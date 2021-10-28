PCSB Financial Corporation Announces First Fiscal Quarter Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

| Source: PCSB Financial Corporation PCSB Financial Corporation

Yorktown Heights, New York, UNITED STATES

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCSB Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PCSB), parent of PCSB Bank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $3.6 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $3.4 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $2.7 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

On October 20, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share. The dividend is payable on or about November 26, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 12, 2021.

First Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $3.6 million for the current quarter, increases of 6.0% and 32.5% compared to the linked quarter and the same quarter last year, respectively.
  • Net interest income of $12.5 million for the current quarter, unchanged from the linked quarter and increased 8.3% from the same quarter last year.
  • Tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.82% for the current quarter, an increase from 2.81% in the linked quarter and 2.69% for the same quarter last year.
  • The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.41% for the current quarter, a decrease from 0.48% in the linked quarter and 0.80% for the same quarter last year.
  • The efficiency ratio was 65.59% for the current quarter, decreased from 67.43% for the linked quarter and 70.86% for the prior year quarter.
  • Average loans receivable, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, unchanged from the linked quarter and a decrease from $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year.
  • Average deposits of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, increases of 1.4% and 8.5% compared to the linked quarter and same quarter last year, respectively.
  • Allowance for loan losses to total net loans receivable (excluding PPP loans) of 0.68% as of September 30, 2021, an increase from 0.66% as of June 30, 2021.
  • Non-performing loans of $5.7 million, or 0.48% of total net loans receivable (excluding PPP loans), as of September 30, 2021, unchanged compared to June 30, 2021 and increased from 0.17% as of September 30, 2020.
  • Loans on COVID-19-related payment deferral totaled $18.5 million, or 1.52% of gross loans, as of September 30, 2021, compared to $27.3 million, or 2.21% of gross loans, as of June 30, 2021. Loans on deferral totaling $3.5 million and $15.0 million are scheduled to resume payments in the next two quarters, respectively.

President’s Comments

“As we celebrate our 150th anniversary, we are extremely pleased with the Company’s solid first quarter financial performance which resulted in record earnings”, said Joseph D. Roberto, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of PCSB Financial Corporation. “Despite the challenging low interest rate environment, improvement in our year over year financial performance was largely driven by net interest margin expansion and control over operating expenses. With respect to maintaining control over operating expenses, we have received notice of non-objection from the New York State Department of Financial Services to consolidate one of our branch offices which is expected to occur on or about December 30, 2021. Meanwhile, our staff remains a source of strength to our customers and communities by providing them with personal attention to help them get through lingering economic challenges caused by the pandemic. Moving forward, our sustained focus on our communities’ needs is a core principle that has made PCSB successful over the past 150 years and will continue to create sustainable value for our shareholders.”

Income Statement Summary

Net income for the current quarter was $3.6 million, which increased $204,000 from the linked quarter and $886,000 from the prior year period. The change from the linked quarter is primarily due to a $243,000 decrease in noninterest expense and a $45,000 increase in noninterest income, partially offset by a $46,000 decrease in net interest income, a $30,000 increase in income tax expense and an $8,000 increase in the provision for loan losses. The change from the prior year period is primarily due to a $958,000 increase in net interest income, a $96,000 decrease in provision for loan losses and a $19,000 increase in noninterest income, partially offset by a $187,000 increase in income tax expense.

Net interest income was $12.5 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $46,000, or 0.4%, compared to the linked quarter and an increase of $958,000, or 8.3%, compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease compared to the linked quarter is primarily the result of a $10.6 million, or 0.6%, decrease in average interest-earning assets, partially offset by a 1 basis point increase in the tax equivalent net interest margin. The increase in net interest income compared to the prior year period is primarily the result of a $62.8 million, or 3.6%, increase in average interest-earning assets and a 13 basis point increase in the tax equivalent net interest margin.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.82% for the current quarter, reflecting increases of 1 basis point compared to 2.81% in the linked quarter and 13 basis points compared to 2.69% in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net interest margin, which excludes the effect of PPP loan interest and fees, was 2.72% for the current quarter compared to 2.68% in the linked quarter and 2.63% in the prior year quarter, as reductions in the cost of funds were partially offset by decreases in asset yields, driven by lower market interest rates.

The Company recognized PPP loan interest and origination fee income (net of costs) of $381,000 in the current quarter, compared to $516,000 in the linked quarter and $217,000 in the prior year quarter. Unearned origination fees (net of costs) on PPP loans totaled $698,000 as of September 30, 2021 and will be recognized in income over the remaining lives of the loans. The timing of such recognition is largely dependent on the timing of forgiveness.

Tax equivalent yield on interest-earning assets for the current quarter was 3.20%, a 6 basis point decrease from the linked quarter and a 17 basis point decrease from the prior year quarter. The decrease in yield compared to the linked quarter and the prior year quarter is a result of decreases in market interest rates, lower average loan balances due to muted origination activity and elevated amounts of liquidity over the last twelve months. The decline in asset yields (excluding the effects of PPP income) has slowed in recent quarters due to a more stable yield curve and a more favorable earning asset composition.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.41% for the current quarter, decreases of 7 basis points and 39 basis points from 0.48% and 0.80% in the linked quarter and prior year quarter, respectively. In response to lower market interest rates and increased liquidity levels, deposit rate reductions have been implemented throughout the last 18 months, the effects of which continue to be realized. As of quarter end, the weighted average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.34%. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.49% for the current quarter, decreases of 10 basis points from 0.59% in the linked quarter and 40 basis points from 0.89% in the prior year quarter. During the remainder of fiscal year 2022, the Company has $27.5 million of wholesale funding maturing, comprised of FHLB advances and brokered time deposits, with a weighted average cost of 2.43%.

The provision for loan losses was $13,000 for current quarter, compared to $5,000 for the linked quarter and $109,000 for the prior year quarter. Loans on COVID-19 related payment deferral totaled $18.5 million, or 1.52% of gross loans, as of September 30, 2021, compared to $27.3 million, or 2.21% of gross loans, as of June 30, 2021. Recoveries, net of charge-offs, were $265,000 for the current quarter compared to $11,000 for the linked quarter and charge-offs, net of recoveries, of $76,000 for the prior year quarter. Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable (excluding PPP loans) was 0.48% as of September 30, 2021, unchanged compared to June 30, 2021 and increased from 0.17% as of September 30, 2020.

The table below provides additional detail for those loans on deferral as of September 30, 2021 (dollar amounts in thousands):

Industry Sector: Number of loans
 Recorded Investment (1) (2) % secured by real estate collateral
 Loan-to-Value % (3)
 Weighted average term of remaining deferral (in months)
Retail 3  $11,590  100.0% 59.8% 3.1 
Hotels and accommodation services 1   2,013  100.0  54.8  0.1 
Food service 2   3,018  100.0  48.7  1.7 
All other commercial 5   1,903  89.2  70.0  2.7 
Total 11  $18,524  98.9% 58.3% 2.5 
                 
(1) Includes loans classified as special mention and substandard of $1.7 million and $8.6 million, respectively.
(2) Includes $3.6 million of nonaccrual loans. All loans are considered current.
(3) Generally based on collateral values upon origination.


Noninterest income of $613,000 for the current quarter increased $45,000 compared to the linked quarter and $19,000 compared to the prior year quarter. The increase compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to increases of $24,000 in bank-owned life insurance income, $11,000 in fees and service charges and $10,000 in all other noninterest income. The increase compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to increases of $79,000 in fees and service charges, $60,000 in bank-owned life insurance income and $9,000 in all other noninterest income, partially offset by a $129,000 decrease in swap income. The increase in fees and service charges compared to the prior year quarter was partially the result of the waiver in the prior year of certain overdraft fees, ATM usage fees, wire and CD early withdrawal fees in response to COVID-19, as well an increase in debit card and interchange income. Current quarter noninterest income includes net gains on the sale of loans of $6,000, compared to none in the linked quarter and prior year quarter.

Noninterest expense of $8.6 million for the current quarter decreased $243,000 compared to the linked quarter and was unchanged compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to lower pension costs. Noninterest expenses were unchanged compared to the prior year quarter primarily due to increases in New York State capital-based taxes and ESOP costs, which were largely offset by lower pension costs.

