NETSOL Attains Five-Star Premier Business Partnership Level Status with the American Financial Services Association

CALABASAS, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, today announced it has signed an agreement to become a “Five-Star Premier Business Partner” of the American Financial Services Association (AFSA).



A member of the AFSA since 2019, NETSOL will now have an opportunity to more fully participate in select marketing programs and maximize the value of their participation in a range of association opportunities including auto finance industry events and presentations, podcasts and webinars. Being a Five-Star Premier Business Partner will also support the Company’s efforts to gain a deeper and more consistent engagement with both the AFSA team and its member organizations as an industry thought leader.

“We appreciate the opportunity to expand and improve our membership status with AFSA by now becoming a Five-Star Level Premier Business Partner with the association,” said Executive Vice President for NETSOL Technologies Americas Peter Minshall. “By signing this agreement with AFSA, the national trade association for the consumer credit industry in the United States, we look forward to further maximizing our reach in the consumer finance space. We are confident that AFSA’s members will greatly benefit from our collective four decade’s worth of industry knowledge in both the U.S. and global auto finance and leasing industry.”

“We are pleased to announce that NETSOL Technologies, one of the most experienced enterprises in providing innovative technology solutions to the auto finance and leasing industry in the United States, is now an AFSA Five-Star Premier Business Partner,” said Jenny Bengtson, Director, Membership and Marketing at the American Financial Services Association. “NETSOL’s customers benefit from over forty years of experience in the industry. Through the company’s extensive knowledge-base and proven technology solutions, they have a clear edge in the auto finance and leasing sector which will greatly benefit our members. Their auto financing and leasing clients include world leading auto captives and financial institutions. We look forward to NETSOL working closely with our association and furthering our mission across the consumer finance industry.”

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1300 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent® – help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete finance and leasing lifecycle.

About The American Financial Services Association

Founded in 1916, the American Financial Services Association (AFSA) is the primary trade association for the consumer credit industry, protecting access to credit and consumer choice. AFSA provides the consumer credit industry and the consumers it services with a voice in Washington, D.C., where the association is headquartered, and access to the media and investment community. It also provides policy advice and issues management at both the federal and state level.

AFSA members provide consumers with many kinds of credit, including traditional installment loans, direct and indirect vehicle financing, mortgages, payment cards, and credit for non-vehicle retail customers. They do not provide payday or vehicle title loans. AFSA members shape the industry’s direction and positions on a broad range of public policy issues that affect the consumer credit industry. No other trade group in America has more depth and influence on consumer finance issues.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operating results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

Gateway Investor Relations

1-949-574-3860

investors@netsoltech.com