Lamunyon Dry Out & Foundation Repair, Specializing in Foundation Repair and Water Damage Repair, Extends its Services to Wichita & 3 Other Cities

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The reputable company providing foundation and damage repairs is pleased to announce that it recently expanded to four new cities, allowing them to expand services to Manhattan, Salina, Topeka, and Wichita.

Since 1973, Lamunyon Dry Out & Foundation Repair has continued to serve the residents of Clay Center, Kansas, through services like foundation repair, water damage restoration, sewer damage, water removal and mold removal services.

President and founder Mike Lamunyon has been in the business for over four decades, supporting communities through his emergency water damage and foundation repair business. The company is best known for its professionalism, reliable work, and swift services.

Lamunyon Dry Out & Foundation Repair is known as a leader in the foundation repair industry throughout Kansas. With professionally trained and experienced professionals on the team, the company specializes in fixing bowed walls, cracked walls, and residential and commercial water damage.

Services provided by Lamunyon Dry Out & Foundation Repair

Lamunyon Dry Out & Foundation Repair has a wide array of services pertaining to foundation repair. Here are some of the services:

Bowed Basement Wall Repair : Basement walls may lead in due to poor structural design and excessive lateral pressure from the soil surrounding the foundation. Lamunyon stabilizes the walls by utilizing the wall anchors installed in the earth's strata or using thick carbon fiber walls to ensure lasting repair.

: Basement walls may lead in due to poor structural design and excessive lateral pressure from the soil surrounding the foundation. Lamunyon stabilizes the walls by utilizing the wall anchors installed in the earth's strata or using thick carbon fiber walls to ensure lasting repair. Foundation Wall Crack Repair : Foundation wall cracks occur due to shrinking concrete or foundation settlement. Lamunyon seals these cracks with liquid urethane.

: Foundation wall cracks occur due to shrinking concrete or foundation settlement. Lamunyon seals these cracks with liquid urethane. Mold Services: Mold is the cause of many health conditions and poor living situations. Mold needs three things to prosper: air, organic material, and water. Safe and sanitary removal of mold is a must. Lamunyon is the go-to company to remove mold from attics, crawl spaces, and basements.

Why Choose Lamunyon Dry Out & Foundation Repair?

Lamunyon is a local business empowered by a fantastic team of world-class certified technicians. Each employee is dedicated to making the clients' life safer, providing emergency availability at all hours of the day. Lamunyon has been awarded an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau as well.

Contact:

Lamunyon Dry Out & Foundation Repair

leads@lamunyon.com

(888) 609-9670

Related Files

Lamunyon.png

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.