The effective income tax rate was 19.9% for the current quarter, as compared to 20.2% for the linked quarter and 20.7% for the prior year quarter.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets were largely unchanged at $1.87 billion at September 30, 2021 as compared to June 30, 2021, as an increase of $28.6 million in total investment securities, was largely offset by decreases of $18.8 million in net loans receivable and $11.3 million in cash and cash equivalents. The increase in investment securities was the result of the Company deploying excess liquidity and included increases of $26.9 million in state and municipal securities, $5.5 million in corporate securities and $5.1 million in mortgage-backed securities, partially offset by a $9.0 million decrease in U.S. government and agency bonds. Net loans receivable decreased $18.8 million, primarily the result of decreases in commercial loans and residential mortgage loans of $28.6 million and $2.6 million, respectively, partially offset by increases in commercial mortgage loans and construction loans of $11.4 million and $1.5 million, respectively. The decrease in commercial loans includes a decrease in PPP loans of $17.3 million, driven by paydowns and forgiveness.

Total liabilities were largely unchanged at $1.60 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2021 as an increase of $13.0 million in deposits was largely offset by decreases of $11.1 million in other liabilities and $3.7 million in mortgage escrow funds. The $13.0 million increase in deposits includes increases in money market and NOW accounts of $30.2 million and $4.4 million, respectively, partially offset by decreases in time deposits, savings and demand accounts of $13.3 million, $5.7 million and $2.6 million, respectively.

Total shareholders’ equity increased $168,000 to $274.7 million at September 30, 2021 as compared to $274.6 million as of June 30, 2021. This increase was primarily due to net income of $3.6 million and $1.3 million of stock-based compensation and reduction in unearned ESOP shares for plan shares earned during the period, partially offset by the repurchase of $3.7 million (204,335 shares) of common stock and $876,000 of cash dividends declared and paid. As of September 30, 2021, there were 339,828 shares available to be repurchased under the current stock repurchase plan.

At September 30, 2021, the Company’s book value per share and tangible book value per share were $17.64 and $17.24, respectively, compared to $17.41 and $17.01, respectively, at June 30, 2021. Reconciliations of book value per share (GAAP measure) to tangible book value per share (non-GAAP measure) appear at the end of this release. At September 30, 2021, the Bank was considered “well capitalized” under applicable regulatory guidelines.

About PCSB Financial Corporation and PCSB Bank

PCSB Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for PCSB Bank. PCSB Bank is a New York-chartered commercial bank that has served the banking needs of its customers in the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State since 1871. It operates from its executive offices/headquarters and 15 branch offices located in Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester Counties in New York.

This News Release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the following: the duration, extent and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on our business and operations, the impact of lost fee revenue and increased operating expenses, as well as its effect on our customers and issuers of securities, including their ability to make timely payments on obligations, service providers and on economies and markets more generally, the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the Company's business; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; or litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Contact: Joseph D. Roberto
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
(914) 248-7272


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  September 30, June 30,
  2021 2021
ASSETS        
Cash and due from banks $145,875  $152,070 
Federal funds sold  2,137   7,235 
Cash and cash equivalents  148,012   159,305 
Held to maturity debt securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $381,521 and $342,137, respectively)  378,510   337,584 
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value  45,015   57,387 
Total investment securities  423,525   394,971 
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $8,159 and $7,881, respectively  1,210,674   1,229,451 
Accrued interest receivable  6,550   6,398 
FHLB stock  4,506   4,507 
Premises and equipment, net  20,536   21,099 
Deferred tax asset, net  2,540   2,552 
Bank-owned life insurance  35,760   35,568 
Goodwill  6,106   6,106 
Other intangible assets  135   151 
Other assets  14,835   14,827 
Total assets $1,873,179  $1,874,935 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Interest-bearing deposits $1,288,167  $1,272,610 
Non interest-bearing deposits  216,470   219,072 
Total deposits  1,504,637   1,491,682 
Mortgage escrow funds  6,828   10,536 
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank  65,924   65,957 
Other liabilities  21,062   32,200 
Total liabilities  1,598,451   1,600,375 
Commitments and contingencies  -   - 
Shareholders' equity:        
Preferred stock ($0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021)  -   - 
Common stock ($0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 18,703,577 shares issued as of both September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, 15,574,310 and 15,770,645 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively)  187   187 
Additional paid in capital  190,793   189,926 
Retained earnings  153,725   150,987 
Unearned compensation - ESOP  (9,932)  (10,176)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes  (3,204)  (3,099)
Treasury stock, at cost, 3,129,267 and 2,932,932 shares as of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively)  (56,841)  (53,265)
Total shareholders' equity  274,728   274,560 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,873,179  $1,874,935 


