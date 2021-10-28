Fixed Earth Partners With Cimbria Capital to Expand PFAS Remediation Solutions

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fixed Earth Innovations, a remediation solutions company focused on eliminating PFAS pollution and other destructive contaminants, has joined Cimbria Capital as a partner company to increase the influence of its bioremediation technology in targeted American markets. Fixed Earth and Cimbria will initially concentrate expansion efforts in the Great Lakes states where political demands for corrective PFAS intervention are numerous - and where the companies are already managing high-profile remediation projects. As part of the initiative, Fixed Earth will welcome Cimbria's Noah J. Sabich and Dr. Olufemi Osidele as Senior Advisors to help direct these endeavors.

"Cimbria's disciplined approach to commercial growth in the Water Economy make the firm an ideal partner for Fixed Earth in its mission to support clean water infrastructure across America," stated Daniel Lanman and Timothy Repas, Founders of Fixed Earth. "We are honored to welcome the distinct water expertise of Mr. Sabich and Dr. Osidele to build upon PFAS remediation's momentum, and to ensure our technology's integration into key geographic markets adopting restorative innovation."

"Fixed Earth's groundbreaking remediation solutions will be indispensable for the U.S. as the White House accelerates efforts to recondition the 120,000+ EPA identified PFAS sites contaminating our soil and drinking water," said Noah J. Sabich and Dr. Olufemi Osidele of Cimbria. "Cimbria looks forward to assisting Fixed Earth's targeted expansion into America and helping solve our critical essential infrastructure as part of this shared national priority."

The Water Council, a Milwaukee, Wisconsin non-profit known for its collaboration with global water leaders, was central in helping solidify the foundations of the new partnership between Cimbria and Fixed Earth - a 2020 winner of The Water Council's Tech Challenge handpicked by judges from industrial leaders A. O. Smith, Badger Meter, and Rexnord Corporation (now known as Zurn Water Solutions).

"It is tremendous to see how The Water Council's Tech Challenge program brought together the technology innovations of Fixed Earth with the water investment expertise of Cimbria Capital to strengthen both companies," said Dean Amhaus, President and CEO of The Water Council.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are man-made chemicals causing extensive health and environmental pollution throughout U.S. public drinking water systems, landfills, military bases, airports, and manufacturing production facilities. Humans exposed to PFAS contamination have shown increased risks for cancer, developmental delays, obesity, and infertility. Given the country's widespread PFAS contamination, dependable partners with effective remediation technologies, industry knowledge, and networks are vital for eliminating the pressing hazards and protecting civilians.

About Fixed Earth Innovations:

Fixed Earth provides custom microbial solutions to impossible problems in environmental restoration and remediation, tailoring its technologies based on client needs. The company specializes in nondisruptive and cost-effective techniques to complete in-situ soil and water remediation of PFAS and is based in Madison, WI and Fort St. John, Canada.

About Cimbria Capital:

Cimbria Capital is a private equity investment firm based in the United States and Denmark conducting growth and expansion capital investments in the Water Economy in North America and the Nordics. The firm is based in Milwaukee, WI, Houston, TX, and Copenhagen, Denmark.

About The Water Council:

The Water Council (TWC) is a global hub dedicated to solving critical water challenges by driving innovation in freshwater technology and advancing water stewardship. TWC has coalesced one of the most concentrated and mature water technology clusters in the world from its headquarters at the Global Water Center in Milwaukee, WI.

For more info about Cimbria, Fixed Earth, or TWC, contact ns@cimbriacapital.com

Related Images











Image 1

















Image 2

















Image 3









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment