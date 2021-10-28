Entasis Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results and Host Conference Call November 4, 2021

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, today announced that management will report third quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on November 4, 2021. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00AM Eastern Time to discuss its results and provide a clinical and corporate update. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s prepared remarks.



Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call, which may be accessed five minutes prior to the start of the call by dialing 888-394-8218 (U.S.) or 323-701-0225 (international) or through the link Entasis Therapeutics Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. A replay of the call will be available from the Entasis website at www.entasistx.com following the call.

About Entasis

Entasis is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis’ pathogen-targeted design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including post Phase 3 sulbactam-durlobactam (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae infections), ETX0462 (targeting multiple Gram-negative pathogens including Pseudomonas aeruginosa) and ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections). For more information, visit www.entasistx.com.