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Three Months Ended
  September 30,
  2021 2020
Interest and dividend income        
Loans receivable $12,107  $12,547 
Investment securities  2,011   1,856 
Federal funds and other  109   125 
Total interest and dividend income  14,227   14,528 
Interest expense        
Deposits and escrow interest  1,354   2,432 
FHLB advances  338   519 
Total interest expense  1,692   2,951 
Net interest income  12,535   11,577 
Provision for loan losses  13   109 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  12,522   11,468 
Noninterest income        
Fees and service charges  401   322 
Swap income  -   129 
Bank-owned life insurance  192   132 
Other  20   11 
Total noninterest income  613   594 
Noninterest expense        
Salaries and employee benefits  5,773   5,607 
Occupancy and equipment  1,353   1,318 
Communications and data processing  527   576 
Professional fees  393   400 
Postage, printing, stationery and supplies  143   139 
Advertising  100   100 
FDIC assessment  125   113 
Amortization of intangible assets  16   20 
Other operating expenses  194   351 
Total noninterest expense  8,624   8,624 
Net income before income tax expense  4,511   3,438 
Income tax expense  897   710 
Net income $3,614  $2,728 
Earnings per common share:        
Basic $0.25  $0.18 
Diluted  0.25   0.18 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:        
Basic  14,337,543   15,302,838 
Diluted  14,405,816   15,302,949 


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited)
(dollar amounts in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020
  Average Balance Interest / Dividends Average Rate Average Balance Interest / Dividends Average Rate Average Balance Interest / Dividends Average Rate
Assets:                                    
Loans receivable (1) $1,223,532  $12,107   3.96% $1,245,610  $12,625   4.06% $1,252,595  $12,547   4.01%
Investment securities (1)  404,565   2,011   2.07   363,175   1,851   2.11   315,292   1,856   2.38 
Other interest-earning assets  160,659   109   0.27   190,582   110   0.23   158,038   125   0.31 
Total interest-earning assets  1,788,756   14,227   3.20   1,799,367   14,586   3.26   1,725,925   14,528   3.37 
Non-interest-earning assets  76,375           79,015           71,926         
Total assets $1,865,131          $1,878,382          $1,797,851         
                                     
Liabilities and equity:                                    
NOW accounts $182,531   70   0.15  $182,475   69   0.15  $149,466   89   0.24 
Money market accounts  350,575   186   0.21   311,255   162   0.21   250,297   238   0.38 
Savings accounts and mortgage escrow funds  397,292   113   0.11   387,422   109   0.11   360,091   202   0.22 
Time deposits  367,641   985   1.06   395,240   1,179   1.20   443,487   1,903   1.70 
Total interest-bearing deposits  1,298,039   1,354   0.41   1,276,392   1,519   0.48   1,203,341   2,432   0.80 
FHLB advances  65,935   338   2.03   94,970   486   2.05   106,067   519   1.94 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,363,974   1,692   0.49   1,371,362   2,005   0.59   1,309,408   2,951   0.89 
Non-interest-bearing deposits  207,806           208,265           184,085         
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities  19,943           23,114           28,958         
Total liabilities  1,591,723           1,602,741           1,522,451         
Total shareholders' equity  273,408           275,641           275,400         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,865,131          $1,878,382          $1,797,851         
                                     
Net interest income     $12,535          $12,581          $11,577     
Interest rate spread - tax equivalent (2)          2.71           2.67           2.48 
Net interest margin - tax equivalent (3)          2.82           2.81           2.69 
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities  131.14%          131.21%                    
                                     
(1) Tax exempt yield is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for all periods presented. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures at the end of this release.
(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures at the end of this release.


