Netreo Earns 2021 Software Product of the Year and Testing/Monitoring Product of the Year

Huntington Beach, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netreo, the award-winning provider of IT infrastructure and application performance management solutions, has been voted “Software Product of the Year” and “Testing/Monitoring Product of the Year” by readers, customers and industry analysts in the Network Computing Annual Awards. Established in 2007 by the leading IT publisher InformaTech, the award polls the IT industry for their choice of leading products, people and programs across more than 30 categories. Netreo claimed top honors for the first time with the “Software Product of the Year” Award, and the “Testing/Monitoring Product of the Year” Award for the fifth time in six years.

“Customer experience has always been our key focus at Netreo. We have been helping our customers deliver new customer-facing digital services and manage their IT infrastructure with confidence,” said Jasmin Young, Netreo CEO. “We are honored to be recognized as a best-in-class solution by IT industry professionals - and are grateful to our customers, partners and industry analysts for the votes.”

Netreo’s IT infrastructure management solution was also a finalist in three additional categories in 2021: Network Infrastructure Product of the Year; The Return on Investment Award; and Network Management Product of the year. The Network

Computing Annual Awards recognize companies leading the way in strategic and innovative network management across technical categories, including networks, hardware, software, and data. Each year, finalists and category winners are determined through online voting from Network Computing readers, network users, IT consumers and industry professionals.

About Netreo

Netreo’s full-stack IT infrastructure management (ITIM), application performance monitoring (APM) and digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions empower enterprise ITOps, developers and IT leaders with AIOps-driven observability, actionable insights, process automation and accelerated issue resolution. By having real-time intelligence on all resources, devices and applications deployed in cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks, Netreo’s users have the confidence to deliver more reliable and innovative internal and external customer digital experiences. Netreo is available via subscription, and in on-premises and cloud deployment models. Netreo is one of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies and is trusted worldwide by thousands of private and public entities managing half a billion resources per day.

Try Netreo for free or connect with Netreo on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/netreo

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/netreo

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/netreo/

Try Retrace and Prefix for free or connect with Stackify by Netreo on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Stackify

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stackify/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Stackify/

Attachment