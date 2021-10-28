VYNE Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 10, 2021

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, before the market opens. VYNE will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.



Conference Call Details: Wednesday, November 10 th @ 8:30am Eastern Time Toll Free: 855-327-6837 International: 631-891-4304 Conference ID: 10017178 Webcast: https://themediaframe.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=44cKOFEX

A replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website at www.vynetherapeutics.com after the conference call.



About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.

VYNE’s mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative, and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. VYNE is working to develop and commercialize a variety of therapies for major immuno-inflammatory conditions and rare skin diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company’s unique and proprietary pipeline includes FMX114 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis and access to a library of bromodomain & extra-terminal (BET) domain inhibitors in both topical and oral forms for the treatment of major immuno-inflammatory conditions and rare skin diseases.

For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. or its investigational products, visit www.vynetherapeutics.com or follow VYNE on Twitter. VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNE’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