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Financial Information (unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

  As of
  September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 September 30,
2020
Condensed Balance Sheets                    
Cash and cash equivalents $148,012  $159,305  $169,314  $162,541  $162,739 
Total investment securities  423,525   394,971   347,302   310,231   318,509 
Loans receivable, net  1,210,674   1,229,451   1,261,155   1,237,550   1,227,913 
Other assets  90,968   91,208   76,903   79,517   81,914 
Total assets $1,873,179  $1,874,935  $1,854,674  $1,789,839  $1,791,075 
                     
Total deposits and mortgage escrow funds $1,511,465  $1,502,218  $1,463,542  $1,387,897  $1,383,432 
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank  65,924   65,957   95,991   106,023   106,056 
Other liabilities  21,062   32,200   23,844   26,595   27,908 
Total liabilities  1,598,451   1,600,375   1,583,377   1,520,515   1,517,396 
Total shareholders' equity  274,728   274,560   271,297   269,324   273,679 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,873,179  $1,874,935  $1,854,674  $1,789,839  $1,791,075 


  Quarter Ended
  September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 September 30,
2020
Condensed Income Statements                    
Interest income $14,227  $14,586  $13,925  $14,225  $14,528 
Interest expense  1,692   2,005   2,288   2,678   2,951 
Net interest income  12,535   12,581   11,637   11,547   11,577 
Provision (benefit) for loan losses  13   5   (894)  107   109 
Noninterest income  613   568   592   743   594 
Noninterest expense  8,624   8,867   8,572   8,691   8,624 
Income before income tax expense  4,511   4,277   4,551   3,492   3,438 
Income tax expense  897   867   959   798   710 
Net income $3,614  $3,410  $3,592  $2,694  $2,728 
                     
Earnings per share:                    
Basic $0.25  $0.23  $0.25  $0.18  $0.18 
Diluted  0.25   0.23   0.25   0.18   0.18 


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

  September 30,
2021
 June 30,
2021
 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 September 30,
2020
Performance Ratios (1):               
Return on average assets 0.78% 0.73% 0.80% 0.60% 0.61%
Return on average equity 5.29% 4.95% 5.32% 3.96% 3.96%
Interest rate spread 2.71% 2.67% 2.53% 2.52% 2.47%
Net interest margin 2.82% 2.81% 2.69% 2.71% 2.69%
Efficiency ratio 65.59% 67.43% 70.10% 70.72% 70.86%
                
Noninterest income to average assets 0.13% 0.12% 0.13% 0.17% 0.13%
Noninterest expense to average assets 1.85% 1.89% 1.90% 1.95% 1.92%
                
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 131.14% 131.21% 131.31% 131.07% 131.81%
Average equity to average assets 14.66% 14.67% 14.99% 15.23% 15.32%
Dividend payout ratio (2) 24.24% 26.07% 16.65% 22.57% 23.09%


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Data (unaudited) - Continued
(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  As of and for the quarter ended
  September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 September 30,
2020
Loans to deposits  80.46%  82.42%  86.72%  89.85%  89.17%
                     
Share Data:                    
Shares outstanding  15,574,310   15,770,645   15,966,216   16,097,867   16,634,237 
Book value per common share $17.64  $17.41  $16.99  $16.73  $16.45 
Tangible book value per common share (3) $17.24  $17.01  $16.60  $16.34  $16.07 
                     
Asset Quality Ratios:                    
Non-performing loans receivable $5,732  $5,764  $2,054  $1,668  $2,083 
Non-performing assets $5,732  $5,764  $2,054  $1,668  $2,083 
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans receivable (4)  0.68%  0.66%  0.65%  0.72%  0.72%
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-performing loans receivable  142.34%  136.73%  382.91%  520.20%  416.32%
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable, net (4)  0.48%  0.48%  0.17%  0.14%  0.17%
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets  0.31%  0.31%  0.11%  0.09%  0.12%
Net (recoveries) charge-offs $(265) $(11) $(82) $102  $76 
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period (1)  (0.09%)  0.00%  (0.03%)  0.03%  0.02%
                     
Capital Ratios (5):                    
Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets)  12.72%  12.48%  12.76%  12.66%  12.41%
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)  17.84%  17.93%  17.72%  17.74%  17.56%
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)  17.84%  17.93%  17.72%  17.74%  17.56%
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)  18.46%  18.53%  18.33%  18.42%  18.24%
                     
(1) Performance ratios for quarter ended periods are annualized.
(2) Dividends declared per share divided by net income per share.
(3) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure and equals total shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding. We believe this disclosure may be meaningful to those investors who seek to evaluate our equity without giving effect to goodwill and other intangible assets. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures appear at the end of this release.
(4) Total loans receivable excludes PPP loans.
(5) Represents Bank ratios.


