Galecto Hosting a Key Opinion Leader Webinar on GB1211: A Potential Treatment For Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on BG1211 and its potential as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer, on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 10:30am Eastern Time.



The event will feature presentations from KOLs Alexander M.M. Eggermont, MD, PhD, Princess Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology; and William L. Redmond, PhD, Providence Portland Medical Center. Dr. Eggermont will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Dr. Redmond will discuss the role of Galectin-3 in modulating the tumor microenvironment.

﻿Galecto CEO, Hans T. Schambye, MD PhD, will provide an update on Galecto’s pipeline as well as a summary of data and the clinical plan for the oral small molecule Galectin-3 inhibitor GB1211 as a potential treatment for NSCLC.

A Q&A session will follow the presentations. To register for the event, please click here.

Prof. Alexander M.M. Eggermont, MD, PhD is an internationally recognized expert in surgical oncology, immunotherapy, melanoma, sarcoma and cancer drug development. He currently holds roles as Chief Scientific Officer at the Princess Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology & Professor of Immunotherapy at the University Medical Center Utrecht, the Netherlands; Professor of Oncology (Classe Exceptionelle) at Paris-Saclay University, France; Coordinator, Comprehensive Cancer Center Program for Deutsche KrebsHilfe; and Strategic Advisor at the German Cancer Consortium (DKFZ). Prof. Eggermont was previously Director General of Gustave Roussy Comprehensive Cancer Center, Villejuif, France (2010-2019) and Professor of Oncology (Classe Exceptionelle) at Paris-Saclay University (2012-2020), France; Professor of Surgical Oncology (2003-2016) and Endowed Professor of International Networking in Cancer Research (2011-2018) at Erasmus University MC, Rotterdam, the Netherlands. He holds a PhD in tumor immunology from Erasmus University and is Fellow of the National Institutes of Health’s National Cancer Institute (NIH-NCI, Stever Rosenberg Lab, Surgery Branch). Prof. Eggermont has served as President of ECCO, President of the EORTC, was a member of the Board of Directors of ASCO, served on the Editorial Board of the Journal of Clinical Oncology, and is currently Editor-in-Chief of the European Journal of Cancer. Prof. Eggermont has published more than 1,000 peer-reviewed papers and his expertise has been acknowledged by many professional awards throughout his career.

William L. Redmond, PhD is a Member (Full Professor) and Director of the Immune Monitoring Laboratory at the Earle A. Chiles Research Institute (EACRI) at the Providence Cancer Institute. Dr. Redmond’s research seeks to elucidate the mechanisms by which immunotherapies including OX40 agonists, common gamma chain cytokines (e.g., IL-2, IL-15), and checkpoint blockade synergize with novel therapies, such as galectin-3 inhibitors, radiation therapy, and tumor vaccines to augment anti-tumor immunity. Furthermore, he seeks to identify biomarkers of response to treatment that may provide insight into the mechanisms by which immunotherapy improve outcomes in patients with advanced malignancies. Dr. Redmond has extensive experience with murine tumor models and, as Director of the EACRI Immune Monitoring Laboratory, oversees translational research efforts seeking to develop and implement state-of-the-art immune profiling assays for the evaluation of anti-tumor immunity in cancer patients. This includes analysis of peripheral blood, serum, and tumor tissue by multi-parameter flow cytometry and multiplex immunohistochemistry. Dr. Redmond expertise in tumor immunology has led to numerous peer-reviewed publications and grant support from agencies including the NIH, Susan G. Komen, Prostate Cancer Foundation, American Cancer Society, and V Foundation.

About Galecto

Galecto is a clinical stage company incorporated in the U.S. that is developing small molecule-based inhibitors of galectin-3 and LOXL2. Galecto has multiple ongoing Phase 2 clinical programs in fibrosis and cancer, including (i) an inhaled galectin-3 modulator (GB0139) in a phase 2b trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); (ii) an orally active LOXL2 inhibitor (GB2064) in a phase 2 trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; (iii) an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in a phase 1b/2a trial in liver cirrhosis and expected to be evaluated in a phase 2 trial for the treatment of NSCLC in combination with an anti-PD1/-L1 product.

