date: Tuesday, November 9 Time: 10:00 – 11:00 am ET Title: Brain-penetrant Structurally Targeted Allosteric Regulators for

Glucocerebrosidase (GCase) Show Promising In vivo Pharmacological Activity in Animal Models of Parkinson’s Disease Presenter: Dr. Beatriz Guzman, In Vivo Research Pharmacologist Webcast: Presentation Open to Registered Attendees

About the MJFF Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Webinars Series

This series of free online events from The Michael J. Fox Foundation is designed for researchers and clinicians. Each session features presentations on a hot topic in Parkinson’s research and therapeutic development from leaders in the field as well as opportunity for discussion and questions. This November, two 90-minute sessions over two days will showcase the latest advances in Parkinson’s drug development. Day one (November 9) will highlight new tools and platforms for drug discovery; day two (November 10) will feature innovative research programs from the Foundation’s funding portfolio. Past webinars are available to watch anytime on demand: https://www.michaeljfox.org/parkinsons-disease-therapeutics-webinars.

About The Society for Neuroscience 50th Annual Meeting: Neuroscience 2021

The Society for Neuroscience will hold Neuroscience 2021 as a fully virtual experience, eliminating all in-person options that had been planned for McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. Neuroscience 2021 will take place online November 8-11, 2021, with Preview Days taking place November 3-7, which allows attendees to preview posters as well as full symposia and mini-symposia talks prior to the official meeting dates.

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is positioned at the confluence of technology and healthcare and focused on redefining drug discovery with its SEE-Tx™ target identification platform. By identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites that have never before been targeted, Gain is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain was established in 2017 with the support of its founders and institutional investors. It has been awarded funding support from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) and The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA, as well as from the Eurostars-2 joint program with co-funding from the European Union Horizon 2020 research and Innosuisse. In July 2020, Gain Therapeutics, Inc. completed a share exchange with Gain Therapeutics, SA, a Swiss corporation, whereby GT Gain Therapeutics SA became a wholly owned subsidiary of Gain Therapeutics, Inc. For periods and at dates prior to the Corporate Reorganization, the consolidated financial statements were prepared based on the historical financial statements of GT Gain Therapeutics SA.



For more information, please visit https://www.gaintherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered to be “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the market opportunity for Gain’s product candidates, and the business strategies and development plans of Gain. Some of the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expected include Gain’s ability to: make commercially available its products and technologies in a timely manner or at all; enter into strategic alliances, including arrangements for the development and distribution of its products; obtain intellectual property protection for its assets; accurately estimate and manage its expenses and cash burn and raise additional funds when necessary. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Gain does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor & Media Contacts:

Gain Therapeutics Investor Contact:

Daniel Ferry

LifeSci Advisors

+1 (617) 430-7576

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Gain Therapeutics Media Contact:

Joleen Schultz

Joleen Schultz & Associates

+1 760-271-8150

joleen@joleenschultzassociates.com