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Loan and Deposit Portfolios (unaudited)
(amounts in thousands)

  As of
  September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 September 30,
2020
Mortgage loans:                    
Residential mortgages $221,735  $224,305  $229,008  $237,987  $245,008 
Commercial mortgages  838,021   826,624   831,162   801,348   794,248 
Construction  11,639   10,151   10,047   17,551   11,512 
Net deferred loan origination costs  97   196   365   600   666 
Total mortgage loans  1,071,492   1,061,276   1,070,582   1,057,486   1,051,434 
Commercial and consumer loans:                    
Commercial loans (1)  122,031   150,658   171,314   160,678   155,569 
Home equity credit lines  24,936   25,439   27,211   27,653   29,249 
Consumer and overdrafts  394   345   269   328   308 
Net deferred loan origination costs  (20)  (386)  (356)  82   25 
Total commercial and consumer loans  147,341   176,056   198,438   188,741   185,151 
Total loans receivable  1,218,833   1,237,332   1,269,020   1,246,227   1,236,585 
Allowance for loan losses  (8,159)  (7,881)  (7,865)  (8,677)  (8,672)
Loans receivable, net $1,210,674  $1,229,451  $1,261,155  $1,237,550  $1,227,913 
                     
(1) Includes PPP loans totaling: $19,763  $37,050  $50,380  $35,687  $35,687 


  As of
  September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 September 30,
2020
Demand deposits $216,470  $219,072  $203,344  $189,968  $183,844 
NOW accounts  181,572   177,223   169,077   159,919   148,176 
Money market accounts  363,090   332,843   301,892   256,132   253,176 
Savings  381,836   387,529   372,151   354,882   349,805 
Time deposits  361,669   375,015   407,826   416,386   442,011 
Total deposits $1,504,637  $1,491,682  $1,454,290  $1,377,287  $1,377,012 


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Quarter Ended
  September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 September 30,
2020
Computation of Tax Equivalent Net Interest Income            
Total interest income $14,227  $14,586  $14,528 
Total interest expense  1,692   2,005   2,951 
Net interest income (GAAP)  12,535   12,581   11,577 
Tax equivalent adjustment  89   68   33 
Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) $12,624  $12,649  $11,610 

PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) - Continued
(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  As of
  September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 September 30,
2020
Computation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share                    
Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $274,728  $274,560  $271,297  $269,324  $273,679 
Adjustments:                    
Goodwill  (6,106)  (6,106)  (6,106)  (6,106)  (6,106)
Other intangible assets  (135)  (151)  (168)  (189)  (209)
Tangible common shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP) $268,487  $268,303  $265,023  $263,029  $267,364 
                     
Common shares outstanding  15,574,310   15,770,645   15,966,216   16,097,867   16,634,237 
                     
Book value per share (GAAP) $17.64  $17.41  $16.99  $16.73  $16.45 
Adjustments:                    
Effects of intangible assets  (0.40)  (0.40)  (0.39)  (0.39)  (0.38)
                     
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) $17.24  $17.01  $16.60  $16.34  $16.07 


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) - Continued
(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Quarter Ended
  September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 September 30,
2020
Computation of Adjusted Yield on Assets and Adjusted Net Interest Margin, Excluding PPP interest and fee income            
Average interest-earning assets $1,788,756  $1,799,367  $1,725,925 
             
Interest and dividend income (GAAP) $14,227  $14,586  $14,528 
Less: PPP interest and fee income  (381)  (516)  (217)
Adjusted interest and dividend income (Non-GAAP) $13,846  $14,070  $14,311 
             
Yield on interest-earning assets (GAAP)  3.20%  3.26%  3.37%
Adjusted yield on interest-earning assets (Non-GAAP)  3.10%  3.13%  3.32%
             
Net interest income (GAAP) $12,535  $12,581  $11,577 
Less: PPP interest and fee income  (381)  (516)  (217)
Adjusted net interest income (Non-GAAP) $12,154  $12,065  $11,360 
             
Net interest margin (GAAP)  2.82%  2.81%  2.69%
Adjusted net interest margin (Non-GAAP)  2.72%  2.68%  2.63%

Tags

PCSB Financial Corporation PCSB Bank Quarterly Earnings Report